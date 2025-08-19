1971 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible LT-1 350/330 4-Speed
Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
By 1971, Corvette buyers chasing a genuine performance car increasingly turned to the LT-1, which kept the solid-lifter, high-revving character of the small-block alive even as many rivals began softening their engine offerings. Rated at 330 horsepower from 350 cubic inches and offered exclusively with manual transmissions, the LT-1 remained the sharpest-handling, most driver-focused engine option in the C3 Corvette's 1971 lineup.
Reportedly sold new at Swenson Chevrolet in Minnesota, this 1971 Corvette convertible is powered by a numbers-matching LT-1 350ci/330 V8, bearing suffix CGZ, paired with a four-speed manual transmission. It is finished in War Bonnet Yellow over a black interior and is equipped with power four-wheel disc brakes, power steering, an AM/FM radio, dual exhaust with tips, and Rally wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich white-letter radials.
The car comes equipped with and black folding soft top.
This 1971 Chevrolet Corvette LT-1 convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with various records, a sales brochure, and a clean Ohio title.
Highlights
Reportedly sold new at Swenson Chevrolet in Minnesota
Numbers-matching LT-1 350/330 V8
Engine pad stamping C11S119440 corresponds with the chassis number
Engine pad stamping suffix CGZ corresponds with an LT-1 V8
4-speed manual transmission, trans code M21
War Bonnet Yellow over black upholstery
Black folding soft top
Factory Equipment
Four-barrel carburetor
Power four-wheel disc brakes
Power steering
Rally wheels
Big-block-style hood
Bucket seats
Center-stacked auxiliary gauges
AM/FM radio
The trim tag decodes as:
989 – War Bonnet Yellow
400 – Black vinyl upholstery
Servicing & Documentation
Various records accompany the sale
BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires with 2023 date codes
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint imperfections
Ownership History
According to the seller, this Corvette was originally sold new at Swenson Chevrolet in Minnesota and was built June 14, 1971. The vehicle was acquired out of North Dakota by the selling dealer in July 2025.
Included Items
Various records
Sales brochure
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.