Description

Introduced for the 1970 model year, the third generation of the Plymouth Barracuda brought real muscle to the table. Built on a new platform, the E-body, the Barracuda's underpinnings were essentially a shortened and widened adaptation of the existing B-body platform used for vehicles like the Dodge Charger and Plymouth Road Runner. Produced from 1970 to 1974, each year of the third generation Barracuda was different. Having gone from a two-headlight front end to four headlights in 1971, the 1972 Barracuda returned to a two-headlight design, more closely resembling the 1970 model than the 1971 model. This 1972 Barracuda has been backdated in the style of a 1971 'Cuda, equipped with the distinctive four-headlight front end, aggressive sharktooth grille, and 1971-only fender louvers. It is painted blue with black 'Cuda billboard stripes and a black vinyl top. Under the hood is a 360ci big-block V8, equipped with Edelbrock Performer RPM heads, an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor, and MSD ignition components.

Kept by the seller since 2007, this '72 Barracuda has reportedly had an engine overhaul under current ownership.

This 1972 Plymouth Barracuda is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

'71 Cuda-style conversion

Under current ownership since 2007

360ci V8

Edelbrock Performer RPM heads and carburetor

Bucket seats with center console

Go Wing style spoiler

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (BH23G28398005) decodes as: B - Body Type: Barracuda H - Price Class: High 23 - Body Style: 2 door hardtop G - Engine: 318ci 8 cylinder 2 - Year: 1972 398005 - Production Sequence Number

Dual exhaust

Power steering

Manual drum brakes

Bucket seats with center console

Modifications

360ci V8 engine

Edelbrock Performer RPM heads

Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor

Exhaust headers

MSD distributor cap

MSD Blaster 2 ignition coil

Body panels, lights, grille, and other items changed to 1971 style

Go Wing style spoiler

Rear air shocks

Known Imperfections

A bolt on the transmission pan is stripped

Heater and blower motor are not connected

Air conditioning was removed

Alternator and temperature gauges are not connected

The speedometer reads approximately 10MPH slow

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2007. It was previously titled in Nevada. Included Items

Air conditioning components

Additional Information

The seller states, "Titled as a 1972, all parts to clone into a 71 were replaced. Engine recently redone, headers, fuel tank, alternator, wipers and motor, battery, wiring harness, interior panels, paint, decals, all are new. Engine upgraded from 318 two barrel, to a 360 with a four barrel carb. The Cuda also has a new starter."