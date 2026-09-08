Auction ended.

440-Powered 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T

No reserve
Sold for on 09/08/26
Result
440-Powered 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (174)

Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 7:23 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJS23N1B421890
Mileage indicated9,500 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine440ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorRed/Black

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Video gallery

440-Powered 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T Exterior Walk Around
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440-Powered 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T Open Walk Around
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440-Powered 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T Interior
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440-Powered 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T Start Up & Idle
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440-Powered 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T Walk Around & Idle
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440-Powered 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T Driving Off
All videos (8)

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T (Road/Track) represented the final year of the original high-performance R/T package before the muscle car era began to fade under rising insurance costs and stricter emissions regulations.

Although styling changes were minor, the 1971 model received a revised grille, taillights, and distinctive rear fender vents. Interior features included high-back bucket seats, woodgrain trim accents, and a Rallye instrument cluster.

The standard R/T engine was the 383ci Magnum V8, but this example is now powered by a 440ci Magnum V8 that was built .030 over. Additional modifications during a full restoration included a roller camshaft, a twin-snorkel Shaker hood with "440 Magnum" callout, TTI performance headers, TTI dual exhaust system, LED projector headlights, 17” chrome U.S. Mags wheels, and a repaint in BMW Jet Black with ghost R/T dual side tape stripes

Among the interior changes were a reupholstered interior with vinyl high-back bucket seats, custom covered keyboard door panels, AutoGage oil pressure and water temperature gauges, and an aftermarket digital media receiver with AM/FM, Bluetooth, USB, and auxiliary input.

This 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with four show awards and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • 440ci Magnum V8 built .030 over

  • TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Refinished in BMW Jet Black or Schwarz II (code 668)

  • Ghost R/T dual side tape stripes

  • Twin-snorkel Shaker hood with “440 Magnum” callout

  • Rear spoiler

  • Reupholstered in red and black vinyl

Factory Equipment

  • Heavy-duty suspension with upgraded springs and shocks

  • Front sway bar

  • Woodgrain dashboard trim

  • Rallye instrument cluster with tachometer

  • Front seat belts

  • The chassis number (JS23N1B421890) decodes as:

    • J – Challenger

    • S – Special price class (R/T performance series)

    • 23 – 2-door hardtop

    • N – 383ci V8 4BBL engine (now 440)

    • 1 – 1971 model year

    • B – Hamtramck, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 421890 – Sequential production number

  • The data plate partially decodes as:

    • 608 – Scheduled Production Date (June 8, 1971)

    • E65 – 383 Magnum 4-barrel V8 (now 440)

    • D32 – A727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission

    • J54 – Sport hood (now shaker)

    • N41 – Dual exhaust system

    • N42 – Chrome exhaust tips

    • N85 – Tachometer

    • R35 – Dodge stereo radio

    • B51 – Power brakes

    • C16 – Console with simulated woodgrain panel

    • C55 – Bucket seats

    • J25 – 3-speed windshield wipers

Modifications

  • 440ci Magnum V8 that was built .030 over

  • ITT Performance headers and exhaust

  • Roller camshaft

  • Twin-snorkel Shaker hood with"440 Magnum" callout

  • LED projector headlights

  • 17” U.S. Mags 10-spoke chrome wheels

  • Refinished in Jet Black with side tape stripes and R/T callout

  • Refinished red/black interior with vinyl upholstery

  • AutoGage oil pressure and water temperature gauges

  • Kenwood digital stereo with AM/FM, Bluetooth, USB, and auxiliary input

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

  • Nitto Motivo tires are 10 years old

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1971 Dodge Challenger purchased it in April 2017.

Included Items

  • Black carpeted Challenger floor mats

  • Show awards

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

440-Powered 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T · No reserve

Sold to
Jmick77
Jmick77
$55,105
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedSep 08, 2026 at 7:23 PM UTC
Bids31
Views22,971

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