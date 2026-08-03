Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The MG Midget was produced from 1961 through 1979, and the 1972 model year sits within the chrome-era peak of the car's production run. Powered by a 1,275cc A-Series inline-four breathing through dual SU carburetors and paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, the Midget offered an uncomplicated, lightweight sports car experience that has kept the model popular with British car enthusiasts for decades.

This 1972 Midget is finished in orange over black vinyl upholstery and rides on painted wire wheels. A replacement convertible top has been fitted, and the car now features an aftermarket head unit and rear mounted speakers.

Servicing in July 2026 included replacing various engine seals, the engine mounts, basic tune-up items, and more.

This 1972 MG Midget is offered with partial service records, various spare parts, a convertible top boot and cockpit tonneau cover, and a clean Kentucky title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Finished in orange over black vinyl upholstery

1,275cc A-Series inline-four with dual SU carburetors

Service records on file from 2021 through 2026

Tonneau cover and convertible top boot included

Recent tune-up and gasket replacement

Factory Equipment

1,275cc A-Series inline-four engine

Dual SU carburetors

4-speed manual transmission

13” wire wheels

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Vinyl bucket seats

Modifications

Aftermarket head unit and speakers

Electric fuel pump

Servicing & Documentation

Kuhmo Solus tires with 2022 date codes

Service invoices are available in the gallery. The following work has been performed since the seller's acquisition in 2021:

July 2026 — ImportDoktor, Louisville, Kentucky Front crankshaft seal Front timing cover seal Motor mounts replaced V-belt replaced Spark plugs Wiper switch Oil pressure switch line repaired Heater valve Front exhaust gasket and hardware Oil and filter change

May 2025 — ImportDoktor, Louisville, Kentucky Alternator Various fluids

September 2021 — German Imports, Louisville, KY Spark plugs



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Corrosion visible on body — details in photo gallery

The seller states that the reverse gear is difficult to select

Transmission fluid leak identified July 2026

Aftermarket head unit inoperative

Door and trunk locks inoperative

Ownership History

From the seller: “My love of MGs dates back to my early high school years. I knew a couple of kids who had them and was completely fascinated. My boyfriend at the time found a picture of a British Racing Green MGB that was for sale. I knew I couldn’t buy it but could always dream about it. We imagined that when I was forty, I would own it and fly down the road with my blond hair and scarf flowing behind me like Grace Kelly.

Honestly, I think my obsession started much earlier with the classic Dr. Seuss book ‘Go Dog Go’. I would love to attend a party in the tree canopy and arrive in style via a classic convertible. Who wouldn’t?

For my 50th birthday I gifted myself Tangy, a 1972 vermillion MG Midget. My hair is gray, I never wear scarves and I haven’t talked to that guy in 30 years, but my dream came true. Now I just need a treehouse!”

Included Items