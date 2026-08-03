1972 MG Midget
Ended Aug 03, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The MG Midget was produced from 1961 through 1979, and the 1972 model year sits within the chrome-era peak of the car's production run. Powered by a 1,275cc A-Series inline-four breathing through dual SU carburetors and paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, the Midget offered an uncomplicated, lightweight sports car experience that has kept the model popular with British car enthusiasts for decades.
This 1972 Midget is finished in orange over black vinyl upholstery and rides on painted wire wheels. A replacement convertible top has been fitted, and the car now features an aftermarket head unit and rear mounted speakers.
Servicing in July 2026 included replacing various engine seals, the engine mounts, basic tune-up items, and more.
This 1972 MG Midget is offered with partial service records, various spare parts, a convertible top boot and cockpit tonneau cover, and a clean Kentucky title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Finished in orange over black vinyl upholstery
1,275cc A-Series inline-four with dual SU carburetors
Service records on file from 2021 through 2026
Tonneau cover and convertible top boot included
Recent tune-up and gasket replacement
Factory Equipment
1,275cc A-Series inline-four engine
Dual SU carburetors
4-speed manual transmission
13” wire wheels
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Vinyl bucket seats
Modifications
Aftermarket head unit and speakers
Electric fuel pump
Servicing & Documentation
Kuhmo Solus tires with 2022 date codes
Service invoices are available in the gallery. The following work has been performed since the seller's acquisition in 2021:
July 2026 — ImportDoktor, Louisville, Kentucky
Front crankshaft seal
Front timing cover seal
Motor mounts replaced
V-belt replaced
Spark plugs
Wiper switch
Oil pressure switch line repaired
Heater valve
Front exhaust gasket and hardware
Oil and filter change
May 2025 — ImportDoktor, Louisville, Kentucky
Alternator
Various fluids
September 2021 — German Imports, Louisville, KY
Spark plugs
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Corrosion visible on body — details in photo gallery
The seller states that the reverse gear is difficult to select
Transmission fluid leak identified July 2026
Aftermarket head unit inoperative
Door and trunk locks inoperative
Ownership History
From the seller: “My love of MGs dates back to my early high school years. I knew a couple of kids who had them and was completely fascinated. My boyfriend at the time found a picture of a British Racing Green MGB that was for sale. I knew I couldn’t buy it but could always dream about it. We imagined that when I was forty, I would own it and fly down the road with my blond hair and scarf flowing behind me like Grace Kelly.
Honestly, I think my obsession started much earlier with the classic Dr. Seuss book ‘Go Dog Go’. I would love to attend a party in the tree canopy and arrive in style via a classic convertible. Who wouldn’t?
For my 50th birthday I gifted myself Tangy, a 1972 vermillion MG Midget. My hair is gray, I never wear scarves and I haven’t talked to that guy in 30 years, but my dream came true. Now I just need a treehouse!”
Included Items
Tonneau cover
Convertible top boot
Various spare parts
Haynes repair manual
Service invoice file
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.