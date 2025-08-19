454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:20 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in the 1960s as the upscale series within Chevrolet’s popular midsize lineup, the Chevelle Malibu had become the division’s best-selling intermediate by 1972. That year marked the final season for the second-generation Chevelle, a design celebrated for its clean styling, long hood, and balanced proportions.
Among the available body styles, the Malibu Sport Coupe stood out with its sleek pillarless hardtop roofline, giving the car a sporty and elegant appearance. A wide range of engines were offered, from economical six-cylinders to powerful small-block and big-block V8s.
This example left the factory with an inline-six engine but was later reportedly the recipient of a 454ci big-block V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold, and tubular headers. It also received a serpentine-belt drive system, an aluminum radiator, dual electric cooling fans, 15” Cragar wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, and Summit oil pressure, water temperature, and volts gauges. Additional features include a three-speed automatic transmission, power steering and brakes, and an AM/FM radio.
The Chevelle has been refinished in light yellow paint with a white vinyl top, and its black interior dash and carpet is offset by saddle-colored vinyl upholstery on its bench seats.
This 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Refinished in light yellow paint
Black interior with saddle vinyl upholstery on bench seats
Reportedly a Chevrolet 454ci big-block V8 with 4-barrel carburetor
3-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Pillarless Sport Coupe hardtop body style
Bright exterior trim
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Driver's exterior rearview mirror
AM/FM radio
The chassis number (1D37D2B584320) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
D – Chevelle Malibu
37 – 2-door sport coupe
D – 250ci inline-six engine (now big-block V8)
B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant
584320 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Chevrolet big-block V8
Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold and 4-barrel carburetor
Open-element air cleaner and polished aluminum valve covers
Tubular headers
Serpentine-belt drive system
Aluminum radiator with aluminum coolant overflow tank and dual electric cooling fans
High-output alternator
Summit oil pressure, water temperature, and volts gauges
Service
BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires (P215/70R15 front, P255/60R15 rear, 2023 date codes)
Known Imperfections
Seat upholstery has tears, seam separations, and exposed padding
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe acquired it in 2024 and registered it in March 2026.
Included Items
Rubber Chevrolet floor mats
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.