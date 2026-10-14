Auction ended.

19-Years-Owned, 360-Powered 1972 Plymouth Barracuda

Bid to $43,500 on 10/14/26
Result
19-Years-Owned, 360-Powered 1972 Plymouth Barracuda
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Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINBH23G28398005
Mileage indicated57,800 Miles TMU
LocationCarbondale, Colorado
Engine360ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlack

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Description

Introduced for the 1970 model year, the third generation of the Plymouth Barracuda brought real muscle to the table. Built on a new platform, the E-body, the Barracuda's underpinnings were essentially a shortened and widened adaptation of the existing B-body platform used for vehicles like the Dodge Charger and Plymouth Road Runner. Produced from 1970 to 1974, each year of the third generation Barracuda was different. Having gone from a two-headlight front end to four headlights in 1971, the 1972 Barracuda returned to a two-headlight design, more closely resembling the 1970 model than the 1971 model. This 1972 Barracuda has been backdated in the style of a 1971 'Cuda, equipped with the distinctive four-headlight front end, aggressive sharktooth grille, and 1971-only fender louvers. It is painted blue with black 'Cuda billboard stripes and a black vinyl top. Under the hood is a 360ci big-block V8, equipped with Edelbrock Performer RPM heads, an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor, and MSD ignition components.

Kept by the seller since 2007, this '72 Barracuda has reportedly had an engine overhaul under current ownership.

This 1972 Plymouth Barracuda is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • '71 Cuda-style conversion

  • Under current ownership since 2007

  • 360ci V8

  • Edelbrock Performer RPM heads and carburetor

  • Bucket seats with center console

  • Go Wing style spoiler

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (BH23G28398005) decodes as:

    • B - Body Type: Barracuda

    • H - Price Class: High

    • 23 - Body Style: 2 door hardtop

    • G - Engine: 318ci 8 cylinder

    • 2 - Year: 1972

    • 398005 - Production Sequence Number

  • Dual exhaust

  • Power steering

  • Manual drum brakes

  • Bucket seats with center console

Modifications

  • 360ci V8 engine

  • Edelbrock Performer RPM heads

  • Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor

  • Exhaust headers

  • MSD distributor cap

  • MSD Blaster 2 ignition coil

  • Body panels, lights, grille, and other items changed to 1971 style

  • Go Wing style spoiler

  • Rear air shocks

Known Imperfections

  • A bolt on the transmission pan is stripped

  • Heater and blower motor are not connected

  • Air conditioning was removed

  • Alternator and temperature gauges are not connected

  • The speedometer reads approximately 10MPH slow

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2007. It was previously titled in Nevada. Included Items

  • Air conditioning components

Additional Information

The seller states, "Titled as a 1972, all parts to clone into a 71 were replaced. Engine recently redone, headers, fuel tank, alternator, wipers and motor, battery, wiring harness, interior panels, paint, decals, all are new. Engine upgraded from 318 two barrel, to a 360 with a four barrel carb. The Cuda also has a new starter."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

19-Years-Owned, 360-Powered 1972 Plymouth Barracuda

Last bid
Knoxtrader
Knoxtrader
$43,500
Seller
Cudajunkie
Cudajunkie
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC
Bids47
Views22,153

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Knoxtrader
Oct 14 at 6:26 PM
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