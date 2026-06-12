1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible
Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Designed by Italy’s Carrozzeria Ghia and hand-built by German coachbuilder Karmann, the Volkswagen Karmann Ghia debuted in 1955 and combined elegant bodywork with the dependable mechanicals of the Volkswagen Beetle. By 1971, the model featured improved safety elements, including larger taillights and a stronger front end. It retained its air-cooled flat‑four engine, offering modest performance but excellent reliability. Production continued until 1974, making the 1971 model year part of the final evolution of this design icon.
This 1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is a convertible example finished in metallic blue with a black soft top and boot. Power is provided by a replacement 1.6L flat-four mated to a four-speed manual transaxle, while braking is handled by discs up front and drums out back. Additional exterior details include 15” alloy wheels, dual side mirrors, and polished bumpers with overriders.
Inside, a three-spoke steering wheel and bucket seats reportedly sourced from a Volkswagen Beetle are trimmed in black vinyl. An aftermarket shifter is joined by replacement door cards, instrumentation, and a digital head unit.
This 1971 Karmann Ghia is offered at no reserve with transferrable New York registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a replacement 1.6L flat-four
4-speed manual transaxle
Refinished in blue with a black soft top
Black vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
Polished bumpers with overriders
Bodyside molding
Karmann Ghia decklid badge
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Modifications
15” alloy wheels with centers finished in black
Bucket seats reportedly sourced from a Volkswagen Beetle
Sports Bug-style three-spoke steering wheel
Aftermarket instrumentation
EMPI shifter
Aftermarket door panels
Digital head unit linked to door-mounted speakers
Service
The seller reportedly replaced the side mirrors, steering wheel, seats, and door trim panels.
Known Imperfections
Dents and corrosion
Scratches and chips in the finish
Required a wheel alignment service
Tape of the left rear corner of the soft top
Damaged and worn interior trim and upholstery
Ownership History
The seller acquired this convertible Karmann Ghia in May 2024.
Additional Information
This 1971 Karmann Ghia is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with transferable New York registration.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.