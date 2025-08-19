1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40

7 days
$7,000
1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (75)

Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINFJ40112778
Mileage indicated53,300 Miles TMU
LocationSouthlake, Texas
Engine3.9L Inline-Six
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorDune Beige
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40: Idling
Play

Description

The FJ40 Land Cruiser arrived in its definitive form in 1960 and remained in continuous production through 1984, earning a reputation for mechanical durability and off-road capability that few vehicles of any era have matched. Toyota's approach was fundamentally different from the American 4x4 trucks of the period — the FJ40 prioritized simplicity, strength, and repairability in the field over comfort or refinement, and those priorities produced a truck that outlasted nearly everything it competed against.

By 1972 the FJ40 had found a devoted following in the United States among buyers who understood what the combination of a torque-rich inline-six, solid front and rear axles, and Toyota's build quality meant for long-term ownership.

This 1972 FJ40 is finished in Dune Beige with a white roof cap and rides on black steel wheels with hubcaps wearing Dunlop Radial Mud Rover tires. The body is fitted with ambulance-style rear doors and hatch — a practical variation that replaces the standard tailgate. The interior presents in black vinyl with a dashboard pad and the folding rear jump seats.

The 3.9L F-series inline-six is fitted with an overhauled carburetor and backed by a three-speed manual transmission and part-time four-wheel drive with 2-speed transfer case.

This 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Dune Beige with a white roof cap

  • Ambulance rear door and hatch configuration

  • Black steel wheels wrapped in Dunlop Mud Rover tires

  • Folding rear jump seats

Factory Equipment

  • 3.9L F-series inline-six engine with single carburetor

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Part-time four-wheel drive with 2-speed transfer case

  • Solid front and rear axles

  • Leaf spring suspension front and rear

  • Power-assisted four-wheel drum brakes

  • 15" steel wheels with hubcaps

  • Removable white roof cap

  • Ambulance rear doors and upper hatch

  • Vinyl bench seating

  • Dashboard pad

  • Cabin heater

Modifications

  • Rear hitch receiver

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states that the carburetor was rebuilt along with a basic service approximately two months ago.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips, cracking, and scratches

  • Cracked steering wheel

  • Windshield wipers inoperative

  • Fuel gauge inoperative

  • Brake light wiring requires servicing

Ownership History

This 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 was acquired by the seller in 2022 out of Michigan.

Additional Information

This 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 was previously listed on Hagerty Marketplace in August 2026. The previous listing can be viewed here.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40

Current bid
FD_qwq941
FD_qwq941
$7,000
Seller
StacyListon_n8xd
StacyListon_n8xd
EndingThu, Oct 01 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids8
Views1,817

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

FD_qwq941's avatar
FD_qwq941
Sep 23 at 3:39 PM
$7,000bid placed 
Drbucklin's avatar
Drbucklin
Sep 23 at 9:05 AM
$6,750bid placed 
MarkBenson_yz9t's avatar
MarkBenson_yz9t
Sep 20 at 8:35 PM
$6,500bid placed 
Lightningfire's avatar
Lightningfire
Sep 20 at 6:43 PM
$1,300bid placed 
HU_x0i0us' avatar
HU_x0i0us
Sep 19 at 3:13 AM
$1,200bid placed 
LG_tnmuj9's avatar
LG_tnmuj9
Sep 18 at 3:10 PM
$1,100bid placed 
JohnRivera's avatar
JohnRivera
Sep 18 at 2:01 PM
$1,000bid placed 
ZN_50hgy2's avatar
ZN_50hgy2
Sep 17 at 5:54 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026