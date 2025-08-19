1971 Volkswagen Beetle
Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
With 21.5 million units rolling out of over 20 factories worldwide, the Volkswagen Beetle is a global cultural icon and is the best-selling single-platform car in history. Because it was affordable, had a quirky design, and was everywhere, it naturally became the ultimate canvas for custom car culture and personalization.
This ‘71 model is finished in dark metallic green and has been fitted with fiberglass body panels, including a recessed hood and flared fenders. It rolls on 16” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. The interior is trimmed in black vinyl and features body-color accents, a retro-style radio, and aftermarket instrumentation, including a trio of EMPI gauges for engine speed, battery voltage, and oil pressure.
Power comes from a replacement air-cooled 1.6L (AH) flat-four sourced from a later model and paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. Additional details include drum brakes, wheel adaptors, diamond-plate running boards, pop-out rear quarter windows, a 009-style distributor, and an aftermarket exhaust system.
This 1971 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered at no reserve with spare parts, a QuickJack portable car lift, a remote engine start tool, a repair manual, manufacturer’s literature, parts receipts, and a clean Maryland title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Replacement 1.6L air-cooled flat-four
Four-speed manual transaxle
Fiberglass hood and fenders
EMPI gauges
Retro-style radio
16” Torq Thrust wheels
Modifications
Fiberglass hood and fenders
Diamond-plate running boards
Custom Autosound radio
EMPI gauges
Analog clock
Aftermarket fuel gauge
16” Torq Thrust wheels
Wheel adapters
009-style distributor
EMPI performance exhaust
Louvered air cleaner bonnet
Servicing
The seller tells us rust encapsulator and sound deadening were installed under current ownership along with the following:
EMPI Performance Exhaust
Aftermarket gauges
Separate fuse block for gauge wiring
Trunk wire cover
Remote battery disconnect
Carpeting interior and trunk
Seat upholstery, springs, and cushions
American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
Custom billet wheel spacers
Chrome lug nuts
Custom Autosound radio
Known Imperfections
Missing trunk handle
Antenna removed for storage
Scratches and paint chips
Area of worn paint on roof
Broken horn ring installed upside down
Broken fresh air knob on dashboard
Wires hanging below dashboard
Heater air feed hose ports capped off
Broken exhaust stud
Headlights work intermittently
Ignition switch works intermittently
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller approximately two years ago.
Included Items
QuickJack portable car lift
Remote engine start tool
Bentley repair manual
Manufacturer’s literature
Parts receipts
Four heavy-duty wheel skates
New running boards
New rear door panels
New headliner
New rear tail lenses
New front signal lenses
New headlight rings
New turn signal module
New ignition module
Engine hardware, studs, and gasket kits.
Custom car cover
Engine stand
Additional Information
From the seller: “I purchased this Bug 2 years ago with a clean title and in very good running condition with no known engine defects. The car has been started regularly but rarely driven.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.