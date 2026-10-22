Big Block-Powered 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Pickup Conversion
Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1967 model year, the new General Motors C/K Action Line series brought with it a combination of luxury that was unprecedented in pickup trucks, and would set the stage for trucks of the future. Starting in 1971, all C/K trucks came standard with front disc brakes and a tilt steering column became optional alongside and AM/FM radio. Starting in 1969, the Blazer SUV variant became available and was an instant hit with offroaders and outdoorsmen alike.
This 1972 Chevrolet Blazer was acquired by its current owner in 2018 and subsequently backdated with a 1968-style front fascia and converted to a pickup truck.
Under the hood is a carbureted General Motors big-block V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission. It has chrome bumpers, chrome tube steps, and is sitting on a set of polished 15" aftermarket wheels wrapped in 35" Hercules tires. Inside, it has a black/houndstooth bench seat and is fitted with Cheyenne Super trim. The interior also features an Alpine head unit with a custom multi-speaker system.
This modified 1972 Chevrolet Blazer is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Big block V8 engine
Automatic transmission
Pickup conversion
Alpine stereo
Cheyenne Super interior
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (CKE182F178488) decodes as:
C - Chevrolet
K - 4WD
E -8 cylinder
1 - 1/2 ton
8 - Blazer
2 - 1972 model year
F - Flint, Michigan, assembly plant
178488 - Production sequence number
Cheyenne Super interior
Molded plastic door panels
Side marker lights
Chrome bumpers
Modifications
Pickup truck conversion with bulkhead
1968 Chevrolet truck front end
15" polished wheels
Fox lifted suspension
BDS steering components
Moser rear axle cover
Alpine stereo with multi-speaker system
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2018 and subsequently customized it.
Additional Information
The seller states, "Restoration completed in 2018 including motor, suspension, interior, and paint."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.