Description

By 1971, Corvette buyers chasing a genuine performance car increasingly turned to the LT-1, which kept the solid-lifter, high-revving character of the small-block alive even as many rivals began softening their engine offerings. Rated at 330 horsepower from 350 cubic inches and offered exclusively with manual transmissions, the LT-1 remained the sharpest-handling, most driver-focused engine option in the C3 Corvette's 1971 lineup.

Reportedly sold new at Swenson Chevrolet in Minnesota, this 1971 Corvette convertible is powered by a numbers-matching LT-1 350ci/330 V8, bearing suffix CGZ, paired with a four-speed manual transmission. It is finished in War Bonnet Yellow over a black interior and is equipped with power four-wheel disc brakes, power steering, an AM/FM radio, dual exhaust with tips, and Rally wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich white-letter radials.

The car comes equipped with and black folding soft top.

This 1971 Chevrolet Corvette LT-1 convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with various records, a sales brochure, and a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

Reportedly sold new at Swenson Chevrolet in Minnesota

Numbers-matching LT-1 350/330 V8 Engine pad stamping C11S119440 corresponds with the chassis number Engine pad stamping suffix CGZ corresponds with an LT-1 V8

4-speed manual transmission, trans code M21

War Bonnet Yellow over black upholstery

Black folding soft top

Factory Equipment

Four-barrel carburetor

Power four-wheel disc brakes

Power steering

Rally wheels

Big-block-style hood

Bucket seats

Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

AM/FM radio

The trim tag decodes as: 989 – War Bonnet Yellow 400 – Black vinyl upholstery



Servicing & Documentation

Various records accompany the sale

BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires with 2023 date codes

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint imperfections

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Corvette was originally sold new at Swenson Chevrolet in Minnesota and was built June 14, 1971. The vehicle was acquired out of North Dakota by the selling dealer in July 2025.

Included Items