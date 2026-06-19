Auction ended.

One-Owner 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed

Gateway Classic Cars
Sold after for on 06/19/26
Result
One-Owner 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed
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All photos (113)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Z37K2S508271
Mileage indicated63,400 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin , Florida
Engine350ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

One-Owner 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

Champion road racer Tony DeLorenzo helped Motor Trend magazine test a base model Corvette for 1972. “You can’t get a better overall performance car,” DeLorenzo declared. “I’d be hard-pressed to find a better car, for the money, than the Vette.”

Introduced for the 1968 model year, the third generation (C3) Corvette Stingray featured either a T-Top Coupe or Convertible model, the exterior design characterized by voluptuous fender flares and vacuum-operated pop-up headlights. It also delivered a completely redesigned interior with an aircraft inspired instrument cluster. The C3 offered independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and a slate of three powerful V8 engines, and the 1972 were the last of the breed with the original chrome bumper look.

This 1972 Corvette coupe was reportedly acquired new by its current owner. It's equipped with a L48 350ci V8, paired with an M21 Muncie four-speed manual transmission, and it has been resprayed in Ontario Orange. This C3 Coupe also features saddle seats, a T-Top roof, and a cassette deck.

This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Consignor said to be its original owner

  • L48 350ci V8 engine and M21 four-speed manual transmission

  • Refinished in Ontario Orange (987)

  • Saddle upholstery

  • T-Top roof and removable rear window

Factory Equipment

  • Factory Rallye wheels and BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

  • Four-wheel independent suspension

  • Optional J50 four-wheel power disc brakes

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Aircraft-inspired instrument cluster

  • Chrome bumpers, front and rear

  • The chassis number (1Z37K2S508271) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • Z – Corvette series

    • 37 – Corvette Coupe

    • K – Base 350 cu-in V8

    • 2 – 1972 Model Year

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 508271 – Serial number beginning with 500001

Modifications

  • Aftermarket cassette radio

  • Front lip spoiler

Servicing & Documentation

  • The consigning dealer reports that the following parts have been replaced:

    • Carburetor

    • Fuel tank

    • Air conditioning compressor

    • BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe are presented in the gallery

  • Wear on seat upholstery

Ownership History

This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Included Items

  • Corvette repair manual

  • T-Top bags

Additional Information

The consigning dealer states, “The story sounds too good to be true, but this is a one-owner '72 Corvette that, according to the family consigning it, spent its life in the Sunshine state. The young lady who purchased the car new was a hair dresser who used the car as her daily driver. This incredible C3 has led a pampered life and is a true one respray survivor. The Ontario Orange exterior, combined with the tan interior, is absolutely stunning. The seats literally look like they have never been sat in and the headlights work. Before listing the car with us, new BFG tires were installed along with a new carburetor, gas tank, and a/c compressor. The L48 350ci runs incredibly smooth and the manual trans shifts beautifully.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed

Sold after for
$38,520
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC
Bids45
Views15,047
Bids
pM_icejgz's avatar
pM_icejgz
Jun 19 at 6:54 PM
$32,000bid placed 
AJ_nnznt4's avatar
AJ_nnznt4
Jun 19 at 6:54 PM
$31,250bid placed 
pM_icejgz's avatar
pM_icejgz
Jun 19 at 6:51 PM
$31,000bid placed 
AJ_nnznt4's avatar
AJ_nnznt4
Jun 19 at 6:51 PM
$30,501bid placed 
pM_icejgz's avatar
pM_icejgz
Jun 19 at 6:49 PM
$30,251bid placed 

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