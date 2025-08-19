Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Continental Mark III was Lincoln’s refined take on personal luxury in the early 1970s, blending stately styling with bold big‑block performance and a well-appointed interior. Distinguished by its long hood, formal roofline, and prominent chrome grille, the Mark III established a design language that would define Lincoln’s luxury lineup for years to come.

Finished in burgundy over burgundy leather with a black vinyl roof, this example features a Cartier clock and a stock audio head unit. Power comes from a carbureted 460ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission, and this large car is equipped with power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes. This Continental coupe has reportedly had its carburetor replaced and service performed on its ignition and vacuum systems, as well as its suspension.

This 1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III is now offered at no reserve with a socket wrench set and a clean Oklahoma title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 7.5L 460ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in burgundy with a black vinyl roof

Burgundy leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

Carbureted 460ci V8

Three-speed automatic transmission

Chrome grille and exterior trim

Black vinyl roof

Power steering

Power brakes

Burgundy leather upholstery

Power-adjustable front seats

Power windows & door locks

Cartier dashboard clock

Automatic climate control

Servicing

According to the seller, the following work has been performed:

Carburetor replaced

Spark plugs and ignition wires replaced

Starter replaced

Power window switches replaced

Vacuum leaks repaired

Transmission driveshaft seal repaired

Power steering pump reservoir gaskets and hoses repaired

Front sway bar bushings replaced

Known Imperfections

Rust present behind the driver-side rear wheel well

Exterior finish exhibits oxidation

Clear coat peeling in several areas

Vinyl top shows weathering

Front seat covers have tears and damaged foam

Carpets are faded and discolored

Cracks in steering wheel

Ownership History

Previously owned by the seller’s father, this Continental is now offered with a clean Oklahoma title.

Included Items