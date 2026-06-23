Auction ended.

1972 Triumph TR6

It's Alive Automotive
Bid to $15,000 on 06/23/26
Result
1972 Triumph TR6
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Ended Jun 23, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCC79727U0
Mileage indicated28,100 Miles TMU
LocationBridgeton, Missouri
Engine2.5L Inline Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

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Description

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

* * *

The Triumph TR6 is a successful example of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. Introduced as a 1969 model and built through 1976, the TR6’s frame, suspension, engine — and even some of its styling — carried over from previous Triumphs like the TR4, TR4A, and TR250. And yet, the end result was mechanically impressive and visually stunning.

Much credit goes to German coachbuilder Karmann, commissioned to update the bodywork. Wisely, Karmann kept the overall look of the TR4, which had been rendered by renowned Italian stylist Giovanni Michelotti. Even with the carryover central tub, doors, and windshield, Karmann expertly sharpened the lines, flattened the front end, and formed a Kamm tail — a styling masterclass that resulted in the TR6.

Unlike Britain’s fuel-injected versions, U.S.-bound TR6s were powered by carbureted 2.5L inline six cylinders. But thanks to a new twin-downpipe exhaust pipe system, 106 horsepower and 133 pound-feet of torque were available to move only 2,400 pounds, making the TR6 fleet enough to easily put its fully independent suspension and front disc brakes through their paces. Combined with its stunning styling, sports car buyers fell in love with the TR6, with the majority of the cars sold in the United States.

This example is one of just over 10,000 TR6s built for the U.S. market in 1972. It was purchased by the selling dealer in 2022 from an owner in Ohio, and more than $2,600 was reportedly spent on replacement parts and materials including mechanical, convertible top, and interior components. It is finished in Damson with Black upholstery, and wears a Black convertible top. And its 2.5L six cylinder is backed by a four-speed manual with the desirable overdrive unit.

This 1972 Triumph TR6 is now offered by the selling dealer with service records, the stock steering wheel and convertible boot cover, and a clean Missouri title listing it as a 1973 model.

Highlights

  • Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection

  • TR6 with overdrive unit

  • Finished in (17) Damson with (11) Black vinyl upholstery

  • Black convertible top

  • 15” wheels now wearing Firestone tires

  • 2.5L Triumph inline six-cylinder engine

  • 4-speed manual fully synchronized transmission

  • Optional overdrive

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

Factory Equipment

  • 2.5L inline-six

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Overdrive

  • All-steel roadster body

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Bucket seats

  • 15” steering wheel

  • Walnut shift knob

  • Cross-braced perimeter frame

  • Wishbone front, trailing arm rear suspension with coil springs

  • Rack and pinion steering

  • Side-draft carburetors

  • Disc front, drum rear hydraulic brakes with vacuum booster

  • 12-volt electrical system

Modifications

  • Hella fog lamps

Servicing & Documentation

  • Over $2,600 reportedly spent on replacement parts, including:

    • Clutch mechanicals and hydraulics

    • Overdrive solenoid

    • Brake booster servo

    • Convertible top

    • Seat covers with new foam and bladders

    • Dash top cover and carpet

    • Door window scrapers

    • Wiper switch

  • Please see attached documentation for more information

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips on nose and bumpers

  • TR6 grille emblem shows wear

  • Imperfection above driver side door handle

Ownership History

This 1972 Triumph TR6 is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive

Included Items

  • Stock convertible boot cover

  • Stock steering wheel

  • Service records

Additional Information

The Missouri title records this TR6 as a 1973 model, and states "Exempt From Mileage Requirements."

Additional documents

1972 Triumph TR6 - Service Records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1972 Triumph TR6

Last bid
cdslo
cdslo
$15,000
Seller
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
EndedJun 23, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids20
Views8,747
Bids
cdslo's avatar
cdslo
Jun 23 at 6:21 PM
$15,000bid placed 
69FordXLconvertible's avatar
69FordXLconvertible
Jun 23 at 6:13 PM
$14,500bid placed 
cdslo's avatar
cdslo
Jun 23 at 6:12 PM
$14,000bid placed 
69FordXLconvertible's avatar
69FordXLconvertible
Jun 23 at 6:08 PM
$13,500bid placed 
cdslo's avatar
cdslo
Jun 23 at 6:07 PM
$12,750bid placed 

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