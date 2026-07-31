Auction ended.

LS364/450-Powered Modified 1971 Chevrolet C20 Pickup AWD

Sold for on 07/31/26
Result
LS364/450-Powered Modified 1971 Chevrolet C20 Pickup AWD
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Ended Jul 31, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCE231Z655836
Mileage indicated281 Miles TMU
LocationMogadore, Ohio
EngineFuel-Injected 6.0L V8
DrivetrainAWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorMetallic Blue
Interior colorBlack

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Description

Introduced for the 1967 model year, Chevrolet's second-generation C/K truck series is widely regarded as one of the most desirable classic pickup platforms. Known for its timeless design, aftermarket support, and straightforward construction, the generation has become a favorite among restorers and custom builders alike.

This custom 1971 Chevrolet C20 was extensively modified by the seller over the course of several years. It rides on a frame said to come from a GMT800-era 2004 GMC Yukon, and it is powered by an 6.0-liter LS364/450 Gen III V8 crate engine paired with a 4L65-E four-speed automatic transmission and a permanent all-wheel-drive system.

The truck's body has been refinished in metallic blue, and it features exterior brightwork including chrome front and rear bumpers as well as a bed cover. This modified C20 rides on 20" alloy wheels from a late-model Chevrolet Silverado 1500, which sit over four-wheel disc brakes. Inside, the cab features Ram-sourced power-adjustable front seats wrapped in black fabric, which are separated by a full-length console with cupholders and storage. The color-matched steel dash features a Stinger touchscreen head unit, VintageAir controls, a CD player, USB inputs, and modern digital instrumentation behind a four-spoke steering wheel from a GMT400-era truck.

Underneath, the GMT800 frame retains an independent front suspension and a coil-sprung rear axle, and the truck features hydraulically-assisted power steering.

This modified 1971 Chevrolet C20 Pickup is now offered with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 1971 Chevrolet C20 Pickup body

  • 2004 GMC Yukon Denali All Wheel Drive (AWD)-sourced chassis

  • Fuel-injected 6.0L LS364/450 Gen III V8 crate engine

  • 4-speed 4L65E automatic transmission

  • Single-speed AWD system

  • Refinished in metallic blue over black fabric seats

  • Touchscreen audio and VintageAir climate control

  • Independent front suspension and multi-link rear suspension

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report (2004 GMC Yukon Denali)

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis code (CE231Z655836) decodes as:

    • C – Two-wheel drive

    • E – V8 gasoline engine

    • 2 – 3/4-ton chassis rating

    • 3 – Cab and chassis

    • 1 – 1971 model year

    • Z – Fremont, California assembly plant

    • 655836 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Frame said to have been sourced from a 2004 GMC Yukon Denali AWD

    • Independent front suspension

    • Coil-sprung solid rear axle

  • 6.0L LS364/450 Gen III V8 crate engine

  • 4-speed 4L65E automatic transmission

  • GMT800-era permanent AWD system

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • 20" alloy wheels from a 2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • VintageAir climate control

  • Stinger touchscreen head unit

  • Ram-sourced cloth seats with power adjustment

  • Ram-sourced center console

  • Modern instrumentation with digital odometer

  • Power locks and windows

Servicing

The seller reports the truck was built over a four-year period and underwent a frame-off conversion during which the body, chassis, drivetrain, and supporting systems were refurbished, upgraded, or replaced as necessary as part of the custom build process.

Known Imperfections

  • Some upholstery wear

  • Some corrosion on exhaust

Ownership History

The seller states the truck was constructed as a four-year custom build utilizing a 1971 Chevrolet C20 body and a 2004 GMC Yukon Denali donor chassis. It is now being offered with a clean Ohio title listing it as a 1971 Chevrolet.

From the seller: "This truck was built as a complete frame-off restoration over four years. The goal was to combine the classic appearance of a 1971 Chevrolet pickup with the modern performance, comfort, and reliability of a 2004 GMC Yukon Denali platform. During the build, the body and bed were mounted to the Denali chassis, and the truck was fitted with a 6.0-liter LS364/450 Gen III V8 crate engine.

The undercarriage was restored and finished to complement the exterior, and extensive attention was given to the details throughout the build. The result is a professionally engineered custom truck that utilizes modern chassis, suspension, braking, and drivetrain components beneath classic Chevrolet styling."

Additional Information

The truck is titled in Ohio as a 1971 Chevrolet using the VIN CE231Z655836, which matches what is stamped on the door tag. An aftermarket chassis number plate has been riveted to the header panel, which lists 1GKEK63UO4J146890 and aligns with a 2004 GMC Yukon reportedly used as a donor vehicle for the build. The donor vehicle was reported to NMVTIS as having been junked and salvaged in 2019.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

LS364/450-Powered Modified 1971 Chevrolet C20 Pickup AWD

Sold to
Sunshinemotors14
Sunshinemotors14
$56,175
Seller
DY_4wve21
DY_4wve21
EndedJul 31, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids76
Views16,926

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