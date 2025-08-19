2JZ-Powered 1971 Chevrolet El Camino 6-Speed
Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
The Chevrolet El Camino has long occupied a unique place in automotive culture, combining the utility of a pickup with the styling and performance potential of a muscle car. Its "business in the front, party in the back" formula made it a favorite canvas for customization, with generations of builders endlessly modifying them. This example takes that tradition in a decidedly unconventional direction by blending an American icon with Japanese performance engineering.
This modified 1971 Chevrolet El Camino is now powered by a 2JZ-GTE VVT-i inline-six equipped with a ProSeries single-turbo system featuring a Precision 6766 turbocharger. Power is routed through a CD009 six-speed manual transmission, a Currie 9-inch rear axle, and a limited-slip differential.
Additional upgrades include a SupraStore King's Royal Chamber intake manifold, an AEM Infinity-6 engine management system, custom chassis bracing, and a Wilwood big-brake system at all four corners. Finished in House of Kolors Burgundy Wine paint over a custom-trimmed black interior, the El Camino features American Racing wheels, aftermarket bucket seats, AEM digital instrumentation, and more.
This build was completed by XAT Racing of Sarasota, Florida, for the All Supra Show in Las Vegas and has been featured in several magazines, including Motor Trend.
Located in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, this modified 1971 Chevrolet El Camino is now offered with Canadian registration in the owner's name.
Highlights
Precision 6766 turbocharger-equipped 2JZ-GTE VVT-i inline-six
CD009 6-speed manual transmission and Currie 9-inch rear axle
Finished in House of Kolors Burgundy Wine paint over a custom black interior
Built by XAT Racing for the All Supra Show
Modifications
Powertrain & Performance:
SupraStore King's Royal Chamber intake manifold
ID1000 fuel injectors, Fuelab fuel-pressure regulator, and EFI fuel system with a 450-lph fuel pump
Custom intercooler system with integrated blow-off valve
AEM Infinity-6 standalone ECU with custom Tweak'd Performance wiring harness
PHR billet power-steering reservoir
Billet adapter plate kit, billet flywheel, and single-disc clutch
Custom passenger-side exit exhaust system
Drivetrain & Chassis:
Strange Engineering differential components
Limited-slip differential
One-piece driveshaft
QA1 traction bars
XAT Racing chassis bracing with integrated driveshaft-loop protection
Custom transmission tunnel and crossmember
Brakes, Wheels, & Tires:
Wilwood drilled and slotted big-brake system
6-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers
American Racing wheels
Exterior:
LED headlights
Tinted windows
Tonneau bed cover
Interior:
AEM digital instrumentation
Adjustable bucket seats mounted on XAT Racing seat brackets with sliders
Wood-rimmed Grant four-spoke steering wheel
Custom center console
Custom carpeting and full floor sound deadening
Servicing
According to the seller, this El Camino was built by XAT Racing of Sarasota and build documentation details are available.
Ownership History
According to the seller, this El Camino was professionally built by XAT Racing as a showcase vehicle blending classic Chevrolet styling with modern Japanese turbocharged performance.
Known Imperfections
Some rust bubbling and general cosmetic imperfections
Additional Information
Please note that this vehicle is located Windsor, Ontario, Canada and is sold with Canadian registration.
Bidders are responsible for verifying importation and registration compliance in their location, and applicable tariffs/duties, before placing a bid.
Note that bids are placed and shown in United States dollars.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.