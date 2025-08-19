1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 351

6 days
$11,250
1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 351
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (64)

Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2F05H213627
Mileage indicated11,550 Miles TMU
LocationRed Bay, Alabama
Engine351ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMedium Bright Yellow
Interior colorGinger

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Description

By 1972, the Mustang had adopted the longer hood, prominent grille, and muscular proportions that defined the late first-generation pony car. The Mach 1 SportsRoof package added distinctive visual cues, including body-side striping, a sport-focused interior, and a color-keyed urethane front bumper. Combined with V8 power and a range of performance options, the Mach 1 remained Ford's flagship Mustang, blending aggressive styling with everyday drivability.

This 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is powered by a 351ci V8 paired with a three-speed FMX automatic transmission and is finished in Medium Bright Yellow over Ginger knit vinyl upholstery. Produced on June 13, 1972, this Mach 1 was ordered through Mullins Ford Inc. of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and was factory equipped with SelectAire air conditioning, power steering, power front disc brakes, and the Mach 1 Sports Interior package per the included Deluxe Marti Report.

This 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 351 is now offered by the selling dealer in Alabama with a Deluxe Marti Report and a clean Tennessee title.

Highlights

  • 1 of 2,402 finished in Medium Bright Yellow, 1 of 344 produced in this color and trim combo

  • 351ci V8 paired with a 3-speed FMX automatic transmission

  • Finished in Medium Bright Yellow over Ginger knit vinyl interior

  • Deluxe Marti Report included

Factory Equipment

  • The VIN (2F05H213627) decodes as:

    • 2 – 1972 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 05 – Mustang Mach 1 2-door SportsRoof

    • H – 351-2V V8 engine

    • 213627 – Sequential production number

  • The Deluxe Marti Report lists the following:

    • 2.75:1 conventional rear axle

    • Power steering

    • Power front disc brakes

    • SelectAire air conditioning

    • Center console

    • Mach 1 Sports Interior option

    • Tinted glass

    • Body side tape stripes

Modifications

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Grant wood-rim steering wheel

  • Chrome Torq Thrust-style wheels

  • Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires

  • Rear-window louvers

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Fuel tank, fuel pump, and fuel lines replaced

  • Carburetor replaced

Ownership History

According to the selling dealer, this Mustang spent decades parked in a shop after being taken off the road in 1987 and was returned to running condition approximately two years ago. The dealer further reports that the original owner was associated with the Muscle Shoals music scene.

Known Imperfections

  • Paint flaws, scratches, and cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Transmission fluid seepage at the shift linkage connection

  • Rear driver-side wheel cylinder leaks

  • Passenger door hinge bushings require replacement

  • Speedometer cable is inoperable

  • Seat upholstery shows seam separation

  • No radio

Included Items

  • Uninstalled steering wheel

  • Deluxe Marti Report

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 351

Current bid
Harper11
Harper11
$11,250
Seller
OFFICER
OFFICER
EndingWed, Sep 16 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids16
Views5,772

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Harper11's avatar
Harper11
Sep 7 at 10:18 PM
$11,250bid placed 
Sauerkrautacos' avatar
Sauerkrautacos
Sep 5 at 5:26 PM
$11,000bid placed 
BIGb-1924's avatar
BIGb-1924
Sep 4 at 10:40 PM
$9,750bid placed 
Chiefsfan72936's avatar
Chiefsfan72936
Sep 4 at 2:21 PM
$9,500bid placed 
Crazydeke1967's avatar
Crazydeke1967
Sep 4 at 12:34 PM
$8,500bid placed 
StevenZ's avatar
StevenZ
Sep 4 at 12:01 PM
$8,250bid placed 
DocThompson's avatar
DocThompson
Sep 4 at 11:56 AM
$8,000bid placed 
StevenZ's avatar
StevenZ
Sep 4 at 11:54 AM
$7,250bid placed 
DocThompson's avatar
DocThompson
Sep 4 at 11:53 AM
$7,000bid placed 
BIGb-1924's avatar
BIGb-1924
Sep 4 at 1:18 AM
$5,500bid placed 
MadaboutMG's avatar
MadaboutMG
Sep 3 at 2:34 AM
$5,100bid placed 
BIGb-1924's avatar
BIGb-1924
Sep 3 at 1:18 AM
$2,000bid placed 
51Ford1621's avatar
51Ford1621
Sep 2 at 6:06 PM
$1,700bid placed 
Lightningfire's avatar
Lightningfire
Sep 2 at 11:25 AM
$1,600bid placed 
BIGb-1924's avatar
BIGb-1924
Sep 2 at 2:59 AM
$1,500bid placed 
MACMAN2024's avatar
MACMAN2024
Sep 1 at 11:12 PM
$1,400bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026