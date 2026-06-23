1972 Triumph TR6
Ended Jun 23, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.
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The Triumph TR6 is a successful example of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. Introduced as a 1969 model and built through 1976, the TR6’s frame, suspension, engine — and even some of its styling — carried over from previous Triumphs like the TR4, TR4A, and TR250. And yet, the end result was mechanically impressive and visually stunning.
Much credit goes to German coachbuilder Karmann, commissioned to update the bodywork. Wisely, Karmann kept the overall look of the TR4, which had been rendered by renowned Italian stylist Giovanni Michelotti. Even with the carryover central tub, doors, and windshield, Karmann expertly sharpened the lines, flattened the front end, and formed a Kamm tail — a styling masterclass that resulted in the TR6.
Unlike Britain’s fuel-injected versions, U.S.-bound TR6s were powered by carbureted 2.5L inline six cylinders. But thanks to a new twin-downpipe exhaust pipe system, 106 horsepower and 133 pound-feet of torque were available to move only 2,400 pounds, making the TR6 fleet enough to easily put its fully independent suspension and front disc brakes through their paces. Combined with its stunning styling, sports car buyers fell in love with the TR6, with the majority of the cars sold in the United States.
This example is one of just over 10,000 TR6s built for the U.S. market in 1972. It was purchased by the selling dealer in 2022 from an owner in Ohio, and more than $2,600 was reportedly spent on replacement parts and materials including mechanical, convertible top, and interior components. It is finished in Damson with Black upholstery, and wears a Black convertible top. And its 2.5L six cylinder is backed by a four-speed manual with the desirable overdrive unit.
This 1972 Triumph TR6 is now offered by the selling dealer with service records, the stock steering wheel and convertible boot cover, and a clean Missouri title listing it as a 1973 model.
Highlights
Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection
TR6 with overdrive unit
Finished in (17) Damson with (11) Black vinyl upholstery
Black convertible top
15” wheels now wearing Firestone tires
2.5L Triumph inline six-cylinder engine
4-speed manual fully synchronized transmission
Optional overdrive
4-wheel independent suspension
Factory Equipment
2.5L inline-six
4-speed manual transmission
Overdrive
All-steel roadster body
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Bucket seats
15” steering wheel
Walnut shift knob
Cross-braced perimeter frame
Wishbone front, trailing arm rear suspension with coil springs
Rack and pinion steering
Side-draft carburetors
Disc front, drum rear hydraulic brakes with vacuum booster
12-volt electrical system
Modifications
Hella fog lamps
Servicing & Documentation
Over $2,600 reportedly spent on replacement parts, including:
Clutch mechanicals and hydraulics
Overdrive solenoid
Brake booster servo
Convertible top
Seat covers with new foam and bladders
Dash top cover and carpet
Door window scrapers
Wiper switch
Please see attached documentation for more information
Known Imperfections
Paint chips on nose and bumpers
TR6 grille emblem shows wear
Imperfection above driver side door handle
Ownership History
This 1972 Triumph TR6 is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive
Included Items
Stock convertible boot cover
Stock steering wheel
Service records
Additional Information
The Missouri title records this TR6 as a 1973 model, and states "Exempt From Mileage Requirements."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.