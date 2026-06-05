1973 AMC Javelin AMX 360
Ended Jun 05, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Celebrated as AMC’s answer to the evolving muscle car market, the Javelin carried forward the bold styling and performance-oriented spirit of its predecessors while adapting to changing regulations and design trends of the early ‘70s. Featuring aggressive front-end styling, flared fenders, and available V8 power, the AMX package represented the top performance trim for the Javelin lineup during this period.
This 1973 AMC Javelin AMX is finished in black over a black vinyl interior and is powered by a 360 cubic-inch V8 modified with a FiTech 30001 throttle body fuel-injection system and paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission. The car features a range of performance-oriented modifications, including Speedhut instrumentation and Wilwood disc brakes.
According to the seller, the previous owner acquired the vehicle in 2015 and began work on it. The current seller then purchased the car as a project in 2024, with reported work including attention to the ignition system.
This 1973 AMC Javelin AMX is now offered at no reserve with various spare parts and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
FiTech fuel injected 360ci V8 with 4-barrel carburetor
Torque-Command 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in black over black vinyl interior
Recently serviced air conditioning system
Wilwood front disc brake conversion
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (A3C798H202872) decodes as follows:
A - American Motors Corporation
3 - 1973 model year
C - Kenosha, Wisconsin, assembly plant
79 - Javelin body series
8 - AMX performance trim level
H - 360ci V8 (4-barrel)
202872 - Sequential production number
Modifications
Powertrain:
Dealer-installed Edelbrock R4B aluminum intake manifold
FiTech 30001 throttle body fuel injection system
Electric fuel pump, filters, and regulator
Aluminum radiator with twin electric radiator fans
Replacement fuel tank
Dual exhaust system
Brakes, Steering, & Suspension:
Replacement front suspension bushings, springs, ball joints, and shocks
Replacement rear springs and shocks
Wilwood four-wheel disc brake conversion
Wilwood brake master cylinder
Rebuilt power steering system
Wheels & Tires:
Staggered 17” and 18” U.S. Mags wheels
Nitto NT555 G2 tires:
235/45ZR17 fronts
255/45ZR18 rears
Exterior & Lighting:
WOLFBOX G900 Pro 4K mirror dash cam/backup camera
Switchback front and rear park/turn signal lamps
Added rear window defogger
LED headlights
Interior:
Speedhut instrumentation
Intermittent wiper module
Power windows added
Tilt steering column
Retro-style stereo
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been completed:
Sanden air conditioning compressor, replacement lines, cross flow condenser, and blower
Replacement of ignition and fuel system components
Replacement dual exhaust system
Rebuilt power steering system
Known Imperfections
Transmission fluid leak noted (suspected neutral safety switch)
Cosmetic imperfections in paint and trim consistent with age
Interior shows some wear, primarily the dashboard
Ownership History
This Javelin is now offered with a clean Texas title.
Included Items
Technical service manual supplements and build documentation (attached)
Spare FiTech 30001 Go EFI 4 600HP System
Replacement neutral safety switch
Various spare parts
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.