Description

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

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The Triumph TR6 is a successful example of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. Introduced as a 1969 model and built through 1976, the TR6’s frame, suspension, engine — and even some of its styling — carried over from previous Triumphs like the TR4, TR4A, and TR250. And yet, the end result was mechanically impressive and visually stunning.

Much credit goes to German coachbuilder Karmann, commissioned to update the bodywork. Wisely, Karmann kept the overall look of the TR4, which had been rendered by renowned Italian stylist Giovanni Michelotti. Even with the carryover central tub, doors, and windshield, Karmann expertly sharpened the lines, flattened the front end, and formed a Kamm tail — a styling masterclass that resulted in the TR6.

Unlike Britain’s fuel-injected versions, U.S.-bound TR6s were powered by carbureted 2.5L inline six cylinders. But thanks to a new twin-downpipe exhaust pipe system, 106 horsepower and 133 pound-feet of torque were available to move only 2,400 pounds, making the TR6 fleet enough to easily put its fully independent suspension and front disc brakes through their paces. Combined with its stunning styling, sports car buyers fell in love with the TR6, with the majority of the cars sold in the United States.

This example is one of just over 10,000 TR6s built for the U.S. market in 1972. It was purchased by the selling dealer in 2022 from an owner in Ohio, and more than $2,600 was reportedly spent on replacement parts and materials including mechanical, convertible top, and interior components. It is finished in Damson with Black upholstery, and wears a Black convertible top. And its 2.5L six cylinder is backed by a four-speed manual with the desirable overdrive unit.

This 1972 Triumph TR6 is now offered by the selling dealer with service records, the stock steering wheel and convertible boot cover, and a clean Missouri title listing it as a 1973 model.

Highlights

Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection

TR6 with overdrive unit

Finished in (17) Damson with (11) Black vinyl upholstery

Black convertible top

15” wheels now wearing Firestone tires

2.5L Triumph inline six-cylinder engine

4-speed manual fully synchronized transmission

Optional overdrive

4-wheel independent suspension

Factory Equipment

2.5L inline-six

4-speed manual transmission

Overdrive

All-steel roadster body

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Bucket seats

15” steering wheel

Walnut shift knob

Cross-braced perimeter frame

Wishbone front, trailing arm rear suspension with coil springs

Rack and pinion steering

Side-draft carburetors

Disc front, drum rear hydraulic brakes with vacuum booster

12-volt electrical system

Modifications

Hella fog lamps

Servicing & Documentation

Over $2,600 reportedly spent on replacement parts, including: Clutch mechanicals and hydraulics Overdrive solenoid Brake booster servo Convertible top Seat covers with new foam and bladders Dash top cover and carpet Door window scrapers Wiper switch

Please see attached documentation for more information

Known Imperfections

Paint chips on nose and bumpers

TR6 grille emblem shows wear

Imperfection above driver side door handle

Ownership History

This 1972 Triumph TR6 is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive

Included Items

Stock convertible boot cover

Stock steering wheel

Service records

Additional Information

The Missouri title records this TR6 as a 1973 model, and states "Exempt From Mileage Requirements."