Auction ended.

454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

Bid to $21,500 on 07/08/26
Result
454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (31)

Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 7:07 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN 1D37F2B642983
Mileage indicated2,800 Miles TMU
LocationEl Reno, Oklahoma
Engine454ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSequoia Green
Interior colorWhite

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Description

Chevrolet made sure that the Chevelle went out with a bang in 1972, with four versions of its popular mid-size car available — Sedan, Heavy Chevy Sport Coupe, SS, and top-tier Malibu. When other muscle cars were fading away, Chevelles still had the looks and the performance to back up a reputation as one of the most popular factory-built hot rods ever.

Chevy differentiated 1972 models with a wider grille, new front parking lights, and updated interior materials and colors. Engines ranged from a six-cylinder to standard and high-performance V8s, which were backed by 3- or 4-speed manual or 2 or 3-speed automatic transmissions. A variety of gear ratios suited for highways, drag strips, and everywhere in between were available for the rear differential.

This '72 Chevelle Malibu has been modified with a Holley carbureted 454ci V8 backed by an automatic transmission. The car is finished in Sequoia Green, and adorned with white stripes and a white vinyl top over a White Elk cabin with bucket front seats. Though not originally an SS, the car now features SS badging throughout.

This 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Oklahoma title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Final-year Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

  • 454ci V8 with Holley carburetor

  • Finished in Sequoia Green with White stripes and a White vinyl top

  • Cowl induction hood and SS badges

  • White Elk upholstery with bucket seats

  • 15" Rally wheels now wearing Mickey Thompson Sportsman S/T tires

Factory Equipment

  • Sport Coupe styling

  • Strato-bucket seats

  • Reinforced perimeter frame with 112-inch wheelbase

  • Independent A-arm front, multi-link rear suspension with coil springs

  • 197-inch body

  • The chassis number (1D37F2B642983) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • D – Malibu

    • 37 – Two-door sport coupe

    • F – 307ci V8

    • 2 – Model year 1972

    • B – Baltimore, Maryland, final assembly plant

    • 642983 – Plant serial number starting with 100001

  • The Body by Fisher tag decodes as:

    • Style: 72-13637 – 1972 Malibu Sport Coupe

    • Plant: B – Baltimore, Maryland, final assembly plant

    • Body: 215237 – Fisher body production sequence number

    • Trim: 742 A51 – White Elk upholstery with bucket seats

    • Paint: 48 A – Sequoia Green with White vinyl top

    • 04D – Fourth week of April production date

Modifications

  • 454ci V8

  • Chrome air cleaner and valve covers

  • 750-cfm Holley 4-barrel carburetor

  • HEI ignition system

  • Uplevel gauge cluster with tachometer

  • Cowl-induction hood with hood pins

  • SS badges

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu are presented in the gallery

Additional Information

From the seller: "Vehicle is not numbers-matching, it is an SS clone."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

Last bid
BigBen74
BigBen74
$21,500
Seller
TD_q1416x
TD_q1416x
EndedJul 08, 2026 at 7:07 PM UTC
Bids33
Views8,193

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BigBen74
Jul 8 at 7:05 PM
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