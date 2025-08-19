1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
The FJ40 Land Cruiser arrived in its definitive form in 1960 and remained in continuous production through 1984, earning a reputation for mechanical durability and off-road capability that few vehicles of any era have matched. Toyota's approach was fundamentally different from the American 4x4 trucks of the period — the FJ40 prioritized simplicity, strength, and repairability in the field over comfort or refinement, and those priorities produced a truck that outlasted nearly everything it competed against.
By 1972 the FJ40 had found a devoted following in the United States among buyers who understood what the combination of a torque-rich inline-six, solid front and rear axles, and Toyota's build quality meant for long-term ownership.
This 1972 FJ40 is finished in Dune Beige with a white roof cap and rides on black steel wheels with hubcaps wearing Dunlop Radial Mud Rover tires. The body is fitted with ambulance-style rear doors and hatch — a practical variation that replaces the standard tailgate. The interior presents in black vinyl with a dashboard pad and the folding rear jump seats.
The 3.9L F-series inline-six is fitted with an overhauled carburetor and backed by a three-speed manual transmission and part-time four-wheel drive with 2-speed transfer case.
This 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Dune Beige with a white roof cap
Ambulance rear door and hatch configuration
Black steel wheels wrapped in Dunlop Mud Rover tires
Folding rear jump seats
Factory Equipment
3.9L F-series inline-six engine with single carburetor
3-speed manual transmission
Part-time four-wheel drive with 2-speed transfer case
Solid front and rear axles
Leaf spring suspension front and rear
Power-assisted four-wheel drum brakes
15" steel wheels with hubcaps
Removable white roof cap
Ambulance rear doors and upper hatch
Vinyl bench seating
Dashboard pad
Cabin heater
Modifications
Rear hitch receiver
Servicing & Documentation
The seller states that the carburetor was rebuilt along with a basic service approximately two months ago.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips, cracking, and scratches
Cracked steering wheel
Windshield wipers inoperative
Fuel gauge inoperative
Brake light wiring requires servicing
Ownership History
This 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 was acquired by the seller in 2022 out of Michigan.
Additional Information
This 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 was previously listed on Hagerty Marketplace in August 2026. The previous listing can be viewed here.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.