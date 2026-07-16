Description

The 1972 AMC Javelin SST stood as one of the most distinctive pony cars of its era, blending bold styling with genuine performance and Trans Am championship credentials. The Javelin SST offered buyers a range of V8 engine options, while its sculpted body gave it a unique muscular presence.

What distinguished the 1972 Javelin SST from its rivals was AMC’s forward-thinking Buyer Protection Plan, created to rebuild trust in domestic automakers. As AMC president William Luneberg explained, the program was designed to cover the company’s mistakes at its own expense and to minimize inconvenience for owners by providing a temporary replacement vehicle during repairs. It was revolutionary in 1972.

The Buyer Protection Plan made the Javelin SST not just a exciting performance car, but a genuine value proposition for enthusiasts. It was this unique value that led the seller of this Javelin SST to special-order it from the dealer in 1972, equipping it with Baja Bronze paint, vinyl top, the optional 360ci V8, automatic transmission, AM 8-Track, and even the uncommon factory floor mats. The car has since accumulated just 72,000 miles, which the seller states is original. At 63,000 miles, the engine is said to have been replaced with a Jasper remanufactured 360ci V8, and the headliner was also renewed. The paint remains original throughout, with the exception of the rear quarter panels, which were refinished after a scratch occurred just four months after the car was new.

This 1972 AMC Javelin SST is now offered by the seller in Michigan on behalf of its original owner with original dealer documents, owner’s manual, 8-Track tapes with case, and a clean Ohio title in the owner's name.

Highlights

Single-owner from new

Jasper 360ci V8 engine reportedly installed at 63,000 miles

Column-shift 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Baja Bronze (D3) with vinyl top

Saddle vinyl bucket seat interior (266S)

Factory Equipment

Sculpted two-door fastback body

Bucket seats standard on SST trim

Wood-grain accent dashboard

AM 8-Track radio

Compact spare tire

The chassis number (A2A797N164690) decodes as: A – AMC 2 – Model Year: 1972 A – Transmission: Automatic, Column Shift 7 – Series: Javelin 9 – Body: 2dr Hardtop Coupe 7 – Group: Javelin (& SST) N – Engine: 360 2bbl



Servicing & Documentation

Remanufactured Jasper 360 engine installed at 63,000 miles

Headliner replaced

Known Imperfections

Interior door paneling is worn down from sun/heat

Air conditioning and fan are inoperable

Trunk seals are cracked

Chip in the paint on driver’s side rear glass area

Scratch near driver’s side window wiper arm

Tires are from 2016

Brakes are reported to be soft

Ownership History

Special-ordered from the dealer in 1972 by the seller, who states the Javelin was garaged most of the time.

Included Items

Original dealer and Buyer Protection Plan documents

Owner’s manual

8-Track tapes with case

Parts catalogs and assorted magazines

Car cover

Compact spare tire and AMC Inflator

Assorted spare parts

Additional Notes

The seller of the Javelin (the daughter of the owner) states: "This car has been in my family for a long time and my dad loves it dearly. He is the original owner! It was custom ordered for him and still sports it's original Baja Bronze paint. It's very hard for him to sell this but due to serious medical reasons, we decided to sell it so it can help with his medical bills. It's a very neat SST you don't see often. Has original spare along with all the paperwork."