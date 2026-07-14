Description

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 debuted in 1969 as a performance-oriented version of the Mustang fastback, designed to bridge the gap between the standard Mustang and the more extreme Shelby and Boss variants. The Mach 1 featured unique styling cues, including a hood scoop, side stripes, and optional rear spoilers and louvers. It was only available in the SportsRoof (fastback) body style.

The cars were also outfitted with upgraded suspension, dual exhausts, and performance tires, making it a true street machine. Under the hood, the standard equipment was a 302ci V8, but buyers could opt for a range of powerful engines, including the 351ci Windsor rated at 285 hp when new.

This ’71 Mach 1 was sold new at Holiday Ford in Sunnyvale, California, and remained with its original owner for approximately 38 years. The second owner acquired it in 2009 and commissioned a refurbishment that was reportedly completed by Jerry's Classic Mustangs in Alabama circa 2011. During the refurbishment, the car's color was changed to Grabber Blue, and its upholstery was dyed white.

This 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is now offered with a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, original sales documents, historic title copies, a Deluxe Marti Report, and transferable New York registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Deluxe Marti Report

351ci V8 engine rated at 285 hp when new

C6 heavy-duty three-speed automatic transmission

Refurbished circa 2011 in Grabber Blue with Silver Mach 1 graphics

White vinyl upholstery

Power steering and front disc brakes

Tachometer

Factory Equipment

A window sticker and a Deluxe Marti report are provided in the gallery. Highlights of factory-installed equipment include:

Power front disc brakes

Power steering

AM radio

Tachometer

Mach 1 Sports Interior Group

Convenience Group

Instrumentation Group

The data plate decodes as: Body: 63R - Mustang SportsRoof (fastback body style) Color: 6 - Bright Blue Metallic Trim: 5A - Mach 1 interior with blue vinyl seating surfaces Axle: 6 – 3.00:1 rear axle ratio, open differential Trans: U - C6 heavy-duty three-speed automatic transmission DSO: 72 – San Jose, California, District Sales Office

The chassis number (1F05M200476) decodes as: 1 – 1971 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly 05 – Mach 1 2-door SportsRoof M = 351ci 4v 285hp V8 200476 – Sequential production number



Modifications

AutoMeter auxiliary gauges

Cassette head unit

Servicing & Documentation

The car was reportedly refurbished by Jerry's Classic Mustangs in Alabama between 2009 and 2011.

Known Imperfections

From the seller: “I am not aware of any significant imperfections. The car is a crowd pleaser.”

Ownership History

The car spent approximately 38 years with its original owner, was refurbished (2009-2011) under the second owner's care, and was acquired by the seller in 2012.

Included Items

Window sticker

Manufacturer’s literature

Original sales documents

Historic title copies

Deluxe Marti Report

Additional Information

From the seller: “The car has been professionally restored. Complete history since inception. Very clean and well taken care of. Matching numbers”

Additional Notes This 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 351 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.