1972 Volvo 1800E 4-Speed
Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:37 PM UTC
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Description
The 1972 Volvo 1800E represents the final evolution of Volvo’s iconic P1800 series, blending classic Scandinavian design with modern fuel-injected performance. Powered by a 2.0-liter inline-four B20E engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission and electronic overdrive, the 1800E offered improved drivability and reliability over its carbureted predecessors. Known for its distinctive styling and robust engineering, the 1800E remains a sought-after classic among enthusiasts.
This 1972 Volvo 1800E has undergone mechanical and cosmetic refurbishment, which reportedly included an engine rebuild approximately 1,300 miles ago, a refreshed interior, mechanical upgrades, rust repair, body work, and new paint. Refinished in a three-stage pearl paint over a reupholstered tan leather and vinyl cabin with original-style materials, this example features electric power steering and upgraded suspension components.
This 1972 Volvo 1800E is now offered with partial refurbishment and service documentation, an owner's manual, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Rebuilt 2.0L B20E inline-four engine with Bosch fuel-injection system
4-speed manual transmission with electronic overdrive, rear-wheel drive
Finished in a three-stage pearl paint with correct brightwork and trim
Reupholstered tan interior with new leather and vinyl front seats
Rebuilt original radio with Bluetooth connectivity
Factory Equipment
Independent coil spring front and solid axel rear suspension
15” wheels completed with beauty rings and center caps
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
Smiths instrumentation
Air conditioning system
Modifications
Rebuilt factory radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and Blaupunkt speakers
Electric power steering system
Nardi steering wheel
Custom wood shift knob
IPD sway bars and Bilstein shocks
195/65R15 Doral SDL 65 tires
Servicing & Documentation
Documented refurbishment work includes the following (see receipts in the "Additional documents" section below):
December 2025
Electrical & Fuel System: Installed overdrive switch and relay, replaced D-Jet fuel injector holders, seals, O-rings, and fiber washers
September 2024
Transmission: Removed gearbox, repaired shifter mechanism, drained and refilled transmission fluids
March 2024
Suspension: Upgraded with Bilstein B6 shocks, IPD sway bar kit (1⅛" front, ⅞" rear), and axle limiting straps
February–March 2023
Instrumentation: serviced Smith gauges (tachometer, speedometer, oil temp, water temp, fuel, clock); cleaned corrosion and replaced backlight bulb.
Audio: Restored Blaupunkt Frankfurt radio with Bluetooth module, power antennae
January 2023
Lighting & Hardware: Installed Lucas tri-bar H4 headlights, lock springs, door handle pins, and radiator grille fasteners
December 2022
Interior: Installed trunk board kit, decals, grille fasteners, reflex door decals, clips, and plugs
Trim & Seals: Replaced vent window seals, door seals, trunk seal, gaskets for locks and handles, bumper guards, and grommets
Body: Rust removal and replacement with new metal where needed, three-stage pearl paint finish, corrosion protection, color sanding and buffing, new glass seals, and OEM stainless steel trim
2021:
Steering: Installed EZ Electric Power Steering kit compatible with factory A/C
Other undocumented refurbishment work reportedly includes:
Engine: Rebuild with new pistons, rings, bearings, seals, and gaskets
Ignition: New rotor cap, points, condenser, spark plugs, ignition wires, and vacuum hoses
Fuel System: New gas tank, sender, filter, filler hose, cap seals, and fuel hoses
Cooling System: New water pump, radiator, hoses, cold-start sensor, and seals
Exhaust: New stainless-steel mufflers, pipes, gaskets, and hangers
Air Conditioning: Rebuilt in-cabin fan, new condenser, drier, expansion valve, and hoses
Known Imperfections
Some paint imperfections consistent with use since refurbishment
Stains in replacement headliner and sun visors
Corrosion on undercarriage components
Seat belt warning light inoperable
Ownership History
From the seller: “The engine has only been driven approximately 1,300 miles since the restoration. The refurbishment was completed with attention to originality and added usability, incorporating tasteful upgrades for modern driving comfort while preserving the car’s classic character.”
Included Items
Partial refurbishment and service documentation
Full-size spare wheel (non-original)
Two sets of keys
Jack and toolkit
Owner’s manual
Sun shade
Additional Notes
This 1972 Volvo 1800E was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in January 2026. You can view the previous listing here.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.