Auction ended.

1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 06/12/26
Result
1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible
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Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1412010567
Mileage indicated53,400 Miles TMU
LocationWest Islip, New York
Engine1.6L Flat-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Designed by Italy’s Carrozzeria Ghia and hand-built by German coachbuilder Karmann, the Volkswagen Karmann Ghia debuted in 1955 and combined elegant bodywork with the dependable mechanicals of the Volkswagen Beetle. By 1971, the model featured improved safety elements, including larger taillights and a stronger front end. It retained its air-cooled flat‑four engine, offering modest performance but excellent reliability. Production continued until 1974, making the 1971 model year part of the final evolution of this design icon.

This 1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is a convertible example finished in metallic blue with a black soft top and boot. Power is provided by a replacement 1.6L flat-four mated to a four-speed manual transaxle, while braking is handled by discs up front and drums out back. Additional exterior details include 15” alloy wheels, dual side mirrors, and polished bumpers with overriders.

Inside, a three-spoke steering wheel and bucket seats reportedly sourced from a Volkswagen Beetle are trimmed in black vinyl. An aftermarket shifter is joined by replacement door cards, instrumentation, and a digital head unit.

This 1971 Karmann Ghia is offered at no reserve with transferrable New York registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a replacement 1.6L flat-four

  • 4-speed manual transaxle

  • Refinished in blue with a black soft top

  • Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Polished bumpers with overriders

  • Bodyside molding

  • Karmann Ghia decklid badge

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

Modifications

  • 15” alloy wheels with centers finished in black

  • Bucket seats reportedly sourced from a Volkswagen Beetle

  • Sports Bug-style three-spoke steering wheel

  • Aftermarket instrumentation

  • EMPI shifter

  • Aftermarket door panels

  • Digital head unit linked to door-mounted speakers

Service

The seller reportedly replaced the side mirrors, steering wheel, seats, and door trim panels.

Known Imperfections

  • Dents and corrosion

  • Scratches and chips in the finish

  • Required a wheel alignment service

  • Tape of the left rear corner of the soft top

  • Damaged and worn interior trim and upholstery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this convertible Karmann Ghia in May 2024.

Additional Information

  • This 1971 Karmann Ghia is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with transferable New York registration.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
DrFightingTiger
DrFightingTiger
$14,980
Seller
DavidLucci_e0yx
DavidLucci_e0yx
EndedJun 12, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids21
Views17,130
Bids
DrFightingTiger's avatar
DrFightingTiger
Jun 12 at 6:36 PM
$14,000bid placed 
eman2099's avatar
eman2099
Jun 12 at 6:36 PM
$13,500bid placed 
DrFightingTiger's avatar
DrFightingTiger
Jun 12 at 6:35 PM
$12,500bid placed 
eman2099's avatar
eman2099
Jun 12 at 6:35 PM
$12,000bid placed 
KirtCahill_4kx6's avatar
KirtCahill_4kx6
Jun 12 at 6:27 PM
$11,000bid placed 

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