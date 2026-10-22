Description

Introduced for the 1967 model year, the new General Motors C/K Action Line series brought with it a combination of luxury that was unprecedented in pickup trucks, and would set the stage for trucks of the future. Starting in 1971, all C/K trucks came standard with front disc brakes and a tilt steering column became optional alongside and AM/FM radio. Starting in 1969, the Blazer SUV variant became available and was an instant hit with offroaders and outdoorsmen alike.

This 1972 Chevrolet Blazer was acquired by its current owner in 2018 and subsequently backdated with a 1968-style front fascia and converted to a pickup truck.

Under the hood is a carbureted General Motors big-block V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission. It has chrome bumpers, chrome tube steps, and is sitting on a set of polished 15" aftermarket wheels wrapped in 35" Hercules tires. Inside, it has a black/houndstooth bench seat and is fitted with Cheyenne Super trim. The interior also features an Alpine head unit with a custom multi-speaker system.

This modified 1972 Chevrolet Blazer is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Big block V8 engine

Automatic transmission

Pickup conversion

Alpine stereo

Cheyenne Super interior

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (CKE182F178488) decodes as: C - Chevrolet K - 4WD E -8 cylinder 1 - 1/2 ton 8 - Blazer 2 - 1972 model year F - Flint, Michigan, assembly plant 178488 - Production sequence number

Cheyenne Super interior

Molded plastic door panels

Side marker lights

Chrome bumpers

Modifications

Pickup truck conversion with bulkhead

1968 Chevrolet truck front end

15" polished wheels

Fox lifted suspension

BDS steering components

Moser rear axle cover

Alpine stereo with multi-speaker system

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2018 and subsequently customized it.

Additional Information

The seller states, "Restoration completed in 2018 including motor, suspension, interior, and paint."