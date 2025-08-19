1971 Porsche 914/6 GT Brumos Tribute (Lot 6a)

The Autobahn Speed Collection
20 days
$58,500
1971 Porsche 914/6 GT Brumos Tribute (Lot 6a)
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Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN4712910682
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine2.0L Flat Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorOrange
Interior colorBlack/Orange

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Addenda and errata

  • Images of the racing logbooks have been added.

Description

While the majority of the 119,000-or-so Porsche 914s built had flat-four engines, around 3,300 performance-focused 914/6 variants left the factory between 1969–72 with six-cylinder power, making them ripe for competition use.

Porsche’s Customer Sport Department created a handful of race-ready 914s called the 914/6 GT. The cars were prepped with a stiffened chassis, uprated suspension components, ventilated brakes, an oil cooler, a long-range fuel tank, and a spartan interior. Outside, the 914/6 GT wore steel fender flares over widened Fuchs alloy wheels, as well as lightweight fiberglass deck lids, bumpers, and rocker panels.

One of those 914/6 GTs, piloted by Jacksonville, Florida-based Brumos Racing’s Peter Gregg and Hurley Haywood, won the inaugural 1971 IMSA GT race at Virginia International Raceway, and went on to dominate the IMSA GT season, winning the championship that year. So fond was Brumos of their 914/6 GT in the mid-1990s when they decided to go vintage racing, they began building race-only 914/6 GT tributes for its customers.

This example, which started life as a 1971 914/4, now wears a flared GT-style body finished in the classic orange favored by Ferry Porsche and, by conduit, by Brumos Racing, has a black and orange interior. Its widened fenders cover 15” Fuchs wheels wearing Hoosier track tires. And its 1,991cc flat-six is said to have been rebuilt with forged internals, a custom camshaft, and upgraded cylinder heads, and it features a twin-plug distributor.

The consignor has had this 914/6 GT tribute for approximately five years, and while he has enjoyed a couple of track days, this vehicle has not been raced competitively under current ownership.

This 1971 Porsche 914/6 GT Brumos Tribute is now offered at Hagerty Garage + Social in Savannah, Georgia, by a Broad Arrow Specialist on Bill of Sale only.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Autobahn Speed Collection

  • Brumos 914/6 GT tribute

  • Finished in orange with black upholstery

  • 15” Fuchs wheels wearing Hoosier racing tires

  • Flat-six engine

  • 5-speed manual transaxle

  • With preparation, eligible for vintage racing

Modifications

The current owner reports the following modifications:

  • Body:

    • 914/6 GT conversion with flared fenders

    • Orange paint with #59 Brumos livery

  • Wheels/Tires:

    • Wider Fuchs wheels wearing Hoosier tires

  • Chassis:

    • Roll cage

    • Additional bracing

  • Engine:

    • Overhauled 1,991cc flat-six

    • Aluminum 901 engine block

    • Mahle biral mooned cylinders

    • Porsche 66mm crankshaft

    • Pauter 130mm connecting rods

    • CP Carrillo 81mm pistons for 12.5:1 compression ratio

    • 901 Shop custom 2LT camshaft

    • Mechanical tensioners and solid racing chains

    • 911 Carrera oil pump

    • Xtreme Cylinder Heads with Porsche factory-style rocker arms and steel studs

    • 901 Shop 1.5” header and exhaust system

    • JB Racing twin-plug distributor with 7mm Beru wires

    • Dual MSD Digital 6AL boxes and coils

    • Engine oil cooler

    • 245mm fan and housing with internal regulator alternator

    • Frunk-mounted fuel cell

    • AN lines with fuel pressure regulator and fuel pressure gauge

  • Transmission:

    • Five-speed manual transaxle

  • Interior:

    • Sparco competition seat with Recaro cushion and Schroth five-point harness

    • Momo steering wheel

    • Custom cluster with AutoMeter tachometer and oil pressure/temperature gauges

    • Custom dash-mounted switch panel

    • Tilton floor-mount pedals

    • Coolshirt system and fire suppression system

    • Motorola radio

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1971 Brumos 914/6 GT tribute are presented in the gallery

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Porsche 914/6 GT Brumos Tribute (Lot 6a)

Current bid
RACERX7
RACERX7
$58,500
Seller
Swiftmotoring
Swiftmotoring
EndingWed, Sep 30 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids16
Views3,103

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