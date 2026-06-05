Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Celebrated as AMC’s answer to the evolving muscle car market, the Javelin carried forward the bold styling and performance-oriented spirit of its predecessors while adapting to changing regulations and design trends of the early ‘70s. Featuring aggressive front-end styling, flared fenders, and available V8 power, the AMX package represented the top performance trim for the Javelin lineup during this period.

This 1973 AMC Javelin AMX is finished in black over a black vinyl interior and is powered by a 360 cubic-inch V8 modified with a FiTech 30001 throttle body fuel-injection system and paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission. The car features a range of performance-oriented modifications, including Speedhut instrumentation and Wilwood disc brakes.

According to the seller, the previous owner acquired the vehicle in 2015 and began work on it. The current seller then purchased the car as a project in 2024, with reported work including attention to the ignition system.

This 1973 AMC Javelin AMX is now offered at no reserve with various spare parts and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

FiTech fuel injected 360ci V8 with 4-barrel carburetor

Torque-Command 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in black over black vinyl interior

Recently serviced air conditioning system

Wilwood front disc brake conversion

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (A3C798H202872) decodes as follows: A - American Motors Corporation 3 - 1973 model year C - Kenosha, Wisconsin, assembly plant 79 - Javelin body series 8 - AMX performance trim level H - 360ci V8 (4-barrel) 202872 - Sequential production number



Modifications

Powertrain: Dealer-installed Edelbrock R4B aluminum intake manifold FiTech 30001 throttle body fuel injection system Electric fuel pump, filters, and regulator Aluminum radiator with twin electric radiator fans Replacement fuel tank Dual exhaust system

Brakes, Steering, & Suspension: Replacement front suspension bushings, springs, ball joints, and shocks Replacement rear springs and shocks Wilwood four-wheel disc brake conversion Wilwood brake master cylinder Rebuilt power steering system

Wheels & Tires: Staggered 17” and 18” U.S. Mags wheels Nitto NT555 G2 tires: 235/45ZR17 fronts 255/45ZR18 rears

Exterior & Lighting: WOLFBOX G900 Pro 4K mirror dash cam/backup camera Switchback front and rear park/turn signal lamps Added rear window defogger LED headlights

Interior: Speedhut instrumentation Intermittent wiper module Power windows added Tilt steering column Retro-style stereo



Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been completed:

Sanden air conditioning compressor, replacement lines, cross flow condenser, and blower

Replacement of ignition and fuel system components

Replacement dual exhaust system

Rebuilt power steering system

Known Imperfections

Transmission fluid leak noted (suspected neutral safety switch)

Cosmetic imperfections in paint and trim consistent with age

Interior shows some wear, primarily the dashboard

Ownership History

This Javelin is now offered with a clean Texas title.

Included Items