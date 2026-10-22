Auction ended.

Big Block-Powered 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Pickup Conversion

Bid to $32,500 on 10/22/26
Result
Big Block-Powered 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Pickup Conversion
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All photos (103)

Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCKE182F178488
Mileage indicated74,400 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
EngineBig Block V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

Big Block-Powered 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Pickup Conversion Open Walk Around
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Big Block-Powered 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Pickup Conversion Engine Bay & Interior
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Big Block-Powered 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Pickup Conversion Start Up & Idle
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Big Block-Powered 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Pickup Conversion Reverse and Test Drive
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Big Block-Powered 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Pickup Conversion Test Drive
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Big Block-Powered 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Pickup Conversion Pulling In
All videos (7)

Description

Introduced for the 1967 model year, the new General Motors C/K Action Line series brought with it a combination of luxury that was unprecedented in pickup trucks, and would set the stage for trucks of the future. Starting in 1971, all C/K trucks came standard with front disc brakes and a tilt steering column became optional alongside and AM/FM radio. Starting in 1969, the Blazer SUV variant became available and was an instant hit with offroaders and outdoorsmen alike.

This 1972 Chevrolet Blazer was acquired by its current owner in 2018 and subsequently backdated with a 1968-style front fascia and converted to a pickup truck.

Under the hood is a carbureted General Motors big-block V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission. It has chrome bumpers, chrome tube steps, and is sitting on a set of polished 15" aftermarket wheels wrapped in 35" Hercules tires. Inside, it has a black/houndstooth bench seat and is fitted with Cheyenne Super trim. The interior also features an Alpine head unit with a custom multi-speaker system.

This modified 1972 Chevrolet Blazer is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Big block V8 engine

  • Automatic transmission

  • Pickup conversion

  • Alpine stereo

  • Cheyenne Super interior

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (CKE182F178488) decodes as:

    • C - Chevrolet

    • K - 4WD

    • E -8 cylinder

    • 1 - 1/2 ton

    • 8 - Blazer

    • 2 - 1972 model year

    • F - Flint, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 178488 - Production sequence number

  • Cheyenne Super interior

  • Molded plastic door panels

  • Side marker lights

  • Chrome bumpers

Modifications

  • Pickup truck conversion with bulkhead

  • 1968 Chevrolet truck front end

  • 15" polished wheels

  • Fox lifted suspension

  • BDS steering components

  • Moser rear axle cover

  • Alpine stereo with multi-speaker system

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2018 and subsequently customized it.

Additional Information

The seller states, "Restoration completed in 2018 including motor, suspension, interior, and paint."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Big Block-Powered 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Pickup Conversion

Last bid
Piratelee
Piratelee
$32,500
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedOct 22, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
Bids32
Views13,922

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Piratelee's avatar
Piratelee
Oct 22 at 6:09 PM
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CD_3onsgi
Oct 22 at 6:09 PM
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Piratelee
Oct 22 at 6:07 PM
$31,750bid placed 
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CD_3onsgi
Oct 22 at 6:07 PM
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Piratelee
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CD_3onsgi
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Piratelee
Oct 22 at 3:54 PM
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Piratelee
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Rk_by52wm
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Pirateguy
Oct 22 at 2:05 AM
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Andrew3511
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trublmakr
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CH_f9r3c4
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trublmakr
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Unlimited123
Oct 19 at 1:45 PM
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trublmakr
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McKr
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CM_o2unik
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CD_3onsgi
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516rat
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Mxracer777
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Oct 8 at 10:13 PM
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