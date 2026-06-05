Description

Designed by Italian firm Ghia and assembled by German coachbuilder Karmann, the 1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia combined elegant, hand-finished bodywork with the reliable mechanics of the Beetle. By 1972, it featured a 1.6L air-cooled flat-four, improved suspension, and front disc brakes for better handling and safety. U.S. models included larger bumpers and side marker lights to meet regulations. Though performance remained modest, its timeless design and approachable driving experience kept it popular. The nearly two-decade production of the Karmann Ghia would end in 1974.

This '72 VW Ghia has been refinished in red over black vinyl upholstery, and its 1.6L air-cooled flat-four has been fitted with a Monza-style exhaust system and a replacement carburetor that is topped with an open-element air cleaner. The bumpers and brackets have been removed, and additional modifications include a raised rear suspension, 15” eight-spoke wheels, aftermarket headlights, and a Jensen head unit.

The car was acquired by the seller in October 2023, and work under current ownership included installing a factory-style steering wheel from an earlier model and replacing the ignition switch, weatherstripping, and tires.

This 1972 Karmann Ghia Coupe is now offered with spare parts and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Air-cooled 1.6L flat-four with replacement carburetor

Four-speed manual transaxle

Refinished in red

Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Front disc brakes

Rear drum brakes

Pop-out rear quarter windows

Left exterior mirror

Modifications

Bumpers and brackets have been removed

Raised rear suspension

Monza-style exhaust

Open-element air cleaner

15” eight-spoke wheels

Earlier-style steering wheel

Jensen head unit

Center console with integrated cupholders

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that the tires were mounted within the last year, and that service since October 2023 included replacing the ignition switch, steering wheel, and weatherstripping. Seller-provided videos showing several repairs can be viewed in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

The nose shows missing paint and evidence of repair

The rear valance is painted black

Various chips and scratches

Various areas of rust and bubbling paint

Bend in the front-right wheel lip

Wear on upholstery

Cracked dashboard

Detached rear quarter window seal

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia in October 2023.

Included Items