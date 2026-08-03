Auction ended.

1973 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 08/03/26
Result
1973 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (66)

Ended Aug 03, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Z37J3S405262
Mileage indicated41,600 Miles TMU
LocationTavares, Florida
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

1973 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Walkaround
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1973 Corvette Coupe holds a specific place in C3 history as a transitional model year — the first to feature a body-colored urethane front bumper in place of the chrome unit that had defined earlier C3s, and simultaneously the last to retain a chrome rear bumper before urethane took over at both ends for 1974.

This '73 C3 coupe has been refinished in blue under previous ownership and features an interior trimmed in Saddle upholstery with replacement carpeting, seat foam, and covers.

The car rides on stock Rally wheels over power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes handling the power provided by the 350ci V8 engine paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.

Work said to have been performed under current ownership includes re-chroming the rear bumpers, replacing various brake components and all four shock absorbers, mounting four BFGoodrich tires, and more.

This 1973 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is offered at no reserve with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Final model year with chrome rear bumper

  • Refinished in blue under current ownership

  • Saddle tan interior with reupholstered bucket seats

  • Removable T-top roof panels

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted 350ci V8 engine

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • Color-keyed urethane front bumper

  • Chrome rear bumper

  • Removable T-top roof panels

  • 15” Rally wheels

  • Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

  • Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

  • Bucket seats

  • AM/FM radio

Modifications

  • Exterior refinished in blue

  • Aftermarket valve covers

  • Aftermarket floor mats

  • Cup holders

Servicing & Documentation

The following items are said to have been replaced under current ownership:

  • Four tires (2024)

  • Various brake components (2022)

  • Rear bumpers re-chromed (2020)

  • Master cylinder (2020)

  • Spark plugs (2020)

  • Headlight actuators

  • Shock absorbers

  • Carpet

  • Seat foam and upholstery

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Corrosion visible on underbody

  • Paint bubbling at the front end

  • Windshield wipers inoperative

  • Air conditioning system missing components

Ownership History

This 1973 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2008.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1973 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
SilverFox10
SilverFox10
$16,050
Seller
CL_93
CL_93
EndedAug 03, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids25
Views29,897

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