Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1970 as Honda's entry-level CB-series street bike, the CB100 brought the same SOHC engineering and sporting character that defined the larger CB models to a lightweight, approachable package that appealed equally to new riders and experienced enthusiasts looking for nimble urban transportation. The 1971 CB100 K1 Super Sport arrived in three color options, Candy Ruby Red, Crystal Blue Metallic, and Candy Gold, each featuring a two-tone fuel tank with a white lower half.

Acquired by the seller in 2018 and now showing approximately 3,600 miles, this Candy Ruby Red example presents as a well-preserved survivor fitted with period Bridgestone tires and a 1978 Kansas registration sticker.

This 1971 Honda CB100 is now offered at no reserve with a factory tool roll, two keys, a CL100 owner’s manual, a replacement front tire, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Acquired by the seller in “barn find” condition

Finished in Candy Ruby Red

Black vinyl two-up seat

Chrome accents

Single exhaust pipe

Showing approximately 3,600 miles

Factory Equipment

99cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine

5-speed manual transmission

Drum brakes

Telescopic front dorks

Dual rear shock absorbers

Chrome-finished 18” wire-spoke wheels

Color-matched side, fork ears, and shock mounts

Folding passenger foot pegs

Handlebar-mounted mirrors

Center and side stands

Servicing

6V battery replaced in preparation for sale

Known Imperfections

The period Bridgestone tires have been kept in place for display and should be replaced before this Honda is ridden

Dents, scratches, and imperfections consistent with age and use

Ownership History

From the seller, "I found this little gem in the workshop of Kansas Hall Of Fame dirt bike racer Bill Snyder! While looking for a small 70cc or 90cc Honda, I was cruising small towns in central Kansas and leafing through the auto trader papers. One seller referred me to Bill Snyder's shed near Manhattan KS.

When Bill opened the door, I was confronted with numerous flat-track race bikes and dual-sport bikes and a mezzanine full of trophies, spare rims and extra frames. Turns out that Bill is a famous Kansas motorcycle champion and inaugural inductee to the Kansas Flat Track Hall of Fame!"

Included Items

CL100 owner’s manual

Replacement front tire

6V trickle charger

Two keys

Additional Information

This 1971 Honda CB100 is titled using partial VIN number 206623, excluding the “CB100” prefix. A copy of the title can be viewed in the photo gallery.