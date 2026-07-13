Auction ended.

3.6-Powered ST-Style 1970 Porsche 911T Coupe G50

Sold after for on 07/13/26
Result
3.6-Powered ST-Style 1970 Porsche 911T Coupe G50
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (142)

Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:01 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN9110122172
Mileage indicated300 Miles TMU
LocationStatesville, North Carolina
Engine3.6-Liter Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorOslo Blue
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

3.6-Powered ST-Style 1970 Porsche 911T G50 Interior Viewing
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3.6-Powered ST-Style 1970 Porsche 911T G50 Walk Around and Idle
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3.6-Powered ST-Style 1970 Porsche 911T G50 Start Up
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3.6-Powered ST-Style 1970 Porsche 911T G50 Start Up Exhaust
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Description

The Porsche 911 ST was the factory's lightweight homologation special of the early 1970s — a stripped, widened, and tuned evolution of the 911 S built to dominate GT class racing, and one of the most influential configurations in the model's long history. ST-style tribute builds have become a sub-genre of air-cooled 911 customization, combining period-correct aesthetics with modern mechanical underpinnings to produce a car that can drive better than any factory ST while looking the part from every angle.

This example is built on a 1970 911T shell and constructed ground-up as an ST tribute, finished in Oslo Blue over a black interior. The body is all-steel, featuring an S bumper flared and opened for the oil cooler and an air conditioning condenser. The drip rails and antenna mounting hole have been removed, and fuel filler has been relocated. Late 1980s-style body lift points have been added.

Power comes from a 964-generation air-cooled and electronically fuel-injected 3.6-liter flat-six backed by an '87 911-sourced G50 5-speed transaxle, supported by a Patrick Motorsports DME harness adapter, 911Chips ECU chip, lightweight flywheel, stainless steel 3/8-inch fuel lines with AN fittings, brass finned oil lines, and oversize oil cooler.

Elephant Racing suspension is fitted with Bilstein coilovers, Big Red front and Alcon rear calipers, a Carrera rear sway bar, and a relocated master cylinder with added brake booster. The 17x8 and 17x10 Braid wheels carry period-correct Fuchs-style spokes, and the cabin features GTS Classics black leather and cloth seats, Appbiz RS carpet, leather RS door panels, and a Momo Prototipo 370 steering wheel. Reproduction H1 headlights are fitted with Classic Retrofit blade fuse panel and headlight relays.

This ST-style 1970 Porsche 911T coupe is now offered with extensive documentation and a clean title North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 1970 911 T built into an ST-style tribute

  • All-steel body with relocated fuel filler

  • 964 3.6-liter flat-six with G50 5-speed transaxle

  • Finished in Oslo Blue over black upholstery

  • Showing approximately 300 miles since refurbishment

  • Extensive documentation included

Equipment

A seller-provided list of the car's features can be found in the gallery. Some highlights include:

Mechanical

  • 964-era 3.6-liter flat-six engine

    • Engine stamping 62L04240 is shown in the photo gallery

  • Patrick Motorsports DME harness adapter

  • 911Chips ECU chip

  • 1987 911-sourced G50 5-speed manual transaxle

    • Torsion tube notched/plated and transaxle tunnel raised to accommodate

  • Lightweight flywheel

  • Stainless steel 3/8-inch fuel lines with AN fittings

  • Brass finned oil lines and oversize oil cooler

  • Elephant Racing suspension components

  • Bilstein coilovers

  • Big Red front brake calipers

  • Alcon rear brake calipers

  • Carrera rear sway bar

  • Relocated master cylinder with added brake booster

Exterior

  • Stock 911 S bumper flared with oil cooler and air conditioning condenser openings

  • Steel flares by TRE

  • Drip rails and antenna hole removed

  • Fuel filler relocated to front hood

  • Late 1980s-style 911 body lift points added

  • Reproduction H1 headlights with Classic Retrofit blade fuse panel and headlight relays

  • 17x8 and 17x10 Braid wheels

  • Tru6 window frames, quarter window frames, and front and rear latch hardware

Interior

  • GTS Classics black leather and patterned cloth seats

  • Appbiz RS carpet

  • Leather RS door panels

  • Momo Prototipo 370 steering wheel

  • Radio delete

Servicing & Documentation

  • In-progress refurbishment and detailed underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Compression test results from August 2025 are available in the gallery

  • Service records dating back to November 1970 are included with the sale

Known Imperfections

The seller reports the following:

  • Backup lights inoperative

  • Front trunk lights inoperative

  • Rear defroster not connected — wiring harness included

  • Air conditioning does not blow cold

  • Heating system missing rear crossover between heat exchangers

  • From the seller, "Typical 964 chain case leakage, and a small leak at crossover pipe at engine case."

Ownership History

From the seller, "This car has been in the Charlotte, NC area its entire life, sold new at Autohaus Charlotte (then Beck Imports, now Hendrick Porsche). The owner of 911 Shop in Charlotte, NC remembers when the car was delivered just before he left with the Army in early 1970. It was a burgundy base [911] T, steel wheels, no tinted glass, etc. Included in the sale are original service record ranging from 11/5/70 with 1,011 miles to 3/3/76 with 67,783 miles; this is with the first and second owner. The third owner was the CPA for 911 Shop in Charlotte and owned the car until 1995. It was then sold in 1995 to the owner of Shaver Motorsports. In 2006 it was going to be turned into a race car but the owner passed away in January 2007. I purchased the car (stripped shell), parts, the 3.6L engine, and the G50 transaxle from the estate in 2015.

This Porsche has been a labor of love for years. I've owned multiple 911s from '87 to '98, and I originally built this one to keep. Priorities have change, and I have not driven/enjoyed this car as I originally intended, so it is time to let it go."

Included Items

  • Service records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

3.6-Powered ST-Style 1970 Porsche 911T Coupe G50

Sold after for
$110,000
Seller
664274spd
664274spd
EndedJul 13, 2026 at 6:01 PM UTC
Bids9
Views21,821

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