Description

The Chevrolet El Camino has long occupied a unique place in automotive culture, combining the utility of a pickup with the styling and performance potential of a muscle car. Its "business in the front, party in the back" formula made it a favorite canvas for customization, with generations of builders endlessly modifying them. This example takes that tradition in a decidedly unconventional direction by blending an American icon with Japanese performance engineering.

This modified 1971 Chevrolet El Camino is now powered by a 2JZ-GTE VVT-i inline-six equipped with a ProSeries single-turbo system featuring a Precision 6766 turbocharger. Power is routed through a CD009 six-speed manual transmission, a Currie 9-inch rear axle, and a limited-slip differential.

Additional upgrades include a SupraStore King's Royal Chamber intake manifold, an AEM Infinity-6 engine management system, custom chassis bracing, and a Wilwood big-brake system at all four corners. Finished in House of Kolors Burgundy Wine paint over a custom-trimmed black interior, the El Camino features American Racing wheels, aftermarket bucket seats, AEM digital instrumentation, and more.

This build was completed by XAT Racing of Sarasota, Florida, for the All Supra Show in Las Vegas and has been featured in several magazines, including Motor Trend.

Located in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, this modified 1971 Chevrolet El Camino is now offered with Canadian registration in the owner's name.

Highlights

Precision 6766 turbocharger-equipped 2JZ-GTE VVT-i inline-six

CD009 6-speed manual transmission and Currie 9-inch rear axle

Finished in House of Kolors Burgundy Wine paint over a custom black interior

Built by XAT Racing for the All Supra Show

Modifications

Powertrain & Performance: SupraStore King's Royal Chamber intake manifold ID1000 fuel injectors, Fuelab fuel-pressure regulator, and EFI fuel system with a 450-lph fuel pump Custom intercooler system with integrated blow-off valve AEM Infinity-6 standalone ECU with custom Tweak'd Performance wiring harness PHR billet power-steering reservoir Billet adapter plate kit, billet flywheel, and single-disc clutch Custom passenger-side exit exhaust system

Drivetrain & Chassis: Strange Engineering differential components Limited-slip differential One-piece driveshaft QA1 traction bars XAT Racing chassis bracing with integrated driveshaft-loop protection Custom transmission tunnel and crossmember

Brakes, Wheels, & Tires: Wilwood drilled and slotted big-brake system 6-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers American Racing wheels

Exterior: LED headlights Tinted windows Tonneau bed cover

Interior: AEM digital instrumentation Adjustable bucket seats mounted on XAT Racing seat brackets with sliders Wood-rimmed Grant four-spoke steering wheel Custom center console Custom carpeting and full floor sound deadening



Servicing

According to the seller, this El Camino was built by XAT Racing of Sarasota and build documentation details are available.

Ownership History

According to the seller, this El Camino was professionally built by XAT Racing as a showcase vehicle blending classic Chevrolet styling with modern Japanese turbocharged performance.

Known Imperfections

Some rust bubbling and general cosmetic imperfections

Additional Information