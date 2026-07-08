454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 7:07 PM UTC
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Description
Chevrolet made sure that the Chevelle went out with a bang in 1972, with four versions of its popular mid-size car available — Sedan, Heavy Chevy Sport Coupe, SS, and top-tier Malibu. When other muscle cars were fading away, Chevelles still had the looks and the performance to back up a reputation as one of the most popular factory-built hot rods ever.
Chevy differentiated 1972 models with a wider grille, new front parking lights, and updated interior materials and colors. Engines ranged from a six-cylinder to standard and high-performance V8s, which were backed by 3- or 4-speed manual or 2 or 3-speed automatic transmissions. A variety of gear ratios suited for highways, drag strips, and everywhere in between were available for the rear differential.
This '72 Chevelle Malibu has been modified with a Holley carbureted 454ci V8 backed by an automatic transmission. The car is finished in Sequoia Green, and adorned with white stripes and a white vinyl top over a White Elk cabin with bucket front seats. Though not originally an SS, the car now features SS badging throughout.
This 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Oklahoma title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Final-year Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
454ci V8 with Holley carburetor
Finished in Sequoia Green with White stripes and a White vinyl top
Cowl induction hood and SS badges
White Elk upholstery with bucket seats
15" Rally wheels now wearing Mickey Thompson Sportsman S/T tires
Factory Equipment
Sport Coupe styling
Strato-bucket seats
Reinforced perimeter frame with 112-inch wheelbase
Independent A-arm front, multi-link rear suspension with coil springs
197-inch body
The chassis number (1D37F2B642983) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
D – Malibu
37 – Two-door sport coupe
F – 307ci V8
2 – Model year 1972
B – Baltimore, Maryland, final assembly plant
642983 – Plant serial number starting with 100001
The Body by Fisher tag decodes as:
Style: 72-13637 – 1972 Malibu Sport Coupe
Plant: B – Baltimore, Maryland, final assembly plant
Body: 215237 – Fisher body production sequence number
Trim: 742 A51 – White Elk upholstery with bucket seats
Paint: 48 A – Sequoia Green with White vinyl top
04D – Fourth week of April production date
Modifications
454ci V8
Chrome air cleaner and valve covers
750-cfm Holley 4-barrel carburetor
HEI ignition system
Uplevel gauge cluster with tachometer
Cowl-induction hood with hood pins
SS badges
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu are presented in the gallery
Additional Information
From the seller: "Vehicle is not numbers-matching, it is an SS clone."
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