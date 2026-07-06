1971 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 454 5-Speed
Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
The 1971 C3 Corvette occupies a particularly appealing position in the generation's timeline — the last model year before compression ratios dropped sharply in response to the transition to unleaded fuel, and one of the final years in which the big-block 454 could be ordered in its most potent form. The combination of the Mako Shark-derived body at its visual peak and a genuine high-displacement V8 makes 1971 among the most sought-after mid-production C3s for collectors who want a car that drives as dramatically as it looks.
This C3 Corvette coupe left the factory finished in Steel Cities Gray (paint code 988) and powered by a 454ci V8 engine, now featuring a TREMEC 5-speed manual transmission. Reportedly refurbished under previous ownership, the black vinyl interior features woodgrain-style trim and an aftermarket radio.
Service under current ownership is reported to have included replacement of the carburetor, distributor, radiator, fan, and rear leaf spring, as well as installation of stainless steel exhaust components and Bilstein shocks.
This 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is offered with a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Numbers-matching 454ci V8 and VIN
5-Speed manual transmission swap
Coupe body style with removable T-top roof panels
Finished in Steel Cities Gray over black upholstery
Replacement frame installed under previous ownership
Factory Equipment
Carbureted 454ci V8 engine
The engine stamping contains the sequence S109936, which is consistent with the car's VIN
Manual transmission
Limited-slip differential
Four-wheel disc brakes
15-inch Rally wheels
Removable T-top roof panels
Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights
Center-stack auxiliary gauges
Manual windows
Bucket seats
Heater
Modifications
Replacement carburetor and distributor
Stainless steel exhaust system
Aftermarket radiator with pusher fan
Bilstein shock absorbers
Aftermarket radio
Servicing
The following servicing is said to have been performed during current ownership:
Carburetor replaced
Distributor replaced
Radiator replaced
Vacuum system components replaced
Shock absorbers replaced
Known Imperfections
The seller reports that the car's frame was swapped prior to their acquisition
Vacuum system has no reserve tank
Scratches on windshield
Various paint chips
Windows require adjustment
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