1973 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Ended Aug 03, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1973 Corvette Coupe holds a specific place in C3 history as a transitional model year — the first to feature a body-colored urethane front bumper in place of the chrome unit that had defined earlier C3s, and simultaneously the last to retain a chrome rear bumper before urethane took over at both ends for 1974.
This '73 C3 coupe has been refinished in blue under previous ownership and features an interior trimmed in Saddle upholstery with replacement carpeting, seat foam, and covers.
The car rides on stock Rally wheels over power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes handling the power provided by the 350ci V8 engine paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.
Work said to have been performed under current ownership includes re-chroming the rear bumpers, replacing various brake components and all four shock absorbers, mounting four BFGoodrich tires, and more.
This 1973 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is offered at no reserve with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Final model year with chrome rear bumper
Refinished in blue under current ownership
Saddle tan interior with reupholstered bucket seats
Removable T-top roof panels
Factory Equipment
Carbureted 350ci V8 engine
Three-speed automatic transmission
Limited-slip differential
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
Color-keyed urethane front bumper
Chrome rear bumper
Removable T-top roof panels
15” Rally wheels
Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights
Center-stacked auxiliary gauges
Bucket seats
AM/FM radio
Modifications
Exterior refinished in blue
Aftermarket valve covers
Aftermarket floor mats
Cup holders
Servicing & Documentation
The following items are said to have been replaced under current ownership:
Four tires (2024)
Various brake components (2022)
Rear bumpers re-chromed (2020)
Master cylinder (2020)
Spark plugs (2020)
Headlight actuators
Shock absorbers
Carpet
Seat foam and upholstery
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Corrosion visible on underbody
Paint bubbling at the front end
Windshield wipers inoperative
Air conditioning system missing components
Ownership History
This 1973 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2008.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.