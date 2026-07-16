Auction ended.

One-Owner 1972 AMC Javelin SST

Sold for on 07/16/26
Result
One-Owner 1972 AMC Javelin SST
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (209)

Ended Jul 16, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINA2A797N164690
Mileage indicated72,000 Miles TMU
LocationTraverse City, Michigan
Engine360ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBaja Bronze
Interior colorSaddle

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

One-Owner 1972 AMC Javelin SST Walkaround
Play
One-Owner 1972 AMC Javelin SST Cold Start
Play
One-Owner 1972 AMC Javelin SST Operation
Play

Description

The 1972 AMC Javelin SST stood as one of the most distinctive pony cars of its era, blending bold styling with genuine performance and Trans Am championship credentials. The Javelin SST offered buyers a range of V8 engine options, while its sculpted body gave it a unique muscular presence.

What distinguished the 1972 Javelin SST from its rivals was AMC’s forward-thinking Buyer Protection Plan, created to rebuild trust in domestic automakers. As AMC president William Luneberg explained, the program was designed to cover the company’s mistakes at its own expense and to minimize inconvenience for owners by providing a temporary replacement vehicle during repairs. It was revolutionary in 1972.

The Buyer Protection Plan made the Javelin SST not just a exciting performance car, but a genuine value proposition for enthusiasts. It was this unique value that led the seller of this Javelin SST to special-order it from the dealer in 1972, equipping it with Baja Bronze paint, vinyl top, the optional 360ci V8, automatic transmission, AM 8-Track, and even the uncommon factory floor mats. The car has since accumulated just 72,000 miles, which the seller states is original. At 63,000 miles, the engine is said to have been replaced with a Jasper remanufactured 360ci V8, and the headliner was also renewed. The paint remains original throughout, with the exception of the rear quarter panels, which were refinished after a scratch occurred just four months after the car was new.

This 1972 AMC Javelin SST is now offered by the seller in Michigan on behalf of its original owner with original dealer documents, owner’s manual, 8-Track tapes with case, and a clean Ohio title in the owner's name.

Highlights

  • Single-owner from new

  • Jasper 360ci V8 engine reportedly installed at 63,000 miles

  • Column-shift 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Baja Bronze (D3) with vinyl top

  • Saddle vinyl bucket seat interior (266S)

Factory Equipment

  • Sculpted two-door fastback body

  • Bucket seats standard on SST trim

  • Wood-grain accent dashboard

  • AM 8-Track radio

  • Compact spare tire

  • The chassis number (A2A797N164690) decodes as:

    • A – AMC

    • 2 – Model Year: 1972

    • A – Transmission: Automatic, Column Shift

    • 7 – Series: Javelin

    • 9 – Body: 2dr Hardtop Coupe

    • 7 – Group: Javelin (& SST)

    • N – Engine: 360 2bbl

Servicing & Documentation

  • Remanufactured Jasper 360 engine installed at 63,000 miles

  • Headliner replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Interior door paneling is worn down from sun/heat

  • Air conditioning and fan are inoperable

  • Trunk seals are cracked

  • Chip in the paint on driver’s side rear glass area

  • Scratch near driver’s side window wiper arm

  • Tires are from 2016

  • Brakes are reported to be soft

Ownership History

Special-ordered from the dealer in 1972 by the seller, who states the Javelin was garaged most of the time.

Included Items

  • Original dealer and Buyer Protection Plan documents

  • Owner’s manual

  • 8-Track tapes with case

  • Parts catalogs and assorted magazines

  • Car cover

  • Compact spare tire and AMC Inflator

  • Assorted spare parts

Additional Notes

The seller of the Javelin (the daughter of the owner) states: "This car has been in my family for a long time and my dad loves it dearly. He is the original owner! It was custom ordered for him and still sports it's original Baja Bronze paint. It's very hard for him to sell this but due to serious medical reasons, we decided to sell it so it can help with his medical bills. It's a very neat SST you don't see often. Has original spare along with all the paperwork."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 1972 AMC Javelin SST

Sold to
CEastman
CEastman
$16,050
Seller
TK_k9tc8b
TK_k9tc8b
EndedJul 16, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids29
Views12,193

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

CEastman's avatar
CEastman
Jul 16 at 6:28 PM
$15,000bid placed 
Jon_Faust's avatar
Jon_Faust
Jul 16 at 6:27 PM
$14,750bid placed 
CEastman's avatar
CEastman
Jul 16 at 6:26 PM
$14,500bid placed 
Jon_Faust's avatar
Jon_Faust
Jul 16 at 6:25 PM
$14,250bid placed 
CEastman's avatar
CEastman
Jul 16 at 6:24 PM
$14,000bid placed 
BulleitToothTony's avatar
BulleitToothTony
Jul 16 at 6:23 PM
$13,750bid placed 
CEastman's avatar
CEastman
Jul 16 at 6:21 PM
$13,500bid placed 
BulleitToothTony's avatar
BulleitToothTony
Jul 16 at 6:20 PM
$13,250bid placed 
CEastman's avatar
CEastman
Jul 16 at 6:20 PM
$13,000bid placed 
BulleitToothTony's avatar
BulleitToothTony
Jul 16 at 6:19 PM
$12,750bid placed 
CEastman's avatar
CEastman
Jul 16 at 6:19 PM
$12,500bid placed 
BulleitToothTony's avatar
BulleitToothTony
Jul 16 at 6:18 PM
$12,250bid placed 
CEastman's avatar
CEastman
Jul 16 at 6:17 PM
$12,000bid placed 
BulleitToothTony's avatar
BulleitToothTony
Jul 16 at 6:12 PM
$11,750bid placed 
CEastman's avatar
CEastman
Jul 16 at 6:12 PM
$11,500bid placed 
BulleitToothTony's avatar
BulleitToothTony
Jul 16 at 5:45 PM
$11,250bid placed 
MoreCars4me's avatar
MoreCars4me
Jul 16 at 2:07 PM
$11,000bid placed 
59Z71ELKY's avatar
59Z71ELKY
Jul 7 at 9:54 PM
$10,250bid placed 
JRB3's avatar
JRB3
Jul 7 at 10:14 AM
$10,000bid placed 
JohnCzarnecki_am4u's avatar
JohnCzarnecki_am4u
Jul 6 at 3:23 AM
$9,000bid placed 
bakejare1009's avatar
bakejare1009
Jul 5 at 7:23 PM
$6,500bid placed 
JohnCzarnecki_am4u's avatar
JohnCzarnecki_am4u
Jul 5 at 5:50 PM
$6,000bid placed 
bakejare1009's avatar
bakejare1009
Jul 4 at 6:55 PM
$5,500bid placed 
Sauerkrautacos' avatar
Sauerkrautacos
Jul 4 at 3:12 PM
$5,000bid placed 
bakejare1009's avatar
bakejare1009
Jul 4 at 1:30 PM
$2,200bid placed 
GA_qpt0wy's avatar
GA_qpt0wy
Jul 3 at 2:09 PM
$2,100bid placed 
T-Bird72's avatar
T-Bird72
Jul 2 at 7:17 PM
$1,972bid placed 
andrewandreadis_u2wg's avatar
andrewandreadis_u2wg
Jul 2 at 7:07 PM
$500bid placed 
hydrik's avatar
hydrik
Jul 2 at 6:58 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026