2JZ-Powered 1971 Chevrolet El Camino 6-Speed

7 days
$5,950
2JZ-Powered 1971 Chevrolet El Camino 6-Speed
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Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN136801L101525
Mileage indicated8,500 Miles TMU
LocationWindsor, Ontario
Engine2JZ-GTE VVT-i Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBurgundy Wine
Interior colorBlack

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1971 Chevrolet El Camino SS Clone-Start Up
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1971 Chevrolet El Camino SS Clone- Walkaround
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Description

The Chevrolet El Camino has long occupied a unique place in automotive culture, combining the utility of a pickup with the styling and performance potential of a muscle car. Its "business in the front, party in the back" formula made it a favorite canvas for customization, with generations of builders endlessly modifying them. This example takes that tradition in a decidedly unconventional direction by blending an American icon with Japanese performance engineering.

This modified 1971 Chevrolet El Camino is now powered by a 2JZ-GTE VVT-i inline-six equipped with a ProSeries single-turbo system featuring a Precision 6766 turbocharger. Power is routed through a CD009 six-speed manual transmission, a Currie 9-inch rear axle, and a limited-slip differential.

Additional upgrades include a SupraStore King's Royal Chamber intake manifold, an AEM Infinity-6 engine management system, custom chassis bracing, and a Wilwood big-brake system at all four corners. Finished in House of Kolors Burgundy Wine paint over a custom-trimmed black interior, the El Camino features American Racing wheels, aftermarket bucket seats, AEM digital instrumentation, and more.

This build was completed by XAT Racing of Sarasota, Florida, for the All Supra Show in Las Vegas and has been featured in several magazines, including Motor Trend.

Located in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, this modified 1971 Chevrolet El Camino is now offered with Canadian registration in the owner's name.

Highlights

  • Precision 6766 turbocharger-equipped 2JZ-GTE VVT-i inline-six

  • CD009 6-speed manual transmission and Currie 9-inch rear axle

  • Finished in House of Kolors Burgundy Wine paint over a custom black interior

  • Built by XAT Racing for the All Supra Show

Modifications

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • SupraStore King's Royal Chamber intake manifold

    • ID1000 fuel injectors, Fuelab fuel-pressure regulator, and EFI fuel system with a 450-lph fuel pump

    • Custom intercooler system with integrated blow-off valve

    • AEM Infinity-6 standalone ECU with custom Tweak'd Performance wiring harness

    • PHR billet power-steering reservoir

    • Billet adapter plate kit, billet flywheel, and single-disc clutch

    • Custom passenger-side exit exhaust system

  • Drivetrain & Chassis:

    • Strange Engineering differential components

    • Limited-slip differential

    • One-piece driveshaft

    • QA1 traction bars

    • XAT Racing chassis bracing with integrated driveshaft-loop protection

    • Custom transmission tunnel and crossmember

  • Brakes, Wheels, & Tires:

    • Wilwood drilled and slotted big-brake system

    • 6-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers

    • American Racing wheels

  • Exterior:

    • LED headlights

    • Tinted windows

    • Tonneau bed cover

  • Interior:

    • AEM digital instrumentation

    • Adjustable bucket seats mounted on XAT Racing seat brackets with sliders

    • Wood-rimmed Grant four-spoke steering wheel

    • Custom center console

    • Custom carpeting and full floor sound deadening

Servicing

According to the seller, this El Camino was built by XAT Racing of Sarasota and build documentation details are available.

Ownership History

According to the seller, this El Camino was professionally built by XAT Racing as a showcase vehicle blending classic Chevrolet styling with modern Japanese turbocharged performance.

Known Imperfections

  • Some rust bubbling and general cosmetic imperfections

Additional Information

  • Please note that this vehicle is located Windsor, Ontario, Canada and is sold with Canadian registration.

  • Bidders are responsible for verifying importation and registration compliance in their location, and applicable tariffs/duties, before placing a bid.

  • Note that bids are placed and shown in United States dollars.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2JZ-Powered 1971 Chevrolet El Camino 6-Speed

Current bid
Bentbar
Bentbar
$5,950
Seller
Jags-for-me
Jags-for-me
EndingThu, Sep 17 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids14
Views7,177

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