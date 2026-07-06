Auction ended.

1971 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 454 5-Speed

Bid to $18,750 on 07/06/26
Result
1971 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 454 5-Speed
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Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194371S109936
Mileage indicated73,400 Miles TMU
LocationWest Long Branch, New Jersey
Engine454ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSteel Cities Gray
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The 1971 C3 Corvette occupies a particularly appealing position in the generation's timeline — the last model year before compression ratios dropped sharply in response to the transition to unleaded fuel, and one of the final years in which the big-block 454 could be ordered in its most potent form. The combination of the Mako Shark-derived body at its visual peak and a genuine high-displacement V8 makes 1971 among the most sought-after mid-production C3s for collectors who want a car that drives as dramatically as it looks.

This C3 Corvette coupe left the factory finished in Steel Cities Gray (paint code 988) and powered by a 454ci V8 engine, now featuring a TREMEC 5-speed manual transmission. Reportedly refurbished under previous ownership, the black vinyl interior features woodgrain-style trim and an aftermarket radio.

Service under current ownership is reported to have included replacement of the carburetor, distributor, radiator, fan, and rear leaf spring, as well as installation of stainless steel exhaust components and Bilstein shocks.

This 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is offered with a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Numbers-matching 454ci V8 and VIN

  • 5-Speed manual transmission swap

  • Coupe body style with removable T-top roof panels

  • Finished in Steel Cities Gray over black upholstery

  • Replacement frame installed under previous ownership

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted 454ci V8 engine

    • The engine stamping contains the sequence S109936, which is consistent with the car's VIN

  • Manual transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • 15-inch Rally wheels

  • Removable T-top roof panels

  • Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

  • Center-stack auxiliary gauges

  • Manual windows

  • Bucket seats

  • Heater

Modifications

  • Replacement carburetor and distributor

  • Stainless steel exhaust system

  • Aftermarket radiator with pusher fan

  • Bilstein shock absorbers

  • Aftermarket radio

Servicing

The following servicing is said to have been performed during current ownership:

  • Carburetor replaced

  • Distributor replaced

  • Radiator replaced

  • Vacuum system components replaced

  • Shock absorbers replaced

Known Imperfections

  • The seller reports that the car's frame was swapped prior to their acquisition

  • Vacuum system has no reserve tank

  • Scratches on windshield

  • Various paint chips

  • Windows require adjustment

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 454 5-Speed

Last bid
SG_b01scj
SG_b01scj
$18,750
Seller
RD_x2jpoz
RD_x2jpoz
EndedJul 06, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids36
Views10,095

Comments & bids

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SG_b01scj's avatar
SG_b01scj
Jul 6 at 6:57 PM
$18,750bid placed 
TL_MotorS's avatar
TL_MotorS
Jul 6 at 6:43 PM
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SG_b01scj
Jul 6 at 6:42 PM
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Bricker78
Jul 6 at 1:31 PM
$18,000bid placed 
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TL_MotorS
Jul 5 at 6:44 AM
$17,750bid placed 
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MiddleCreekRanch
Jul 4 at 6:17 PM
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TL_MotorS
Jul 4 at 6:13 PM
$15,300bid placed 
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MiddleCreekRanch
Jul 4 at 5:30 PM
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TL_MotorS
Jul 3 at 6:29 AM
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BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jul 3 at 1:52 AM
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BG_2a4k71
Jul 2 at 7:00 PM
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BrandonBretl
Jul 2 at 6:55 PM
$12,500bid placed 
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BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jul 2 at 4:53 AM
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TL_MotorS
Jul 2 at 4:37 AM
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BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jul 1 at 10:29 PM
$11,250bid placed 
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BL_amb
Jul 1 at 10:18 PM
$11,000bid placed 
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BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jun 30 at 6:17 AM
$10,750bid placed 
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BL_amb
Jun 30 at 4:00 AM
$10,500bid placed 
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BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jun 29 at 9:36 PM
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BL_amb
Jun 29 at 6:02 PM
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TL_MotorS
Jun 29 at 5:38 AM
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BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jun 29 at 3:58 AM
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BL_amb
Jun 29 at 3:11 AM
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BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jun 29 at 1:10 AM
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BL_amb
Jun 27 at 5:39 PM
$6,950bid placed 
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TL_MotorS
Jun 26 at 10:11 PM
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JackStoffel_vz8h
Jun 26 at 9:02 PM
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TL_MotorS
Jun 26 at 7:32 PM
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Commish190
Jun 26 at 6:37 PM
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ENAV2025
Jun 24 at 4:20 PM
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oral
Jun 24 at 2:32 PM
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ENAV2025
Jun 24 at 2:08 PM
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tjh246
Jun 24 at 1:24 PM
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mdezee56
Jun 24 at 4:05 AM
$3,400bid placed 
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Commish190
Jun 23 at 5:16 PM
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MACMAN2024
Jun 22 at 11:09 PM
$1,400bid placed 

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