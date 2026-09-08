440-Powered 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T
Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 7:23 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T (Road/Track) represented the final year of the original high-performance R/T package before the muscle car era began to fade under rising insurance costs and stricter emissions regulations.
Although styling changes were minor, the 1971 model received a revised grille, taillights, and distinctive rear fender vents. Interior features included high-back bucket seats, woodgrain trim accents, and a Rallye instrument cluster.
The standard R/T engine was the 383ci Magnum V8, but this example is now powered by a 440ci Magnum V8 that was built .030 over. Additional modifications during a full restoration included a roller camshaft, a twin-snorkel Shaker hood with "440 Magnum" callout, TTI performance headers, TTI dual exhaust system, LED projector headlights, 17” chrome U.S. Mags wheels, and a repaint in BMW Jet Black with ghost R/T dual side tape stripes
Among the interior changes were a reupholstered interior with vinyl high-back bucket seats, custom covered keyboard door panels, AutoGage oil pressure and water temperature gauges, and an aftermarket digital media receiver with AM/FM, Bluetooth, USB, and auxiliary input.
This 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with four show awards and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
440ci Magnum V8 built .030 over
TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission
Refinished in BMW Jet Black or Schwarz II (code 668)
Ghost R/T dual side tape stripes
Twin-snorkel Shaker hood with “440 Magnum” callout
Rear spoiler
Reupholstered in red and black vinyl
Factory Equipment
Heavy-duty suspension with upgraded springs and shocks
Front sway bar
Woodgrain dashboard trim
Rallye instrument cluster with tachometer
Front seat belts
The chassis number (JS23N1B421890) decodes as:
J – Challenger
S – Special price class (R/T performance series)
23 – 2-door hardtop
N – 383ci V8 4BBL engine (now 440)
1 – 1971 model year
B – Hamtramck, Michigan, assembly plant
421890 – Sequential production number
The data plate partially decodes as:
608 – Scheduled Production Date (June 8, 1971)
E65 – 383 Magnum 4-barrel V8 (now 440)
D32 – A727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission
J54 – Sport hood (now shaker)
N41 – Dual exhaust system
N42 – Chrome exhaust tips
N85 – Tachometer
R35 – Dodge stereo radio
B51 – Power brakes
C16 – Console with simulated woodgrain panel
C55 – Bucket seats
J25 – 3-speed windshield wipers
Modifications
440ci Magnum V8 that was built .030 over
ITT Performance headers and exhaust
Roller camshaft
Twin-snorkel Shaker hood with"440 Magnum" callout
LED projector headlights
17” U.S. Mags 10-spoke chrome wheels
Refinished in Jet Black with side tape stripes and R/T callout
Refinished red/black interior with vinyl upholstery
AutoGage oil pressure and water temperature gauges
Kenwood digital stereo with AM/FM, Bluetooth, USB, and auxiliary input
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Nitto Motivo tires are 10 years old
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1971 Dodge Challenger purchased it in April 2017.
Included Items
Black carpeted Challenger floor mats
Show awards
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.