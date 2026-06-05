Auction ended.

1973 AMC Javelin AMX 360

No reserve
Sold for on 06/05/26
Result
1973 AMC Javelin AMX 360
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Ended Jun 05, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINA3C798H202872
Mileage indicated3,700 Miles TMU
LocationRockwall, Texas
EngineFuel-Injected 360ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
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Video gallery

1973 American Motors Javelin AMX Start Up
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1973 American Motors Javelin AMX Driving POV
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Celebrated as AMC’s answer to the evolving muscle car market, the Javelin carried forward the bold styling and performance-oriented spirit of its predecessors while adapting to changing regulations and design trends of the early ‘70s. Featuring aggressive front-end styling, flared fenders, and available V8 power, the AMX package represented the top performance trim for the Javelin lineup during this period.

This 1973 AMC Javelin AMX is finished in black over a black vinyl interior and is powered by a 360 cubic-inch V8 modified with a FiTech 30001 throttle body fuel-injection system and paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission. The car features a range of performance-oriented modifications, including Speedhut instrumentation and Wilwood disc brakes.

According to the seller, the previous owner acquired the vehicle in 2015 and began work on it. The current seller then purchased the car as a project in 2024, with reported work including attention to the ignition system.

This 1973 AMC Javelin AMX is now offered at no reserve with various spare parts and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • FiTech fuel injected 360ci V8 with 4-barrel carburetor

  • Torque-Command 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in black over black vinyl interior

  • Recently serviced air conditioning system

  • Wilwood front disc brake conversion

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (A3C798H202872) decodes as follows:

    • A - American Motors Corporation

    • 3 - 1973 model year

    • C - Kenosha, Wisconsin, assembly plant

    • 79 - Javelin body series

    • 8 - AMX performance trim level

    • H - 360ci V8 (4-barrel)

    • 202872 - Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Powertrain:

    • Dealer-installed Edelbrock R4B aluminum intake manifold

    • FiTech 30001 throttle body fuel injection system

    • Electric fuel pump, filters, and regulator

    • Aluminum radiator with twin electric radiator fans

    • Replacement fuel tank

    • Dual exhaust system

  • Brakes, Steering, & Suspension:

    • Replacement front suspension bushings, springs, ball joints, and shocks

    • Replacement rear springs and shocks

    • Wilwood four-wheel disc brake conversion

    • Wilwood brake master cylinder

    • Rebuilt power steering system

  • Wheels & Tires:

    • Staggered 17” and 18” U.S. Mags wheels

    • Nitto NT555 G2 tires:

      • 235/45ZR17 fronts

      • 255/45ZR18 rears

  • Exterior & Lighting:

    • WOLFBOX G900 Pro 4K mirror dash cam/backup camera

    • Switchback front and rear park/turn signal lamps

    • Added rear window defogger

    • LED headlights

  • Interior:

    • Speedhut instrumentation

    • Intermittent wiper module

    • Power windows added

    • Tilt steering column

    • Retro-style stereo

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been completed:

  • Sanden air conditioning compressor, replacement lines, cross flow condenser, and blower

  • Replacement of ignition and fuel system components

  • Replacement dual exhaust system

  • Rebuilt power steering system

Known Imperfections

  • Transmission fluid leak noted (suspected neutral safety switch)

  • Cosmetic imperfections in paint and trim consistent with age

  • Interior shows some wear, primarily the dashboard

Ownership History

This Javelin is now offered with a clean Texas title.

Included Items

  • Technical service manual supplements and build documentation (attached)

  • Spare FiTech 30001 Go EFI 4 600HP System

  • Replacement neutral safety switch

  • Various spare parts

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1973 AMC Javelin AMX 360

Build Documentation: 1973 AMC Javelin AMX 360

Technical Service Manual Supplement: 1973 AMC Javelin AMX 360

Technical Service Manual Supplement II: 1973 AMC Javelin AMX 360

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1973 AMC Javelin AMX 360 · No reserve

Sold to
Javamx
Javamx
$19,529
Seller
RR_s73jav
RR_s73jav
EndedJun 05, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC
Bids34
Views40,593
Bids
Javamx's avatar
Javamx
Jun 5 at 6:24 PM
$18,251bid placed 
EddieL968's avatar
EddieL968
Jun 5 at 6:23 PM
$18,001bid placed 
Javamx's avatar
Javamx
Jun 5 at 6:23 PM
$17,751bid placed 
EddieL968's avatar
EddieL968
Jun 5 at 6:22 PM
$17,501bid placed 
Javamx's avatar
Javamx
Jun 5 at 6:20 PM
$17,251bid placed 

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