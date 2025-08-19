1971 Volkswagen Beetle

No reserve
11 days
$1,500
1971 Volkswagen Beetle
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Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1112016740
Mileage indicated82,600 Miles TMU
LocationFrederick, Maryland
Engine1.6L Air-Cooled Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorDark Metallic Green
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

With 21.5 million units rolling out of over 20 factories worldwide, the Volkswagen Beetle is a global cultural icon and is the best-selling single-platform car in history. Because it was affordable, had a quirky design, and was everywhere, it naturally became the ultimate canvas for custom car culture and personalization.

This ‘71 model is finished in dark metallic green and has been fitted with fiberglass body panels, including a recessed hood and flared fenders. It rolls on 16” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. The interior is trimmed in black vinyl and features body-color accents, a retro-style radio, and aftermarket instrumentation, including a trio of EMPI gauges for engine speed, battery voltage, and oil pressure.

Power comes from a replacement air-cooled 1.6L (AH) flat-four sourced from a later model and paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. Additional details include drum brakes, wheel adaptors, diamond-plate running boards, pop-out rear quarter windows, a 009-style distributor, and an aftermarket exhaust system.

This 1971 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered at no reserve with spare parts, a QuickJack portable car lift, a remote engine start tool, a repair manual, manufacturer’s literature, parts receipts, and a clean Maryland title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Replacement 1.6L air-cooled flat-four

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • Fiberglass hood and fenders

  • EMPI gauges

  • Retro-style radio

  • 16” Torq Thrust wheels

Modifications

  • Fiberglass hood and fenders

  • Diamond-plate running boards

  • Custom Autosound radio

  • EMPI gauges

  • Analog clock

  • Aftermarket fuel gauge

  • 16” Torq Thrust wheels

  • Wheel adapters

  • 009-style distributor

  • EMPI performance exhaust

  • Louvered air cleaner bonnet

Servicing

The seller tells us rust encapsulator and sound deadening were installed under current ownership along with the following:

  • EMPI Performance Exhaust

  • Aftermarket gauges

  • Separate fuse block for gauge wiring

  • Trunk wire cover

  • Remote battery disconnect

  • Carpeting interior and trunk

  • Seat upholstery, springs, and cushions

  • American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

  • Custom billet wheel spacers

  • Chrome lug nuts

  • Custom Autosound radio

Known Imperfections

  • Missing trunk handle

  • Antenna removed for storage

  • Scratches and paint chips

  • Area of worn paint on roof

  • Broken horn ring installed upside down

  • Broken fresh air knob on dashboard

  • Wires hanging below dashboard

  • Heater air feed hose ports capped off

  • Broken exhaust stud

  • Headlights work intermittently

  • Ignition switch works intermittently

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller approximately two years ago.

Included Items

  • QuickJack portable car lift

  • Remote engine start tool

  • Bentley repair manual

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Parts receipts

  • Four heavy-duty wheel skates

  • New running boards

  • New rear door panels

  • New headliner

  • New rear tail lenses

  • New front signal lenses

  • New headlight rings

  • New turn signal module

  • New ignition module

  • Engine hardware, studs, and gasket kits.

  • Custom car cover

  • Engine stand

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “I purchased this Bug 2 years ago with a clean title and in very good running condition with no known engine defects. The car has been started regularly but rarely driven.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Volkswagen Beetle · No reserve

Current bid
Londukdon
Londukdon
$1,500
Seller
Bigred57
Bigred57
EndingMon, Oct 05 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids9
Views1,339

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