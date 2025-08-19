1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III
Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:35 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Continental Mark III was Lincoln’s refined take on personal luxury in the early 1970s, blending stately styling with bold big‑block performance and a well-appointed interior. Distinguished by its long hood, formal roofline, and prominent chrome grille, the Mark III established a design language that would define Lincoln’s luxury lineup for years to come.
Finished in burgundy over burgundy leather with a black vinyl roof, this example features a Cartier clock and a stock audio head unit. Power comes from a carbureted 460ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission, and this large car is equipped with power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes. This Continental coupe has reportedly had its carburetor replaced and service performed on its ignition and vacuum systems, as well as its suspension.
This 1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III is now offered at no reserve with a socket wrench set and a clean Oklahoma title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 7.5L 460ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in burgundy with a black vinyl roof
Burgundy leather upholstery
Factory Equipment
Carbureted 460ci V8
Three-speed automatic transmission
Chrome grille and exterior trim
Black vinyl roof
Power steering
Power brakes
Burgundy leather upholstery
Power-adjustable front seats
Power windows & door locks
Cartier dashboard clock
Automatic climate control
Servicing
According to the seller, the following work has been performed:
Carburetor replaced
Spark plugs and ignition wires replaced
Starter replaced
Power window switches replaced
Vacuum leaks repaired
Transmission driveshaft seal repaired
Power steering pump reservoir gaskets and hoses repaired
Front sway bar bushings replaced
Known Imperfections
Rust present behind the driver-side rear wheel well
Exterior finish exhibits oxidation
Clear coat peeling in several areas
Vinyl top shows weathering
Front seat covers have tears and damaged foam
Carpets are faded and discolored
Cracks in steering wheel
Ownership History
Previously owned by the seller’s father, this Continental is now offered with a clean Oklahoma title.
Included Items
Socket wrench set
Spare tire
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.