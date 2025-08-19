Description

The FJ40 Land Cruiser arrived in its definitive form in 1960 and remained in continuous production through 1984, earning a reputation for mechanical durability and off-road capability that few vehicles of any era have matched. Toyota's approach was fundamentally different from the American 4x4 trucks of the period — the FJ40 prioritized simplicity, strength, and repairability in the field over comfort or refinement, and those priorities produced a truck that outlasted nearly everything it competed against.

By 1972 the FJ40 had found a devoted following in the United States among buyers who understood what the combination of a torque-rich inline-six, solid front and rear axles, and Toyota's build quality meant for long-term ownership.

This 1972 FJ40 is finished in Dune Beige with a white roof cap and rides on black steel wheels with hubcaps wearing Dunlop Radial Mud Rover tires. The body is fitted with ambulance-style rear doors and hatch — a practical variation that replaces the standard tailgate. The interior presents in black vinyl with a dashboard pad and the folding rear jump seats.

The 3.9L F-series inline-six is fitted with an overhauled carburetor and backed by a three-speed manual transmission and part-time four-wheel drive with 2-speed transfer case.

This 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Dune Beige with a white roof cap

Ambulance rear door and hatch configuration

Black steel wheels wrapped in Dunlop Mud Rover tires

Folding rear jump seats

Factory Equipment

3.9L F-series inline-six engine with single carburetor

3-speed manual transmission

Part-time four-wheel drive with 2-speed transfer case

Solid front and rear axles

Leaf spring suspension front and rear

Power-assisted four-wheel drum brakes

15" steel wheels with hubcaps

Removable white roof cap

Ambulance rear doors and upper hatch

Vinyl bench seating

Dashboard pad

Cabin heater

Modifications

Rear hitch receiver

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states that the carburetor was rebuilt along with a basic service approximately two months ago.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips, cracking, and scratches

Cracked steering wheel

Windshield wipers inoperative

Fuel gauge inoperative

Brake light wiring requires servicing

Ownership History

This 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 was acquired by the seller in 2022 out of Michigan.

Additional Information

This 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 was previously listed on Hagerty Marketplace in August 2026. The previous listing can be viewed here.