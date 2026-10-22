Auction ended.

Gumball 3000 Rally-Driven, 350-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Camaro

No reserve
Sold for on 10/22/26
Result
Gumball 3000 Rally-Driven, 350-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Camaro
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Ending Thu, Oct 22 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN1Q87H2N150388
Mileage indicated3,350 Miles TMU
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine350 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack & Red
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

Gumball 3000 1972 Chevrolet Camaro Highlights
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

It’s a rally, not a race,” said founder Maximillion Cooper of the Gumball 3000 Rally.

The Gumball 3000 returned to North America for its 27th edition with the "Road to the World Cup," a 3,000-mile, six-day rally from Miami to Mexico City, running June 5 to 10, 2026. Hypercars, celebrities, music, and philanthropy converged along the route, which ended in Mexico City just before the FIFA World Cup 26 opener at Estadio Azteca. Billed as one of the brand's most culturally vibrant and visually spectacular events yet, the rally once again sat at the crossroads of luxury, entertainment, sports, and automotive culture, turning the journey into a celebration of speed and style. Over 100 vehicles, including ultra rare hypercars and custom builds to classics and collector vehicles, participated in the 2026 event.

Joining the 2026 Gumball 3000 was this 1972 Chevrolet Camaro built specifically for the event. It's powered by a 350ci V8 equipped with FiTech Go EFI 4 electronic fuel injection, which delivers power rearward via an automatic transmission.

Since high performance is not needed in the road event, the Camaro was built for comfort and reliability, aided by Vintage Air air conditioning, a modern vintage-look radio, and AutoMeter gauges. fuel injection provides improved drivability and performance.

This Gumball 3000 Rally-driven 1972 Chevrolet Camaro is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 2026 Gumball 3000 participant

  • Classic Gen2 Camaro built specifically for Gumball 3000

  • 350ci V8 with FiTech Go EFI

  • Automatic transmission

  • VintageAir climate control

Modifications

  • FiTech Go EFI 4 electronic fuel injection

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • Moroso chrome valve covers

  • MSD ignition

  • K&N air filter

  • Shiftworks “horseshoe” conversion

  • 17” Cragar S/S wheels

  • Yokohama AVS ES100 tires

  • Vintage Air air conditioning

  • Modern vintage-look radio

  • AutoMeter gauges

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Tim Rollinger Phone: 912.596.2099 Email: trollinger@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Gumball 3000 Rally-Driven, 350-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Camaro · No reserve

Sold to
JT_xj9vtx
JT_xj9vtx
$25,145
Seller
Tim_Rollinger
Tim_Rollinger
EndedOct 22, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids36
Views13,437

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