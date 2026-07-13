Description

The Porsche 911 ST was the factory's lightweight homologation special of the early 1970s — a stripped, widened, and tuned evolution of the 911 S built to dominate GT class racing, and one of the most influential configurations in the model's long history. ST-style tribute builds have become a sub-genre of air-cooled 911 customization, combining period-correct aesthetics with modern mechanical underpinnings to produce a car that can drive better than any factory ST while looking the part from every angle.

This example is built on a 1970 911T shell and constructed ground-up as an ST tribute, finished in Oslo Blue over a black interior. The body is all-steel, featuring an S bumper flared and opened for the oil cooler and an air conditioning condenser. The drip rails and antenna mounting hole have been removed, and fuel filler has been relocated. Late 1980s-style body lift points have been added.

Power comes from a 964-generation air-cooled and electronically fuel-injected 3.6-liter flat-six backed by an '87 911-sourced G50 5-speed transaxle, supported by a Patrick Motorsports DME harness adapter, 911Chips ECU chip, lightweight flywheel, stainless steel 3/8-inch fuel lines with AN fittings, brass finned oil lines, and oversize oil cooler.

Elephant Racing suspension is fitted with Bilstein coilovers, Big Red front and Alcon rear calipers, a Carrera rear sway bar, and a relocated master cylinder with added brake booster. The 17x8 and 17x10 Braid wheels carry period-correct Fuchs-style spokes, and the cabin features GTS Classics black leather and cloth seats, Appbiz RS carpet, leather RS door panels, and a Momo Prototipo 370 steering wheel. Reproduction H1 headlights are fitted with Classic Retrofit blade fuse panel and headlight relays.

This ST-style 1970 Porsche 911T coupe is now offered with extensive documentation and a clean title North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

1970 911 T built into an ST-style tribute

All-steel body with relocated fuel filler

964 3.6-liter flat-six with G50 5-speed transaxle

Finished in Oslo Blue over black upholstery

Showing approximately 300 miles since refurbishment

Extensive documentation included

Equipment

A seller-provided list of the car's features can be found in the gallery. Some highlights include:

Mechanical

964-era 3.6-liter flat-six engine Engine stamping 62L04240 is shown in the photo gallery

Patrick Motorsports DME harness adapter

911Chips ECU chip

1987 911-sourced G50 5-speed manual transaxle Torsion tube notched/plated and transaxle tunnel raised to accommodate

Lightweight flywheel

Stainless steel 3/8-inch fuel lines with AN fittings

Brass finned oil lines and oversize oil cooler

Elephant Racing suspension components

Bilstein coilovers

Big Red front brake calipers

Alcon rear brake calipers

Carrera rear sway bar

Relocated master cylinder with added brake booster

Exterior

Stock 911 S bumper flared with oil cooler and air conditioning condenser openings

Steel flares by TRE

Drip rails and antenna hole removed

Fuel filler relocated to front hood

Late 1980s-style 911 body lift points added

Reproduction H1 headlights with Classic Retrofit blade fuse panel and headlight relays

17x8 and 17x10 Braid wheels

Tru6 window frames, quarter window frames, and front and rear latch hardware

Interior

GTS Classics black leather and patterned cloth seats

Appbiz RS carpet

Leather RS door panels

Momo Prototipo 370 steering wheel

Radio delete

Servicing & Documentation

In-progress refurbishment and detailed underbody photos are available in the gallery

Compression test results from August 2025 are available in the gallery

Service records dating back to November 1970 are included with the sale

Known Imperfections

The seller reports the following:

Backup lights inoperative

Front trunk lights inoperative

Rear defroster not connected — wiring harness included

Air conditioning does not blow cold

Heating system missing rear crossover between heat exchangers

From the seller, "Typical 964 chain case leakage, and a small leak at crossover pipe at engine case."

Ownership History

From the seller, "This car has been in the Charlotte, NC area its entire life, sold new at Autohaus Charlotte (then Beck Imports, now Hendrick Porsche). The owner of 911 Shop in Charlotte, NC remembers when the car was delivered just before he left with the Army in early 1970. It was a burgundy base [911] T, steel wheels, no tinted glass, etc. Included in the sale are original service record ranging from 11/5/70 with 1,011 miles to 3/3/76 with 67,783 miles; this is with the first and second owner. The third owner was the CPA for 911 Shop in Charlotte and owned the car until 1995. It was then sold in 1995 to the owner of Shaver Motorsports. In 2006 it was going to be turned into a race car but the owner passed away in January 2007. I purchased the car (stripped shell), parts, the 3.6L engine, and the G50 transaxle from the estate in 2015.

This Porsche has been a labor of love for years. I've owned multiple 911s from '87 to '98, and I originally built this one to keep. Priorities have change, and I have not driven/enjoyed this car as I originally intended, so it is time to let it go."

Included Items