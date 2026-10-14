19-Years-Owned, 360-Powered 1972 Plymouth Barracuda
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1970 model year, the third generation of the Plymouth Barracuda brought real muscle to the table. Built on a new platform, the E-body, the Barracuda's underpinnings were essentially a shortened and widened adaptation of the existing B-body platform used for vehicles like the Dodge Charger and Plymouth Road Runner. Produced from 1970 to 1974, each year of the third generation Barracuda was different. Having gone from a two-headlight front end to four headlights in 1971, the 1972 Barracuda returned to a two-headlight design, more closely resembling the 1970 model than the 1971 model. This 1972 Barracuda has been backdated in the style of a 1971 'Cuda, equipped with the distinctive four-headlight front end, aggressive sharktooth grille, and 1971-only fender louvers. It is painted blue with black 'Cuda billboard stripes and a black vinyl top. Under the hood is a 360ci big-block V8, equipped with Edelbrock Performer RPM heads, an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor, and MSD ignition components.
Kept by the seller since 2007, this '72 Barracuda has reportedly had an engine overhaul under current ownership.
This 1972 Plymouth Barracuda is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
'71 Cuda-style conversion
Under current ownership since 2007
360ci V8
Edelbrock Performer RPM heads and carburetor
Bucket seats with center console
Go Wing style spoiler
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (BH23G28398005) decodes as:
B - Body Type: Barracuda
H - Price Class: High
23 - Body Style: 2 door hardtop
G - Engine: 318ci 8 cylinder
2 - Year: 1972
398005 - Production Sequence Number
Dual exhaust
Power steering
Manual drum brakes
Bucket seats with center console
Modifications
360ci V8 engine
Edelbrock Performer RPM heads
Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor
Exhaust headers
MSD distributor cap
MSD Blaster 2 ignition coil
Body panels, lights, grille, and other items changed to 1971 style
Go Wing style spoiler
Rear air shocks
Known Imperfections
A bolt on the transmission pan is stripped
Heater and blower motor are not connected
Air conditioning was removed
Alternator and temperature gauges are not connected
The speedometer reads approximately 10MPH slow
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2007. It was previously titled in Nevada. Included Items
Air conditioning components
Additional Information
The seller states, "Titled as a 1972, all parts to clone into a 71 were replaced. Engine recently redone, headers, fuel tank, alternator, wipers and motor, battery, wiring harness, interior panels, paint, decals, all are new. Engine upgraded from 318 two barrel, to a 360 with a four barrel carb. The Cuda also has a new starter."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.