Description

The 1971 C3 Corvette occupies a particularly appealing position in the generation's timeline — the last model year before compression ratios dropped sharply in response to the transition to unleaded fuel, and one of the final years in which the big-block 454 could be ordered in its most potent form. The combination of the Mako Shark-derived body at its visual peak and a genuine high-displacement V8 makes 1971 among the most sought-after mid-production C3s for collectors who want a car that drives as dramatically as it looks.

This C3 Corvette coupe left the factory finished in Steel Cities Gray (paint code 988) and powered by a 454ci V8 engine, now featuring a TREMEC 5-speed manual transmission. Reportedly refurbished under previous ownership, t he black vinyl interior features woodgrain-style trim and an aftermarket radio.

Service under current ownership is reported to have included replacement of the carburetor, distributor, radiator, fan, and rear leaf spring, as well as installation of stainless steel exhaust components and Bilstein shocks.

This 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is offered with a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Numbers-matching 454ci V8 and VIN

5 -Speed manual transmission swap

Coupe body style with removable T-top roof panels

Finished in Steel Cities Gray over black upholstery

Replacement frame installed under previous ownership

Factory Equipment

Carbureted 454ci V8 engine The engine stamping contains the sequence S109936, which is consistent with the car's VIN

M anual transmission

Limited-slip differential

Four-wheel disc brakes

15-inch Rally wheels

Removable T-top roof panels

Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

Center-stack auxiliary gauges

Manual windows

Bucket seats

Heater

Modifications

Replacement carburetor and distributor

Stainless steel exhaust system

Aftermarket radiator with pusher fan

Bilstein shock absorbers

Aftermarket radio

Servicing

The following servicing is said to have been performed during current ownership:

Carburetor replaced

Distributor replaced

Radiator replaced

Vacuum system components replaced

Shock absorbers replaced

Known Imperfections