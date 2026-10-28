Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

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The 1970 Porsche 914-6 emerged from a collaboration between Porsche and Volkswagen, pairing a mid-engine layout with the refinement of Stuttgart's flat-six. Positioned behind the driver and ahead of the rear axle, the air-cooled engine gave the car a near-ideal weight distribution, delivering neutral, communicative handling that rewarded precise inputs.

Porsche adapted the 2.0-liter flat-six from the 911T. Weighing roughly 2,050 pounds, the 914-6 accelerated to 60 mph in about 8 seconds. Its removable Targa-style roof, a steel unibody, and four-wheel disc brakes with Porsche-derived hardware gave the car genuine sports-car credibility. Lightweight construction, a low center of gravity, and MacPherson strut front suspension with semi-trailing rear arms contributed to composed cornering. Production was limited to roughly 3,300 units through 1972.

This 914-6 was purchased by Dr. Hens from AirCooled Racing in 2011 as a project, and he got it running at the time before placing it into storage. Previously finished in rare Grün Metallic (code 83), the car currently wears black paint over a contrasting red and black interior. The car features a five-speed manual gearbox and two Weber 40 IDT carburetors bolted to its air-cooled 2.0L flat-six.

This 1970 Porsche 914-6 project is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner's name. Please note that the title is in transit for this vehicle.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Finished in black with a black and red interior

1,991cc air-cooled flat-six engine

5-speed manual gearbox

Removable targa-style roof panel

Factory Equipment

Fuchs aluminum wheels with 5-lug hub pattern

Two Weber 40 IDT carburetors (triple-barrel)

Retractable front headlights

Front and rear trunk compartments for luggage

Boxed 911-style instrument cluster with 8,000-rpm tachometer

Modifications

Blaupunkt AM/FM/cassette head unit

Crutchfield 2x45 watt amplifier

Color changed from green to black

Bursch muffler

Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Various paint imperfections

Wear on various interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1970 Porsche 914-6 project is offered from The Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

Please note that the title is in transit for this vehicle.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters II Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.