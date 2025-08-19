454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

No reserve
1 day
$21,000
454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (124)

Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1D37D2B584320
Mileage indicated60,100 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine454ci Big-Block V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorLight Yellow
Interior colorBlack/Saddle

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe—estimated rate $290/year.Question mark circle

Apply now

Video gallery

454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe Exterior Walk Around
Play
454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe Start Up & Test Drive
Play
454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe Engine Bay & Interior
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in the 1960s as the upscale series within Chevrolet’s popular midsize lineup, the Chevelle Malibu had become the division’s best-selling intermediate by 1972. That year marked the final season for the second-generation Chevelle, a design celebrated for its clean styling, long hood, and balanced proportions.

Among the available body styles, the Malibu Sport Coupe stood out with its sleek pillarless hardtop roofline, giving the car a sporty and elegant appearance. A wide range of engines were offered, from economical six-cylinders to powerful small-block and big-block V8s.

This example left the factory with an inline-six engine but was later reportedly the recipient of a 454ci big-block V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold, and tubular headers. It also received a serpentine-belt drive system, an aluminum radiator, dual electric cooling fans, 15” Cragar wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, and Summit oil pressure, water temperature, and volts gauges. Additional features include a three-speed automatic transmission, power steering and brakes, and an AM/FM radio.

The Chevelle has been refinished in light yellow paint with a white vinyl top, and its black interior dash and carpet is offset by saddle-colored vinyl upholstery on its bench seats.

This 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Refinished in light yellow paint

  • Black interior with saddle vinyl upholstery on bench seats

  • Reportedly a Chevrolet 454ci big-block V8 with 4-barrel carburetor

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Pillarless Sport Coupe hardtop body style

  • Bright exterior trim

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Driver's exterior rearview mirror

  • AM/FM radio

  • The chassis number (1D37D2B584320) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • D – Chevelle Malibu

    • 37 – 2-door sport coupe

    • D – 250ci inline-six engine (now big-block V8)

    • B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant

    • 584320 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Chevrolet big-block V8

  • Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold and 4-barrel carburetor

  • Open-element air cleaner and polished aluminum valve covers

  • Tubular headers

  • Serpentine-belt drive system

  • Aluminum radiator with aluminum coolant overflow tank and dual electric cooling fans

  • High-output alternator

  • Summit oil pressure, water temperature, and volts gauges

Service

  • BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires (P215/70R15 front, P255/60R15 rear, 2023 date codes)

Known Imperfections

  • Seat upholstery has tears, seam separations, and exposed padding

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe acquired it in 2024 and registered it in March 2026. 

Included Items

  • Rubber Chevrolet floor mats

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe · No reserve

Current bid
NC_niculeese22
NC_niculeese22
$21,000
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingMon, Nov 02 at 7:20 PM UTC
Bids18
Views9,504

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

NC_niculeese22's avatar
NC_niculeese22
Oct 24 at 11:46 PM
$21,000bid placed 
cards1959's avatar
cards1959
Oct 24 at 2:15 PM
$20,500bid placed 
NC_niculeese22's avatar
NC_niculeese22
Oct 22 at 1:58 AM
$20,250bid placed 
RickScott's avatar
RickScott
Oct 22 at 1:43 AM
$19,900bid placed 
Frank73160's avatar
Frank73160
Oct 21 at 9:26 PM
$12,250bid placed 
NC_niculeese22's avatar
NC_niculeese22
Oct 21 at 4:16 PM
$12,000bid placed 
EDB1967's avatar
EDB1967
Oct 21 at 2:17 PM
$10,000bid placed 
TS_co13i6's avatar
TS_co13i6
Oct 21 at 12:35 AM
$9,000bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Oct 21 at 12:01 AM
$8,500bid placed 
Arthur0407's avatar
Arthur0407
Oct 20 at 11:08 PM
$8,250bid placed 
TS_co13i6's avatar
TS_co13i6
Oct 20 at 9:47 AM
$8,000bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Oct 20 at 8:49 AM
$6,800bid placed 
TS_co13i6's avatar
TS_co13i6
Oct 20 at 1:39 AM
$6,500bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Oct 20 at 12:53 AM
$6,000bid placed 
TS_co13i6's avatar
TS_co13i6
Oct 20 at 12:21 AM
$5,750bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Oct 19 at 11:57 PM
$5,500bid placed 
TS_co13i6's avatar
TS_co13i6
Oct 19 at 4:14 PM
$5,000bid placed 
Robert_Hale's avatar
Robert_Hale
Oct 19 at 2:04 PM
$2,500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026