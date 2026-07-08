Description

Chevrolet made sure that the Chevelle went out with a bang in 1972, with four versions of its popular mid-size car available — Sedan, Heavy Chevy Sport Coupe, SS, and top-tier Malibu. When other muscle cars were fading away, Chevelles still had the looks and the performance to back up a reputation as one of the most popular factory-built hot rods ever.

Chevy differentiated 1972 models with a wider grille, new front parking lights, and updated interior materials and colors. Engines ranged from a six-cylinder to standard and high-performance V8s, which were backed by 3- or 4-speed manual or 2 or 3-speed automatic transmissions. A variety of gear ratios suited for highways, drag strips, and everywhere in between were available for the rear differential.

This '72 Chevelle Malibu has been modified with a Holley carbureted 454ci V8 backed by an automatic transmission. The car is finished in Sequoia Green, and adorned with white stripes and a white vinyl top over a White Elk cabin with bucket front seats. Though not originally an SS, the car now features SS badging throughout.

This 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Oklahoma title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Final-year Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

454ci V8 with Holley carburetor

Finished in Sequoia Green with White stripes and a White vinyl top

Cowl induction hood and SS badges

White Elk upholstery with bucket seats

15" Rally wheels now wearing Mickey Thompson Sportsman S/T tires

Factory Equipment

Sport Coupe styling

Strato-bucket seats

Reinforced perimeter frame with 112-inch wheelbase

Independent A-arm front, multi-link rear suspension with coil springs

197-inch body

The chassis number (1D37F2B642983) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet D – Malibu 37 – Two-door sport coupe F – 307ci V8 2 – Model year 1972 B – Baltimore, Maryland, final assembly plant 642983 – Plant serial number starting with 100001

The Body by Fisher tag decodes as: Style: 72-13637 – 1972 Malibu Sport Coupe Plant: B – Baltimore, Maryland, final assembly plant Body: 215237 – Fisher body production sequence number Trim: 742 A51 – White Elk upholstery with bucket seats Paint: 48 A – Sequoia Green with White vinyl top 04D – Fourth week of April production date



Modifications

454ci V8

Chrome air cleaner and valve covers

750-cfm Holley 4-barrel carburetor

HEI ignition system

Uplevel gauge cluster with tachometer

Cowl-induction hood with hood pins

SS badges

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu are presented in the gallery

Additional Information

From the seller: "Vehicle is not numbers-matching, it is an SS clone."