Auction ended.

1972 Volvo 1800E 4-Speed

Bid to $18,750 on 06/12/26
Result
1972 Volvo 1800E 4-Speed
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Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:37 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1826353038146
Mileage indicated134,550 Miles TMU
LocationVentura, California
Engine2.0L B20E inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
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Video gallery

1972 Volvo 1800E - Cold Start
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1972 Volvo 1800E - Idle & Walk Around
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1972 Volvo 1800E - Driving
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1972 Volvo 1800E - Operating Temperature
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Description

The 1972 Volvo 1800E represents the final evolution of Volvo’s iconic P1800 series, blending classic Scandinavian design with modern fuel-injected performance. Powered by a 2.0-liter inline-four B20E engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission and electronic overdrive, the 1800E offered improved drivability and reliability over its carbureted predecessors. Known for its distinctive styling and robust engineering, the 1800E remains a sought-after classic among enthusiasts.

This 1972 Volvo 1800E has undergone mechanical and cosmetic refurbishment, which reportedly included an engine rebuild approximately 1,300 miles ago, a refreshed interior, mechanical upgrades, rust repair, body work, and new paint. Refinished in a three-stage pearl paint over a reupholstered tan leather and vinyl cabin with original-style materials, this example features electric power steering and upgraded suspension components.

This 1972 Volvo 1800E is now offered with partial refurbishment and service documentation, an owner's manual, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Rebuilt 2.0L B20E inline-four engine with Bosch fuel-injection system

  • 4-speed manual transmission with electronic overdrive, rear-wheel drive

  • Finished in a three-stage pearl paint with correct brightwork and trim

  • Reupholstered tan interior with new leather and vinyl front seats

  • Rebuilt original radio with Bluetooth connectivity

Factory Equipment

  • Independent coil spring front and solid axel rear suspension

  • 15” wheels completed with beauty rings and center caps

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • Smiths instrumentation

  • Air conditioning system

Modifications

  • Rebuilt factory radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and Blaupunkt speakers

  • Electric power steering system

  • Nardi steering wheel

  • Custom wood shift knob

  • IPD sway bars and Bilstein shocks

  • 195/65R15 Doral SDL 65 tires

Servicing & Documentation

Documented refurbishment work includes the following (see receipts in the "Additional documents" section below):

  • December 2025

    • Electrical & Fuel System: Installed overdrive switch and relay, replaced D-Jet fuel injector holders, seals, O-rings, and fiber washers

  • September 2024

    • Transmission: Removed gearbox, repaired shifter mechanism, drained and refilled transmission fluids

  • March 2024

    • Suspension: Upgraded with Bilstein B6 shocks, IPD sway bar kit (1⅛" front, ⅞" rear), and axle limiting straps

  • February–March 2023

    • Instrumentation: serviced Smith gauges (tachometer, speedometer, oil temp, water temp, fuel, clock); cleaned corrosion and replaced backlight bulb.

    • Audio: Restored Blaupunkt Frankfurt radio with Bluetooth module, power antennae

  • January 2023

    • Lighting & Hardware: Installed Lucas tri-bar H4 headlights, lock springs, door handle pins, and radiator grille fasteners

  • December 2022

    • Interior: Installed trunk board kit, decals, grille fasteners, reflex door decals, clips, and plugs

    • Trim & Seals: Replaced vent window seals, door seals, trunk seal, gaskets for locks and handles, bumper guards, and grommets

    • Body: Rust removal and replacement with new metal where needed, three-stage pearl paint finish, corrosion protection, color sanding and buffing, new glass seals, and OEM stainless steel trim

  • 2021:

    • Steering: Installed EZ Electric Power Steering kit compatible with factory A/C

Other undocumented refurbishment work reportedly includes:

  • Engine: Rebuild with new pistons, rings, bearings, seals, and gaskets

  • Ignition: New rotor cap, points, condenser, spark plugs, ignition wires, and vacuum hoses

  • Fuel System: New gas tank, sender, filter, filler hose, cap seals, and fuel hoses

  • Cooling System: New water pump, radiator, hoses, cold-start sensor, and seals

  • Exhaust: New stainless-steel mufflers, pipes, gaskets, and hangers

  • Air Conditioning: Rebuilt in-cabin fan, new condenser, drier, expansion valve, and hoses

Known Imperfections

  • Some paint imperfections consistent with use since refurbishment

  • Stains in replacement headliner and sun visors

  • Corrosion on undercarriage components

  • Seat belt warning light inoperable

Ownership History

From the seller: “The engine has only been driven approximately 1,300 miles since the restoration. The refurbishment was completed with attention to originality and added usability, incorporating tasteful upgrades for modern driving comfort while preserving the car’s classic character.”

Included Items

  • Partial refurbishment and service documentation

  • Full-size spare wheel (non-original)

  • Two sets of keys

  • Jack and toolkit

  • Owner’s manual

  • Sun shade

Additional Notes

This 1972 Volvo 1800E was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in January 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

Additional documents

Service Records: 1972 Volvo 1800E

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1972 Volvo 1800E

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1972 Volvo 1800E 4-Speed

Last bid
JamesRuzkowski_90ie
JamesRuzkowski_90ie
$18,750
Seller
DAVIDVANDENBERG_ecyd
DAVIDVANDENBERG_ecyd
EndedJun 12, 2026 at 6:37 PM UTC
Bids36
Views11,129
Bids
JamesRuzkowski_90ie's avatar
JamesRuzkowski_90ie
Jun 12 at 6:35 PM
$18,750bid placed 
JeffFrazier_oh6p's avatar
JeffFrazier_oh6p
Jun 12 at 6:35 PM
$18,500bid placed 
JamesRuzkowski_90ie's avatar
JamesRuzkowski_90ie
Jun 12 at 6:33 PM
$18,250bid placed 
Yukonrick's avatar
Yukonrick
Jun 12 at 6:32 PM
$18,000bid placed 
JamesRuzkowski_90ie's avatar
JamesRuzkowski_90ie
Jun 12 at 6:32 PM
$17,750bid placed 

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