Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

It’s a rally, not a race,” said founder Maximillion Cooper of the Gumball 3000 Rally.

The Gumball 3000 returned to North America for its 27th edition with the "Road to the World Cup," a 3,000-mile, six-day rally from Miami to Mexico City, running June 5 to 10, 2026. Hypercars, celebrities, music, and philanthropy converged along the route, which ended in Mexico City just before the FIFA World Cup 26 opener at Estadio Azteca. Billed as one of the brand's most culturally vibrant and visually spectacular events yet, the rally once again sat at the crossroads of luxury, entertainment, sports, and automotive culture, turning the journey into a celebration of speed and style. Over 100 vehicles, including ultra rare hypercars and custom builds to classics and collector vehicles, participated in the 2026 event.

Joining the 2026 Gumball 3000 was this 1972 Chevrolet Camaro built specifically for the event. It's powered by a 350ci V8 equipped with FiTech Go EFI 4 electronic fuel injection, which delivers power rearward via an automatic transmission.

Since high performance is not needed in the road event, the Camaro was built for comfort and reliability, aided by Vintage Air air conditioning, a modern vintage-look radio, and AutoMeter gauges. fuel injection provides improved drivability and performance.

This Gumball 3000 Rally-driven 1972 Chevrolet Camaro is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

2026 Gumball 3000 participant

Classic Gen2 Camaro built specifically for Gumball 3000

350ci V8 with FiTech Go EFI

Automatic transmission

VintageAir climate control

Modifications

FiTech Go EFI 4 electronic fuel injection

Edelbrock intake manifold

Moroso chrome valve covers

MSD ignition

K&N air filter

Shiftworks “horseshoe” conversion

17” Cragar S/S wheels

Yokohama AVS ES100 tires

Vintage Air air conditioning

Modern vintage-look radio

AutoMeter gauges

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Tim Rollinger Phone: 912.596.2099 Email: trollinger@hagerty.com