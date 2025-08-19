Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Is it a 1972 Plymouth Satellite? Or is it a Decepticon?

Shatter is a cunning, calculating Decepticon introduced in the 2018 film Bumblebee. She serves as one of two Decepticon hunters sent to Earth in search of the fugitive Autobot scout who would become known as Bumblebee, and much of her menace comes from her ability to project trustworthiness before revealing her true intentions.

Her alternate mode shows is a modified 1972 Plymouth Satellite, channeling the aggressive stance and long hood associated with classic American muscle. This choice of shape gives Shatter a very different visual identity from the boxier, industrial Decepticons of earlier Transformers — she's built for speed and infiltration rather than brute demolition.

This 1972 Plymouth Satellite has been transformed into Shatter with custom paint, graphics, and exterior modifications. What looks like blower through the hood is made of fiberglass. Since Shatter’s interior was never revealed in the movie, the red and black interior is mostly stock with bucket seats, center console, and Rallye gauges, along with new upper front door panels and new carpet. The windshield and rear tinted glass have also been replaced.

Power comes from a 360ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.

This 1972 Plymouth Satellite is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Georgia title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Transformed into “Shatter” from the 2018 film Bumblebee

Shatter livery and modifications

360ci V8 with faux custom fiberglass supercharger

3-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Bucket seats

Console

Rallye gauges

Modifications

Movie-inspired exterior details

Custom-built roll bar with working lights

Custom working headlights

Custom fiberglass supercharger recreated to be similar to the movie car

Custom Shatter graphics and decals

M/T Wheels

Red undercarriage lighting

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the condition of the car are visible in the gallery

Some wear on interior surfaces

Included Items

Shatter model car

Additional Information

The seller states, “There’s plenty of replicas of Bumblebee and other Transformers but there’s only one Shatter. Built to be a replica of the Decepticon triple changer, Shatter was created to bring the deadly Decepticon from the 2018 Bumblebee movie off the screen and into the real world.

“To our knowledge, this is the only Shatter replica in existence and the only classic Mopar Transformer of its kind."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Tim Rollinger Phone: 912.596.2099 Email: trollinger@hagerty.com