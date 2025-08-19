Description

By 1972, the Mustang had adopted the longer hood, prominent grille, and muscular proportions that defined the late first-generation pony car. The Mach 1 SportsRoof package added distinctive visual cues, including body-side striping, a sport-focused interior, and a color-keyed urethane front bumper. Combined with V8 power and a range of performance options, the Mach 1 remained Ford's flagship Mustang, blending aggressive styling with everyday drivability.

This 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is powered by a 351ci V8 paired with a three-speed FMX automatic transmission and is finished in Medium Bright Yellow over Ginger knit vinyl upholstery. Produced on June 13, 1972, this Mach 1 was ordered through Mullins Ford Inc. of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and was factory equipped with SelectAire air conditioning, power steering, power front disc brakes, and the Mach 1 Sports Interior package per the included Deluxe Marti Report.

This 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 351 is now offered by the selling dealer in Alabama with a Deluxe Marti Report and a clean Tennessee title.

Highlights

1 of 2,402 finished in Medium Bright Yellow, 1 of 344 produced in this color and trim combo

351ci V8 paired with a 3-speed FMX automatic transmission

Finished in Medium Bright Yellow over Ginger knit vinyl interior

Deluxe Marti Report included

Factory Equipment

The VIN (2F05H213627) decodes as: 2 – 1972 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 05 – Mustang Mach 1 2-door SportsRoof H – 351-2V V8 engine 213627 – Sequential production number

The Deluxe Marti Report lists the following: 2.75:1 conventional rear axle Power steering Power front disc brakes SelectAire air conditioning Center console Mach 1 Sports Interior option Tinted glass Body side tape stripes



Modifications

Aluminum radiator

Grant wood-rim steering wheel

Chrome Torq Thrust-style wheels

Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires

Rear-window louvers

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Fuel tank, fuel pump, and fuel lines replaced

Carburetor replaced

Ownership History

According to the selling dealer, this Mustang spent decades parked in a shop after being taken off the road in 1987 and was returned to running condition approximately two years ago. The dealer further reports that the original owner was associated with the Muscle Shoals music scene.

Known Imperfections

Paint flaws, scratches, and cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Transmission fluid seepage at the shift linkage connection

Rear driver-side wheel cylinder leaks

Passenger door hinge bushings require replacement

Speedometer cable is inoperable

Seat upholstery shows seam separation

No radio

Included Items