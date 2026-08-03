Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1973 Corvette Coupe holds a specific place in C3 history as a transitional model year — the first to feature a body-colored urethane front bumper in place of the chrome unit that had defined earlier C3s, and simultaneously the last to retain a chrome rear bumper before urethane took over at both ends for 1974.

This '73 C3 coupe has been refinished in blue under previous ownership and features an interior trimmed in Saddle upholstery with replacement carpeting, seat foam, and covers.

The car rides on stock Rally wheels over power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes handling the power provided by the 350ci V8 engine paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.

Work said to have been performed under current ownership includes re-chroming the rear bumpers, replacing various brake components and all four shock absorbers, mounting four BFGoodrich tires, and more.

This 1973 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is offered at no reserve with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Final model year with chrome rear bumper

Refinished in blue under current ownership

Saddle tan interior with reupholstered bucket seats

Removable T-top roof panels

Factory Equipment

Carbureted 350ci V8 engine

Three-speed automatic transmission

Limited-slip differential

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

Color-keyed urethane front bumper

Chrome rear bumper

Removable T-top roof panels

15” Rally wheels

Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

Bucket seats

AM/FM radio

Modifications

Exterior refinished in blue

Aftermarket valve covers

Aftermarket floor mats

Cup holders

Servicing & Documentation

The following items are said to have been replaced under current ownership:

Four tires (2024)

Various brake components (2022)

Rear bumpers re-chromed (2020)

Master cylinder (2020)

Spark plugs (2020)

Headlight actuators

Shock absorbers

Carpet

Seat foam and upholstery

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Corrosion visible on underbody

Paint bubbling at the front end

Windshield wipers inoperative

Air conditioning system missing components

Ownership History

This 1973 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2008.