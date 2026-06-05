1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
Ended Jun 05, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Designed by Italian firm Ghia and assembled by German coachbuilder Karmann, the 1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia combined elegant, hand-finished bodywork with the reliable mechanics of the Beetle. By 1972, it featured a 1.6L air-cooled flat-four, improved suspension, and front disc brakes for better handling and safety. U.S. models included larger bumpers and side marker lights to meet regulations. Though performance remained modest, its timeless design and approachable driving experience kept it popular. The nearly two-decade production of the Karmann Ghia would end in 1974.
This '72 VW Ghia has been refinished in red over black vinyl upholstery, and its 1.6L air-cooled flat-four has been fitted with a Monza-style exhaust system and a replacement carburetor that is topped with an open-element air cleaner. The bumpers and brackets have been removed, and additional modifications include a raised rear suspension, 15” eight-spoke wheels, aftermarket headlights, and a Jensen head unit.
The car was acquired by the seller in October 2023, and work under current ownership included installing a factory-style steering wheel from an earlier model and replacing the ignition switch, weatherstripping, and tires.
This 1972 Karmann Ghia Coupe is now offered with spare parts and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Air-cooled 1.6L flat-four with replacement carburetor
Four-speed manual transaxle
Refinished in red
Black vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
Front disc brakes
Rear drum brakes
Pop-out rear quarter windows
Left exterior mirror
Modifications
Bumpers and brackets have been removed
Raised rear suspension
Monza-style exhaust
Open-element air cleaner
15” eight-spoke wheels
Earlier-style steering wheel
Jensen head unit
Center console with integrated cupholders
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports that the tires were mounted within the last year, and that service since October 2023 included replacing the ignition switch, steering wheel, and weatherstripping. Seller-provided videos showing several repairs can be viewed in the gallery.
Known Imperfections
The nose shows missing paint and evidence of repair
The rear valance is painted black
Various chips and scratches
Various areas of rust and bubbling paint
Bend in the front-right wheel lip
Wear on upholstery
Cracked dashboard
Detached rear quarter window seal
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia in October 2023.
Included Items
Spare parts
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.