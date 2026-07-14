1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 351
Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
The Ford Mustang Mach 1 debuted in 1969 as a performance-oriented version of the Mustang fastback, designed to bridge the gap between the standard Mustang and the more extreme Shelby and Boss variants. The Mach 1 featured unique styling cues, including a hood scoop, side stripes, and optional rear spoilers and louvers. It was only available in the SportsRoof (fastback) body style.
The cars were also outfitted with upgraded suspension, dual exhausts, and performance tires, making it a true street machine. Under the hood, the standard equipment was a 302ci V8, but buyers could opt for a range of powerful engines, including the 351ci Windsor rated at 285 hp when new.
This ’71 Mach 1 was sold new at Holiday Ford in Sunnyvale, California, and remained with its original owner for approximately 38 years. The second owner acquired it in 2009 and commissioned a refurbishment that was reportedly completed by Jerry's Classic Mustangs in Alabama circa 2011. During the refurbishment, the car's color was changed to Grabber Blue, and its upholstery was dyed white.
This 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is now offered with a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, original sales documents, historic title copies, a Deluxe Marti Report, and transferable New York registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Deluxe Marti Report
351ci V8 engine rated at 285 hp when new
C6 heavy-duty three-speed automatic transmission
Refurbished circa 2011 in Grabber Blue with Silver Mach 1 graphics
White vinyl upholstery
Power steering and front disc brakes
Tachometer
Factory Equipment
A window sticker and a Deluxe Marti report are provided in the gallery. Highlights of factory-installed equipment include:
Power front disc brakes
Power steering
AM radio
Tachometer
Mach 1 Sports Interior Group
Convenience Group
Instrumentation Group
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 63R - Mustang SportsRoof (fastback body style)
Color: 6 - Bright Blue Metallic
Trim: 5A - Mach 1 interior with blue vinyl seating surfaces
Axle: 6 – 3.00:1 rear axle ratio, open differential
Trans: U - C6 heavy-duty three-speed automatic transmission
DSO: 72 – San Jose, California, District Sales Office
The chassis number (1F05M200476) decodes as:
1 – 1971 model year
F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly
05 – Mach 1 2-door SportsRoof
M = 351ci 4v 285hp V8
200476 – Sequential production number
Modifications
AutoMeter auxiliary gauges
Cassette head unit
Servicing & Documentation
The car was reportedly refurbished by Jerry's Classic Mustangs in Alabama between 2009 and 2011.
Known Imperfections
From the seller: “I am not aware of any significant imperfections. The car is a crowd pleaser.”
Ownership History
The car spent approximately 38 years with its original owner, was refurbished (2009-2011) under the second owner's care, and was acquired by the seller in 2012.
Included Items
Window sticker
Manufacturer’s literature
Original sales documents
Historic title copies
Deluxe Marti Report
Additional Information
From the seller: “The car has been professionally restored. Complete history since inception. Very clean and well taken care of. Matching numbers”
Additional Notes This 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 351 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.