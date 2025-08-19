1970 Porsche 914/6

11 days
$15,000
1970 Porsche 914/6
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (115)

Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN9140431254
Mileage indicated2,300 Kilometers TMU
LocationVan Nuys, California
Engine2.0L Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSignal Orange
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Description

Introduced as a joint venture between Porsche and Volkswagen's Audi brand, the 914 paired a mid-engine layout with lightweight, targa-top styling, and the six-cylinder 914/6 variant offered a far more potent alternative to the standard four-cylinder cars, using a version of the 911T's flat-six. Porsche built the 914/6 for just two seasons before discontinuing it in favor of the four-cylinder-only lineup, making it a comparatively rare variant today.

This 1970 914/6 is finished in its original color of Signal Orange over a black leatherette interior and is documented as a matching-numbers example via a Porsche Classic Technical Certificate. Factory-fitted options noted on the Certificate include a leather steering wheel, a U.S.-band Blaupunkt Frankfurt radio, and tinted glass all around.

The car spent time in Southern California before being exported to Sweden in 2007. There, the car underwent a photo-documented refurbishment prior to its acquisition by the current owner in 2015, and its five-digit odometer shows approximately 2,300 kilometers accumulated since that refurbishment was completed.

This 1970 Porsche 914/6 is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist in California with extensive photo documentation of its refurbishment, a Porsche Classic Technical Certificate, supporting documentation, and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

  • Documented matching-numbers example, per Porsche Classic Technical Certificate

  • Finished in its original Signal Orange over a black leatherette interior

  • Restored in Europe in the early 2000s

  • Recent carburetor rebuild and ignition service

  • Extensive supporting documentation

  • Includes toolkit, jack, and Fuchs spare wheel

Factory Equipment

  • 2.0L flat-six engine

    • The engine number corresponds with the Porsche Classic Technical Certificate

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Leather steering wheel

  • Blaupunkt Frankfurt AM/FM radio, U.S.-band

  • Tinted glass

  • Removable targa top

Servicing & Documentation

According to an invoice from Joe Frazar Sports Car Services of Savannah, Georgia, dated May 2025, the following work was completed:

  • Both carburetors removed, inspected, and rebuilt, including new float bowls and reset float levels

  • Carburetors rejetted and balanced

  • Ignition timing checked and adjusted

  • Throttle linkage adjusted

  • Spark plugs replaced

  • Fuse box removed, cleaned, and reinstalled

The car also includes extensive photo documentation of its a restoration in Sweden, along with some supporting invoices.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Left-side headlight is misaligned

  • Tires with older date codes

Ownership History

The current owner has owned this 914/6 for approximately seven years, and the vehicle underwent a photo-documented refurbishment in its original livery of Signal Orange over black in the early 2000s. Its five-digit odometer shows approximately 2,300 kilometers, believed to be the distance accumulated since refurbishment.

Included Items

  • Porsche Classic Technical Certificate

  • Various records related to vehicle's history

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Fuchs spare wheel

  • Toolkit

  • Jack

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com

Additional documents

May 2025 Service Invoice

Porsche Classic Technical Certificate

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1970 Porsche 914/6

Current bid
SB_hgestx
SB_hgestx
$15,000
Seller
Bwingrove
Bwingrove
EndingTue, Sep 22 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids3
Views2,561

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

SB_hgestx's avatar
SB_hgestx
Sep 10 at 1:46 PM
$15,000bid placed 
Jimmo's avatar
Jimmo
Sep 8 at 3:51 PM
$10,000bid placed 
RA_d2djvv's avatar
RA_d2djvv
Sep 8 at 12:37 PM
$2,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026