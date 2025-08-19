Description

Introduced as a joint venture between Porsche and Volkswagen's Audi brand, the 914 paired a mid-engine layout with lightweight, targa-top styling, and the six-cylinder 914/6 variant offered a far more potent alternative to the standard four-cylinder cars, using a version of the 911T's flat-six. Porsche built the 914/6 for just two seasons before discontinuing it in favor of the four-cylinder-only lineup, making it a comparatively rare variant today.

This 1970 914/6 is finished in its original color of Signal Orange over a black leatherette interior and is documented as a matching-numbers example via a Porsche Classic Technical Certificate. Factory-fitted options noted on the Certificate include a leather steering wheel, a U.S.-band Blaupunkt Frankfurt radio, and tinted glass all around.

The car spent time in Southern California before being exported to Sweden in 2007. There, the car underwent a photo-documented refurbishment prior to its acquisition by the current owner in 2015, and its five-digit odometer shows approximately 2,300 kilometers accumulated since that refurbishment was completed.

This 1970 Porsche 914/6 is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist in California with extensive photo documentation of its refurbishment, a Porsche Classic Technical Certificate, supporting documentation, and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

Documented matching-numbers example, per Porsche Classic Technical Certificate

Finished in its original Signal Orange over a black leatherette interior

Restored in Europe in the early 2000s

Recent carburetor rebuild and ignition service

Extensive supporting documentation

Includes toolkit, jack, and Fuchs spare wheel

Factory Equipment

2.0L flat-six engine The engine number corresponds with the Porsche Classic Technical Certificate

5-speed manual transmission

Leather steering wheel

Blaupunkt Frankfurt AM/FM radio, U.S.-band

Tinted glass

Removable targa top

Servicing & Documentation

According to an invoice from Joe Frazar Sports Car Services of Savannah, Georgia, dated May 2025, the following work was completed:

Both carburetors removed, inspected, and rebuilt, including new float bowls and reset float levels

Carburetors rejetted and balanced

Ignition timing checked and adjusted

Throttle linkage adjusted

Spark plugs replaced

Fuse box removed, cleaned, and reinstalled

The car also includes extensive photo documentation of its a restoration in Sweden, along with some supporting invoices.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Left-side headlight is misaligned

Tires with older date codes

Ownership History

The current owner has owned this 914/6 for approximately seven years, and the vehicle underwent a photo-documented refurbishment in its original livery of Signal Orange over black in the early 2000s. Its five-digit odometer shows approximately 2,300 kilometers, believed to be the distance accumulated since refurbishment.

Included Items

Porsche Classic Technical Certificate

Various records related to vehicle's history

Manufacturer's literature

Fuchs spare wheel

Toolkit

Jack

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com