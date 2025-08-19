1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 351
Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
By 1972, the Mustang had adopted the longer hood, prominent grille, and muscular proportions that defined the late first-generation pony car. The Mach 1 SportsRoof package added distinctive visual cues, including body-side striping, a sport-focused interior, and a color-keyed urethane front bumper. Combined with V8 power and a range of performance options, the Mach 1 remained Ford's flagship Mustang, blending aggressive styling with everyday drivability.
This 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is powered by a 351ci V8 paired with a three-speed FMX automatic transmission and is finished in Medium Bright Yellow over Ginger knit vinyl upholstery. Produced on June 13, 1972, this Mach 1 was ordered through Mullins Ford Inc. of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and was factory equipped with SelectAire air conditioning, power steering, power front disc brakes, and the Mach 1 Sports Interior package per the included Deluxe Marti Report.
This 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 351 is now offered by the selling dealer in Alabama with a Deluxe Marti Report and a clean Tennessee title.
Highlights
1 of 2,402 finished in Medium Bright Yellow, 1 of 344 produced in this color and trim combo
351ci V8 paired with a 3-speed FMX automatic transmission
Finished in Medium Bright Yellow over Ginger knit vinyl interior
Deluxe Marti Report included
Factory Equipment
The VIN (2F05H213627) decodes as:
2 – 1972 model year
F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
05 – Mustang Mach 1 2-door SportsRoof
H – 351-2V V8 engine
213627 – Sequential production number
The Deluxe Marti Report lists the following:
2.75:1 conventional rear axle
Power steering
Power front disc brakes
SelectAire air conditioning
Center console
Mach 1 Sports Interior option
Tinted glass
Body side tape stripes
Modifications
Aluminum radiator
Grant wood-rim steering wheel
Chrome Torq Thrust-style wheels
Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires
Rear-window louvers
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Fuel tank, fuel pump, and fuel lines replaced
Carburetor replaced
Ownership History
According to the selling dealer, this Mustang spent decades parked in a shop after being taken off the road in 1987 and was returned to running condition approximately two years ago. The dealer further reports that the original owner was associated with the Muscle Shoals music scene.
Known Imperfections
Paint flaws, scratches, and cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Transmission fluid seepage at the shift linkage connection
Rear driver-side wheel cylinder leaks
Passenger door hinge bushings require replacement
Speedometer cable is inoperable
Seat upholstery shows seam separation
No radio
Included Items
Uninstalled steering wheel
Deluxe Marti Report
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.