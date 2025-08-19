Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

With 21.5 million units rolling out of over 20 factories worldwide, the Volkswagen Beetle is a global cultural icon and is the best-selling single-platform car in history. Because it was affordable, had a quirky design, and was everywhere, it naturally became the ultimate canvas for custom car culture and personalization.

This ‘71 model is finished in dark metallic green and has been fitted with fiberglass body panels, including a recessed hood and flared fenders. It rolls on 16” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. The interior is trimmed in black vinyl and features body-color accents, a retro-style radio, and aftermarket instrumentation, including a trio of EMPI gauges for engine speed, battery voltage, and oil pressure.

Power comes from a replacement air-cooled 1.6L (AH) flat-four sourced from a later model and paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. Additional details include drum brakes, wheel adaptors, diamond-plate running boards, pop-out rear quarter windows, a 009-style distributor, and an aftermarket exhaust system.

This 1971 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered at no reserve with spare parts, a QuickJack portable car lift, a remote engine start tool, a repair manual, manufacturer’s literature, parts receipts, and a clean Maryland title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Replacement 1.6L air-cooled flat-four

Four-speed manual transaxle

Fiberglass hood and fenders

EMPI gauges

Retro-style radio

16” Torq Thrust wheels

Modifications

Fiberglass hood and fenders

Diamond-plate running boards

Custom Autosound radio

EMPI gauges

Analog clock

Aftermarket fuel gauge

16” Torq Thrust wheels

Wheel adapters

009-style distributor

EMPI performance exhaust

Louvered air cleaner bonnet

Servicing

The seller tells us rust encapsulator and sound deadening were installed under current ownership along with the following:

EMPI Performance Exhaust

Aftermarket gauges

Separate fuse block for gauge wiring

Trunk wire cover

Remote battery disconnect

Carpeting interior and trunk

Seat upholstery, springs, and cushions

American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

Custom billet wheel spacers

Chrome lug nuts

Custom Autosound radio

Known Imperfections

Missing trunk handle

Antenna removed for storage

Scratches and paint chips

Area of worn paint on roof

Broken horn ring installed upside down

Broken fresh air knob on dashboard

Wires hanging below dashboard

Heater air feed hose ports capped off

Broken exhaust stud

Headlights work intermittently

Ignition switch works intermittently

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller approximately two years ago.

Included Items

QuickJack portable car lift

Remote engine start tool

Bentley repair manual

Manufacturer’s literature

Parts receipts

Four heavy-duty wheel skates

New running boards

New rear door panels

New headliner

New rear tail lenses

New front signal lenses

New headlight rings

New turn signal module

New ignition module

Engine hardware, studs, and gasket kits.

Custom car cover

Engine stand

Additional Information