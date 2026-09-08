Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T (Road/Track) represented the final year of the original high-performance R/T package before the muscle car era began to fade under rising insurance costs and stricter emissions regulations.

Although styling changes were minor, the 1971 model received a revised grille, taillights, and distinctive rear fender vents. Interior features included high-back bucket seats, woodgrain trim accents, and a Rallye instrument cluster.

The standard R/T engine was the 383ci Magnum V8, but this example is now powered by a 440ci Magnum V8 that was built .030 over. Additional modifications during a full restoration included a roller camshaft, a twin-snorkel Shaker hood with "440 Magnum" callout, TTI performance headers, TTI dual exhaust system, LED projector headlights, 17” chrome U.S. Mags wheels, and a repaint in BMW Jet Black with ghost R/T dual side tape stripes

Among the interior changes were a reupholstered interior with vinyl high-back bucket seats, custom covered keyboard door panels, AutoGage oil pressure and water temperature gauges, and an aftermarket digital media receiver with AM/FM, Bluetooth, USB, and auxiliary input.

This 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with four show awards and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

440ci Magnum V8 built .030 over

TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in BMW Jet Black or Schwarz II (code 668)

Ghost R/T dual side tape stripes

Twin-snorkel Shaker hood with “440 Magnum” callout

Rear spoiler

Reupholstered in red and black vinyl

Factory Equipment

Heavy-duty suspension with upgraded springs and shocks

Front sway bar

Woodgrain dashboard trim

Rallye instrument cluster with tachometer

Front seat belts

The chassis number (JS23N1B421890) decodes as: J – Challenger S – Special price class (R/T performance series) 23 – 2-door hardtop N – 383ci V8 4BBL engine (now 440) 1 – 1971 model year B – Hamtramck, Michigan, assembly plant 421890 – Sequential production number

The data plate partially decodes as: 608 – Scheduled Production Date (June 8, 1971) E65 – 383 Magnum 4-barrel V8 (now 440) D32 – A727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission J54 – Sport hood (now shaker) N41 – Dual exhaust system N42 – Chrome exhaust tips N85 – Tachometer R35 – Dodge stereo radio B51 – Power brakes C16 – Console with simulated woodgrain panel C55 – Bucket seats J25 – 3-speed windshield wipers



Modifications

440ci Magnum V8 that was built .030 over

ITT Performance headers and exhaust

Roller camshaft

Twin-snorkel Shaker hood with"440 Magnum" callout

LED projector headlights

17” U.S. Mags 10-spoke chrome wheels

Refinished in Jet Black with side tape stripes and R/T callout

Refinished red/black interior with vinyl upholstery

AutoGage oil pressure and water temperature gauges

Kenwood digital stereo with AM/FM, Bluetooth, USB, and auxiliary input

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Nitto Motivo tires are 10 years old

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1971 Dodge Challenger purchased it in April 2017.

Included Items