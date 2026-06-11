1971 Honda CB100
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for 1970 as Honda's entry-level CB-series street bike, the CB100 brought the same SOHC engineering and sporting character that defined the larger CB models to a lightweight, approachable package that appealed equally to new riders and experienced enthusiasts looking for nimble urban transportation. The 1971 CB100 K1 Super Sport arrived in three color options, Candy Ruby Red, Crystal Blue Metallic, and Candy Gold, each featuring a two-tone fuel tank with a white lower half.
Acquired by the seller in 2018 and now showing approximately 3,600 miles, this Candy Ruby Red example presents as a well-preserved survivor fitted with period Bridgestone tires and a 1978 Kansas registration sticker.
This 1971 Honda CB100 is now offered at no reserve with a factory tool roll, two keys, a CL100 owner’s manual, a replacement front tire, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Acquired by the seller in “barn find” condition
Finished in Candy Ruby Red
Black vinyl two-up seat
Chrome accents
Single exhaust pipe
Showing approximately 3,600 miles
Factory Equipment
99cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine
5-speed manual transmission
Drum brakes
Telescopic front dorks
Dual rear shock absorbers
Chrome-finished 18” wire-spoke wheels
Color-matched side, fork ears, and shock mounts
Folding passenger foot pegs
Handlebar-mounted mirrors
Center and side stands
Servicing
6V battery replaced in preparation for sale
Known Imperfections
The period Bridgestone tires have been kept in place for display and should be replaced before this Honda is ridden
Dents, scratches, and imperfections consistent with age and use
Ownership History
From the seller, "I found this little gem in the workshop of Kansas Hall Of Fame dirt bike racer Bill Snyder! While looking for a small 70cc or 90cc Honda, I was cruising small towns in central Kansas and leafing through the auto trader papers. One seller referred me to Bill Snyder's shed near Manhattan KS.
When Bill opened the door, I was confronted with numerous flat-track race bikes and dual-sport bikes and a mezzanine full of trophies, spare rims and extra frames. Turns out that Bill is a famous Kansas motorcycle champion and inaugural inductee to the Kansas Flat Track Hall of Fame!"
Included Items
CL100 owner’s manual
Replacement front tire
6V trickle charger
Two keys
Additional Information
This 1971 Honda CB100 is titled using partial VIN number 206623, excluding the “CB100” prefix. A copy of the title can be viewed in the photo gallery.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.