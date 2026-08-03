Auction ended.

1972 MG Midget

No reserve
Sold for on 08/03/26
Result
1972 MG Midget
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (85)

Ended Aug 03, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINGAN5UC120572G
Mileage indicated1,100 Miles TMU
LocationLouisville, Kentucky
Engine1,275cc Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorOrange
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1972 MG Midget Start Up
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1972 MG Midget Front
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1972 MG Midget Rear
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The MG Midget was produced from 1961 through 1979, and the 1972 model year sits within the chrome-era peak of the car's production run. Powered by a 1,275cc A-Series inline-four breathing through dual SU carburetors and paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, the Midget offered an uncomplicated, lightweight sports car experience that has kept the model popular with British car enthusiasts for decades.

This 1972 Midget is finished in orange over black vinyl upholstery and rides on painted wire wheels. A replacement convertible top has been fitted, and the car now features an aftermarket head unit and rear mounted speakers.

Servicing in July 2026 included replacing various engine seals, the engine mounts, basic tune-up items, and more.

This 1972 MG Midget is offered with partial service records, various spare parts, a convertible top boot and cockpit tonneau cover, and a clean Kentucky title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in orange over black vinyl upholstery

  • 1,275cc A-Series inline-four with dual SU carburetors

  • Service records on file from 2021 through 2026

  • Tonneau cover and convertible top boot included

  • Recent tune-up and gasket replacement

Factory Equipment

  • 1,275cc A-Series inline-four engine

  • Dual SU carburetors

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • 13” wire wheels

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Vinyl bucket seats

Modifications

  • Aftermarket head unit and speakers

  • Electric fuel pump

Servicing & Documentation

  • Kuhmo Solus tires with 2022 date codes

Service invoices are available in the gallery. The following work has been performed since the seller's acquisition in 2021:

  • July 2026 — ImportDoktor, Louisville, Kentucky

    • Front crankshaft seal

    • Front timing cover seal

    • Motor mounts replaced

    • V-belt replaced

    • Spark plugs

    • Wiper switch

    • Oil pressure switch line repaired

    • Heater valve

    • Front exhaust gasket and hardware

    • Oil and filter change

  • May 2025 — ImportDoktor, Louisville, Kentucky

    • Alternator

    • Various fluids

  • September 2021 — German Imports, Louisville, KY

    • Spark plugs

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Corrosion visible on body — details in photo gallery

  • The seller states that the reverse gear is difficult to select

  • Transmission fluid leak identified July 2026

  • Aftermarket head unit inoperative

  • Door and trunk locks inoperative

Ownership History

From the seller: “My love of MGs dates back to my early high school years. I knew a couple of kids who had them and was completely fascinated. My boyfriend at the time found a picture of a British Racing Green MGB that was for sale. I knew I couldn’t buy it but could always dream about it. We imagined that when I was forty, I would own it and fly down the road with my blond hair and scarf flowing behind me like Grace Kelly.

Honestly, I think my obsession started much earlier with the classic Dr. Seuss book ‘Go Dog Go’. I would love to attend a party in the tree canopy and arrive in style via a classic convertible. Who wouldn’t?

For my 50th birthday I gifted myself Tangy, a 1972 vermillion MG Midget. My hair is gray, I never wear scarves and I haven’t talked to that guy in 30 years, but my dream came true. Now I just need a treehouse!”

Included Items

  • Tonneau cover

  • Convertible top boot

  • Various spare parts

  • Haynes repair manual

  • Service invoice file

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1972 MG Midget · No reserve

Sold to
DH_5gxdtr
DH_5gxdtr
$5,800
Seller
Tangy72
Tangy72
EndedAug 03, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC
Bids35
Views8,527

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