Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in the 1960s as the upscale series within Chevrolet’s popular midsize lineup, the Chevelle Malibu had become the division’s best-selling intermediate by 1972. That year marked the final season for the second-generation Chevelle, a design celebrated for its clean styling, long hood, and balanced proportions.

Among the available body styles, the Malibu Sport Coupe stood out with its sleek pillarless hardtop roofline, giving the car a sporty and elegant appearance. A wide range of engines were offered, from economical six-cylinders to powerful small-block and big-block V8s.

This example left the factory with an inline-six engine but was later reportedly the recipient of a 454ci big-block V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold, and tubular headers. It also received a serpentine-belt drive system, an aluminum radiator, dual electric cooling fans, 15” Cragar wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, and Summit oil pressure, water temperature, and volts gauges. Additional features include a three-speed automatic transmission, power steering and brakes, and an AM/FM radio.

The Chevelle has been refinished in light yellow paint with a white vinyl top, and its black interior dash and carpet is offset by saddle-colored vinyl upholstery on its bench seats.

This 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Refinished in light yellow paint

Black interior with saddle vinyl upholstery on bench seats

Reportedly a Chevrolet 454ci big-block V8 with 4-barrel carburetor

3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Pillarless Sport Coupe hardtop body style

Bright exterior trim

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Driver's exterior rearview mirror

AM/FM radio

The chassis number (1D37D2B584320) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet D – Chevelle Malibu 37 – 2-door sport coupe D – 250ci inline-six engine (now big-block V8) B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant 584320 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Chevrolet big-block V8

Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold and 4-barrel carburetor

Open-element air cleaner and polished aluminum valve covers

Tubular headers

Serpentine-belt drive system

Aluminum radiator with aluminum coolant overflow tank and dual electric cooling fans

High-output alternator

Summit oil pressure, water temperature, and volts gauges

Service

BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires (P215/70R15 front, P255/60R15 rear, 2023 date codes)

Known Imperfections

Seat upholstery has tears, seam separations, and exposed padding

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe acquired it in 2024 and registered it in March 2026.

Included Items