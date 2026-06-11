Auction ended.

1971 Honda CB100

No reserve
Sold for on 06/11/26
Result
1971 Honda CB100
Gallery photo 1
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Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN206623
Mileage indicated3,600 Miles TMU
LocationDallas, Texas
Engine99cc Single-Cylinder Four-Stroke
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1970 as Honda's entry-level CB-series street bike, the CB100 brought the same SOHC engineering and sporting character that defined the larger CB models to a lightweight, approachable package that appealed equally to new riders and experienced enthusiasts looking for nimble urban transportation. The 1971 CB100 K1 Super Sport arrived in three color options, Candy Ruby Red, Crystal Blue Metallic, and Candy Gold, each featuring a two-tone fuel tank with a white lower half.

Acquired by the seller in 2018 and now showing approximately 3,600 miles, this Candy Ruby Red example presents as a well-preserved survivor fitted with period Bridgestone tires and a 1978 Kansas registration sticker.

This 1971 Honda CB100 is now offered at no reserve with a factory tool roll, two keys, a CL100 owner’s manual, a replacement front tire, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Acquired by the seller in “barn find” condition

  • Finished in Candy Ruby Red

  • Black vinyl two-up seat

  • Chrome accents

  • Single exhaust pipe

  • Showing approximately 3,600 miles

Factory Equipment

  • 99cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Drum brakes

  • Telescopic front dorks

  • Dual rear shock absorbers

  • Chrome-finished 18” wire-spoke wheels

  • Color-matched side, fork ears, and shock mounts

  • Folding passenger foot pegs

  • Handlebar-mounted mirrors

  • Center and side stands

Servicing

  • 6V battery replaced in preparation for sale

Known Imperfections

  • The period Bridgestone tires have been kept in place for display and should be replaced before this Honda is ridden

  • Dents, scratches, and imperfections consistent with age and use

Ownership History

From the seller, "I found this little gem in the workshop of Kansas Hall Of Fame dirt bike racer Bill Snyder! While looking for a small 70cc or 90cc Honda, I was cruising small towns in central Kansas and leafing through the auto trader papers. One seller referred me to Bill Snyder's shed near Manhattan KS.

When Bill opened the door, I was confronted with numerous flat-track race bikes and dual-sport bikes and a mezzanine full of trophies, spare rims and extra frames. Turns out that Bill is a famous Kansas motorcycle champion and inaugural inductee to the Kansas Flat Track Hall of Fame!"

Included Items

  • CL100 owner’s manual

  • Replacement front tire

  • 6V trickle charger

  • Two keys

Additional Information

This 1971 Honda CB100 is titled using partial VIN number 206623, excluding the “CB100” prefix. A copy of the title can be viewed in the photo gallery.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Honda CB100 · No reserve

Sold to
Bud1
Bud1
$2,100
Seller
Paul_Williamsen
Paul_Williamsen
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids13
Views7,754
Bids
Bud1's avatar
Bud1
Jun 11 at 2:19 PM
$1,600bid placed 
Tfd100_qe86's avatar
Tfd100_qe86
Jun 10 at 1:54 PM
$1,500bid placed 
Shrimpimpy's avatar
Shrimpimpy
Jun 8 at 1:21 AM
$1,157bid placed 
Militaryjeep's avatar
Militaryjeep
Jun 8 at 12:27 AM
$1,055bid placed 
MichaelStrittmatter's avatar
MichaelStrittmatter
Jun 5 at 2:36 PM
$950bid placed 

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