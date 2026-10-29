Auction ended.

1971 Porsche 911S (Lot 34)

Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 10/29/26
Result
1971 Porsche 911S (Lot 34)
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (214)

Ending Thu, Oct 29 at 6:08 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN9111300451
Mileage indicated57,200 Miles TMU
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine2.2L Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorLight Ivory
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note a paint meter chart has been added to the gallery.

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

  • Please note additional photos have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

Video gallery

1971 Porsche 911S Walk Around
Play
1971 Porsche 911S Test Drive
Play
1971 Porsche 911S First Start Up
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

* * *

The 1971 Porsche 911S, the top-tier variant of its generation, combined refined engineering with genuine motorsport-derived character.

The 911S, offered in Coupe and Targa versions, benefited from a higher-output version of Porsche's 2.2-liter air-cooled flat-six engine, delivering spirited acceleration and a distinctive high-revving exhaust note. This model year featured Porsche's Bosch mechanical fuel injection system, contributing to sharper throttle response compared to earlier carbureted versions.

The sport car’s forged aluminum Fuchs wheels, a hallmark of the S trim, reduced unsprung weight while adding a visually striking design element. The extended wheelbase, first introduced in 1969, continued to enhance stability and cornering predictability. Inside, the driver-focused cockpit retained Porsche's iconic five-gauge instrument cluster.

This 911S Coupe is finished in Light Ivory paint over black leatherette sport seats with black and white Pepita cloth inserts. Its rear-mounted engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Trim modifications by a previous owner include black vent covers, rear deck lettering, hand-polished Fuchs alloy wheels with logo insert center caps, and splash/stone guards behind the rear wheels. The car also has vented disc brakes front and rear with anodized calipers specific to late-1970 production 911S models, tinted glass, a leather-wrapped Momo Prototipo steering wheel, and an AM/FM radio.

The car has been modified with a twin-pipe sport muffler, at which time the left bumper extension exit was removed. Should the next owner desire to return to a stock appearance in the style of Steve McQueen’s 911 in the film “Le Mans,” new, never installed factory embellisher/bumper skirt and muffler assembly are included with the sale.

This 1971 Porsche 911S is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with a tool roll, various receipts, a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

  • Finished in Light Ivory

  • Black leatherette sport seats with black and white Houndstooth cloth inserts (13)

  • 2.2L air-cooled flat-six engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Aluminum decklid

  • Fully independent suspension

  • Ventilated disc brakes front and rear

  • Tinted glass

  • AM/FM radio

  • Anodized brake calipers

  • The chassis number (9111300451) decodes as:

    • 911 – 911 series

    • 1 – 1971 model year

    • 3 – 911S

    • 00451 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Sport muffler

  • Front bumper with lip from 72/73 model year

  • Black vent covers

  • Black rear deck lettering

  • Colored logo-insert center caps for Fuchs wheels

  • Black rear bumper guards

  • Black splash/stone guards behind the rear wheels

  • Sport air filters installed

Service

The current owner reports that work in preparation for the sale included:

  • Early, original 1971 rubber chain ramps replaced with Porsche-specified updated replacement ramps

  • Early timing chain idler arms replaced with the later, updated idler arms with bushings and wider supports

  • Freshly rebuilt timing chain tensioners with safety guards installed

  • Valves adjusted & all original light weight magnesium valve & timing covers resealed with new gaskets

  • Heat exchangers and sport-muffler cleaned and recoated

  • Rubber fuel hoses replaced with original braided replacement hoses with original crimped ends

  • Fuel filter with an original unit

  • Electric fuel pump replaced with a correct new one

  • Mechanical Fuel Injection high-pressure pump serviced.

  • All injectors cleaned and tested

  • Gas tank removed, cleaned, acid dipped, lined and externally recoated with original-style finish

  • Oil and filter changed

  • V-belt replaced

  • Breather gasket and thermostat O-ring replaced

  • Pedal cluster rebuilt with fresh bronze bushings

  • Brake master cylinder replaced and fluid flushed

  • Genuine Porsche batteries installed (imported from Germany)

  • Plastic idle/gas control/ cold start linkage actuator replaced

  • Shift bushings replaced

  • Suspension bushings replaced

Known Imperfections

  • While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

  • Falken tires are over 20 years old

Included Items

  • Porsche Certificate of Authenticity (issued December 1995)

  • 47 pages of receipts from 1977-1993

  • Tool roll

  • Spare tire and jack

  • Uninstalled NOS rear bumper skirt pieces/muffler embellisher (three pieces)

Ownership History

This 1971 Porsche 911S is offered from The Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

The seller states, “Karl bought this 911S from a friend in the middle of winter in 1998 and parked it. It’s been in climate control storage ever since. The car is numbers matching and has mostly original paint, correct deep-6 1971 wheels, an aluminum decklid, and replacement steering wheel.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Additional documents

1971 Ivory 911 Records

Fahrzeug-Ahftrag (German-language order sheet)

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Porsche 911S (Lot 34) · No reserve

Sold to
Dd_d5ofsu
Dd_d5ofsu
$196,880
Seller
Swiftmotoring
Swiftmotoring
EndedOct 29, 2026 at 6:08 PM UTC
Bids48
Views26,832

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