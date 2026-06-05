Auction ended.

1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe

Bid to $3,500 on 06/05/26
Result
1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (96)

Ended Jun 05, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1422013850
Mileage indicated99,250 Miles TMU
LocationGainesville, Georgia
Engine1.6L Flat-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
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Video gallery

1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe - Cold Start
Play
1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe - Idle
Play
1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe - Walk Around
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Fixing a Seat Strap in My 1972 VW Karmann Ghia | Classic Car DIY
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1972 VW Karmann Ghia Ignition Switch Replacement | DIY Classic Car
Play
Replacing the Steering Wheel on My 1972 VW Karmann Ghia | Vintage Car Upgrade
Play

Description

Designed by Italian firm Ghia and assembled by German coachbuilder Karmann, the 1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia combined elegant, hand-finished bodywork with the reliable mechanics of the Beetle. By 1972, it featured a 1.6L air-cooled flat-four, improved suspension, and front disc brakes for better handling and safety. U.S. models included larger bumpers and side marker lights to meet regulations. Though performance remained modest, its timeless design and approachable driving experience kept it popular. The nearly two-decade production of the Karmann Ghia would end in 1974.

This '72 VW Ghia has been refinished in red over black vinyl upholstery, and its 1.6L air-cooled flat-four has been fitted with a Monza-style exhaust system and a replacement carburetor that is topped with an open-element air cleaner. The bumpers and brackets have been removed, and additional modifications include a raised rear suspension, 15” eight-spoke wheels, aftermarket headlights, and a Jensen head unit.

The car was acquired by the seller in October 2023, and work under current ownership included installing a factory-style steering wheel from an earlier model and replacing the ignition switch, weatherstripping, and tires.

This 1972 Karmann Ghia Coupe is now offered with spare parts and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Air-cooled 1.6L flat-four with replacement carburetor

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • Refinished in red

  • Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Front disc brakes

  • Rear drum brakes

  • Pop-out rear quarter windows

  • Left exterior mirror

Modifications

  • Bumpers and brackets have been removed

  • Raised rear suspension

  • Monza-style exhaust

  • Open-element air cleaner

  • 15” eight-spoke wheels

  • Earlier-style steering wheel

  • Jensen head unit

  • Center console with integrated cupholders

Servicing & Documentation

  • The seller reports that the tires were mounted within the last year, and that service since October 2023 included replacing the ignition switch, steering wheel, and weatherstripping. Seller-provided videos showing several repairs can be viewed in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

  • The nose shows missing paint and evidence of repair

  • The rear valance is painted black

  • Various chips and scratches

  • Various areas of rust and bubbling paint

  • Bend in the front-right wheel lip

  • Wear on upholstery

  • Cracked dashboard

  • Detached rear quarter window seal

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia in October 2023.

Included Items

  • Spare parts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe

Last bid
Flyabeech
Flyabeech
$3,500
Seller
ObviouslyEva
ObviouslyEva
EndedJun 05, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids9
Views11,697
Bids
Flyabeech's avatar
Flyabeech
Jun 5 at 6:36 PM
$3,500bid placed 
Larry_M-uqpmj60c's avatar
Larry_M-uqpmj60c
Jun 5 at 2:46 PM
$3,250bid placed 
EZgoDave-996's avatar
EZgoDave-996
Jun 5 at 1:27 PM
$3,100bid placed 
Dmonte's avatar
Dmonte
Jun 3 at 5:04 PM
$2,300bid placed 
Lonestar132's avatar
Lonestar132
Jun 2 at 4:36 PM
$2,200bid placed 

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