Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Designed by Italy’s Carrozzeria Ghia and hand-built by German coachbuilder Karmann, the Volkswagen Karmann Ghia debuted in 1955 and combined elegant bodywork with the dependable mechanicals of the Volkswagen Beetle. By 1971, the model featured improved safety elements, including larger taillights and a stronger front end. It retained its air-cooled flat‑four engine, offering modest performance but excellent reliability. Production continued until 1974, making the 1971 model year part of the final evolution of this design icon.

This 1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is a convertible example finished in metallic blue with a black soft top and boot. Power is provided by a replacement 1.6L flat-four mated to a four-speed manual transaxle, while braking is handled by discs up front and drums out back. Additional exterior details include 15” alloy wheels, dual side mirrors, and polished bumpers with overriders.

Inside, a three-spoke steering wheel and bucket seats reportedly sourced from a Volkswagen Beetle are trimmed in black vinyl. An aftermarket shifter is joined by replacement door cards, instrumentation, and a digital head unit.

This 1971 Karmann Ghia is offered at no reserve with transferrable New York registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a replacement 1.6L flat-four

4-speed manual transaxle

Refinished in blue with a black soft top

Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Polished bumpers with overriders

Bodyside molding

Karmann Ghia decklid badge

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Modifications

15” alloy wheels with centers finished in black

Bucket seats reportedly sourced from a Volkswagen Beetle

Sports Bug-style three-spoke steering wheel

Aftermarket instrumentation

EMPI shifter

Aftermarket door panels

Digital head unit linked to door-mounted speakers

Service

The seller reportedly replaced the side mirrors, steering wheel, seats, and door trim panels.

Known Imperfections

Dents and corrosion

Scratches and chips in the finish

Required a wheel alignment service

Tape of the left rear corner of the soft top

Damaged and worn interior trim and upholstery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this convertible Karmann Ghia in May 2024.

Additional Information