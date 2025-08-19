1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III

No reserve
7 days
$2,500
1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (105)

Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Y89A837429
Mileage indicated40,500 Miles TMU
LocationNorman, Oklahoma
Engine7.5L 460ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Continental Mark III was Lincoln’s refined take on personal luxury in the early 1970s, blending stately styling with bold big‑block performance and a well-appointed interior. Distinguished by its long hood, formal roofline, and prominent chrome grille, the Mark III established a design language that would define Lincoln’s luxury lineup for years to come.

Finished in burgundy over burgundy leather with a black vinyl roof, this example features a Cartier clock and a stock audio head unit. Power comes from a carbureted 460ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission, and this large car is equipped with power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes. This Continental coupe has reportedly had its carburetor replaced and service performed on its ignition and vacuum systems, as well as its suspension.

This 1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III is now offered at no reserve with a socket wrench set and a clean Oklahoma title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 7.5L 460ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in burgundy with a black vinyl roof

  • Burgundy leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted 460ci V8

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Chrome grille and exterior trim

  • Black vinyl roof

  • Power steering

  • Power brakes

  • Burgundy leather upholstery

  • Power-adjustable front seats

  • Power windows & door locks

  • Cartier dashboard clock

  • Automatic climate control

Servicing

According to the seller, the following work has been performed:

  • Carburetor replaced

  • Spark plugs and ignition wires replaced

  • Starter replaced

  • Power window switches replaced

  • Vacuum leaks repaired

  • Transmission driveshaft seal repaired

  • Power steering pump reservoir gaskets and hoses repaired

  • Front sway bar bushings replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Rust present behind the driver-side rear wheel well

  • Exterior finish exhibits oxidation

  • Clear coat peeling in several areas

  • Vinyl top shows weathering

  • Front seat covers have tears and damaged foam

  • Carpets are faded and discolored

  • Cracks in steering wheel

Ownership History

Previously owned by the seller’s father, this Continental is now offered with a clean Oklahoma title.

Included Items

  • Socket wrench set

  • Spare tire

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III · No reserve

Current bid
Ryan_Forge_Adventures
Ryan_Forge_Adventures
$2,500
Seller
BC_5u3gb6
BC_5u3gb6
EndingWed, Jul 01 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids7
Views5,130
How it works
Bids
Ryan_Forge_Adventures' avatar
Ryan_Forge_Adventures
Jun 21 at 10:49 PM
$2,500bid placed 
Wallybear's avatar
Wallybear
Jun 21 at 8:27 PM
$2,000bid placed 
Kent_James' avatar
Kent_James
Jun 21 at 4:35 PM
$1,700bid placed 
Wallybear's avatar
Wallybear
Jun 21 at 4:23 PM
$1,300bid placed 
BKWoodford's avatar
BKWoodford
Jun 20 at 9:51 AM
$1,200bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026