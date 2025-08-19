1971 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible LT-1 350/330 4-Speed

7 days
$27,500
1971 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible LT-1 350/330 4-Speed
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Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194671S119440
Mileage indicated13,400 Miles TMU
LocationNorth Canton, Ohio
Engine350ci LT-1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorWar Bonnet Yellow
Interior colorBlack

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Description

By 1971, Corvette buyers chasing a genuine performance car increasingly turned to the LT-1, which kept the solid-lifter, high-revving character of the small-block alive even as many rivals began softening their engine offerings. Rated at 330 horsepower from 350 cubic inches and offered exclusively with manual transmissions, the LT-1 remained the sharpest-handling, most driver-focused engine option in the C3 Corvette's 1971 lineup.

Reportedly sold new at Swenson Chevrolet in Minnesota, this 1971 Corvette convertible is powered by a numbers-matching LT-1 350ci/330 V8, bearing suffix CGZ, paired with a four-speed manual transmission. It is finished in War Bonnet Yellow over a black interior and is equipped with power four-wheel disc brakes, power steering, an AM/FM radio, dual exhaust with tips, and Rally wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich white-letter radials.

The car comes equipped with and black folding soft top.

This 1971 Chevrolet Corvette LT-1 convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with various records, a sales brochure, and a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

  • Reportedly sold new at Swenson Chevrolet in Minnesota

  • Numbers-matching LT-1 350/330 V8

    • Engine pad stamping C11S119440 corresponds with the chassis number

    • Engine pad stamping suffix CGZ corresponds with an LT-1 V8

  • 4-speed manual transmission, trans code M21

  • War Bonnet Yellow over black upholstery

  • Black folding soft top

Factory Equipment

  • Four-barrel carburetor

  • Power four-wheel disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Rally wheels

  • Big-block-style hood

  • Bucket seats

  • Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

  • AM/FM radio

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 989 – War Bonnet Yellow

    • 400 – Black vinyl upholstery

Servicing & Documentation

  • Various records accompany the sale

  • BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires with 2023 date codes

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint imperfections

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Corvette was originally sold new at Swenson Chevrolet in Minnesota and was built June 14, 1971. The vehicle was acquired out of North Dakota by the selling dealer in July 2025.

Included Items

  • Various records

  • Sales brochure

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible LT-1 350/330 4-Speed

Current bid
SB_hgestx
SB_hgestx
$27,500
Seller
Ohio.Corvettes.and.Musclecars
Ohio.Corvettes.and.Musclecars
EndingFri, Sep 18 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids16
Views2,459

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