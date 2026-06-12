Description

The 1972 Volvo 1800E represents the final evolution of Volvo’s iconic P1800 series, blending classic Scandinavian design with modern fuel-injected performance. Powered by a 2.0-liter inline-four B20E engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission and electronic overdrive, the 1800E offered improved drivability and reliability over its carbureted predecessors. Known for its distinctive styling and robust engineering, the 1800E remains a sought-after classic among enthusiasts.

This 1972 Volvo 1800E has undergone mechanical and cosmetic refurbishment, which reportedly included an engine rebuild approximately 1,300 miles ago, a refreshed interior, mechanical upgrades, rust repair, body work, and new paint. Refinished in a three-stage pearl paint over a reupholstered tan leather and vinyl cabin with original-style materials, this example features electric power steering and upgraded suspension components.

T his 1972 Volvo 1800E is now offered with partial refurbishment and service documentation, an owner's manual, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Rebuilt 2.0L B20E inline-four engine with Bosch fuel-injection system

4-speed manual transmission with electronic overdrive, rear-wheel drive

Finished in a three-stage pearl paint with correct brightwork and trim

Reupholstered tan interior with new leather and vinyl front seats

Rebuilt original radio with Bluetooth connectivity

Factory Equipment

Independent coil spring front and solid axel rear suspension

15” wheels completed with beauty rings and center caps

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

Smiths instrumentation

Air conditioning system

Modifications

Rebuilt factory radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and Blaupunkt speakers

Electric power steering system

Nardi steering wheel

Custom wood shift knob

IPD sway bars and Bilstein shocks

195/65R15 Doral SDL 65 tires

Servicing & Documentation

Documented refurbishment work includes the following (see receipts in the "Additional documents" section below):

December 2025 Electrical & Fuel System: Installed overdrive switch and relay, replaced D-Jet fuel injector holders, seals, O-rings, and fiber washers

September 2024 Transmission: Removed gearbox, repaired shifter mechanism, drained and refilled transmission fluids

March 2024 Suspension: Upgraded with Bilstein B6 shocks, IPD sway bar kit (1⅛" front, ⅞" rear), and axle limiting straps

February–March 2023 Instrumentation: serviced Smith gauges (tachometer, speedometer, oil temp, water temp, fuel, clock); cleaned corrosion and replaced backlight bulb. Audio: Restored Blaupunkt Frankfurt radio with Bluetooth module, power antennae

January 2023 Lighting & Hardware: Installed Lucas tri-bar H4 headlights, lock springs, door handle pins, and radiator grille fasteners

December 2022 Interior: Installed trunk board kit, decals, grille fasteners, reflex door decals, clips, and plugs Trim & Seals: Replaced vent window seals, door seals, trunk seal, gaskets for locks and handles, bumper guards, and grommets Body: Rust removal and replacement with new metal where needed, three-stage pearl paint finish, corrosion protection, color sanding and buffing, new glass seals, and OEM stainless steel trim

2021: Steering: Installed EZ Electric Power Steering kit compatible with factory A/C



Other undocumented refurbishment work reportedly includes:

Engine: Rebuild with new pistons, rings, bearings, seals, and gaskets

Ignition: New rotor cap, points, condenser, spark plugs, ignition wires, and vacuum hoses

Fuel System: New gas tank, sender, filter, filler hose, cap seals, and fuel hoses

Cooling System: New water pump, radiator, hoses, cold-start sensor, and seals

Exhaust: New stainless-steel mufflers, pipes, gaskets, and hangers

Air Conditioning: Rebuilt in-cabin fan, new condenser, drier, expansion valve, and hoses

Known Imperfections

Some paint imperfections consistent with use since refurbishment

Stains in replacement headliner and sun visors

Corrosion on undercarriage components

Seat belt warning light inoperable

Ownership History

From the seller: “The engine has only been driven approximately 1,300 miles since the restoration. The refurbishment was completed with attention to originality and added usability, incorporating tasteful upgrades for modern driving comfort while preserving the car’s classic character.”

Included Items

Partial refurbishment and service documentation

Full-size spare wheel (non-original)

Two sets of keys

Jack and toolkit

Owner’s manual

Sun shade

Additional Notes

This 1972 Volvo 1800E was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in January 2026. You can view the previous listing here.