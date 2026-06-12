Auction ended.

1970 Pontiac GTO Judge 400 Ram Air III 4-Speed

Sold for on 06/12/26
Result
1970 Pontiac GTO Judge 400 Ram Air III 4-Speed
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Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN242370P120105
Mileage indicated40,300 Miles TMU
LocationLong Beach, New York
Engine400ci Ram Air III V8
DrivetrainRear-wheel drive
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorGranada Gold
Interior colorSaddle
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Description

1970 marked the second year the Pontiac GTO’s Judge package was available, building on the bold, image-driven Pontiac formula. With its signature graphics, functional Ram Air hood, and unmistakable road presence, the Judge quickly established itself as one of the most recognizable muscle cars of the era, pairing aggressive styling with genuine performance at the height of Detroit’s horsepower wars.

Built in September 1969 at Pontiac’s Michigan assembly plant, this GTO Judge was originally delivered to Al Crandall Pontiac-Cadillac in Hillsdale, Michigan, according to the included Pontiac Historical Services documents.

The car is finished in Granada Gold over a Saddle interior, and it retains a numbers-matching 400 cubic-inch Ram Air III V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Kept by the seller for the past 13 years, this GTO is equipped with power-assisted steering and front disc brakes, bucket front seats, and a push-button AM radio.

This 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge is now offered with an owner’s manual, Pontiac Historical Services documents, a copy of the window sticker, factory build sheet, and New York State registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a numbers-matching 400ci Ram Air III V8

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Granada Gold with Saddle interior

  • Pontiac Historical Services (PHS) and historical records

Factory Equipment

  • Mechanical:

    • 400ci Ram Air III V8

    • 4-speed manual transmission (M20)

    • Safe-T-Track limited-slip differential

    • Power steering (variable ratio)

    • Power front disc brakes

    • Ride and Handling suspension package

  • Exterior:

    • “The Judge” package including:

      • Rear deck spoiler

      • Judge side stripes and decals

      • Blacked-out grille accents

      • Rally II wheels

    • Granada Gold exterior finish (Code 58)

    • Sandalwood Cordova vinyl top

    • Wheel opening moldings

    • Soft Ray tinted windshield

  • Interior:

    • Saddle interior trim

    • Push-button AM radio

    • Floor-mounted shifter with T-handle

    • Deluxe steering wheel

    • Full carpeting and trim package

Servicing & Documentation

This GTO Judge is accompanied by Pontiac Historical Services (PHS) documentation, a copy of the factory build sheet, and a reproduction window sticker.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic wear consistent with age and originality

  • Some pitting around rear window molding

  • Radio exhibits static

  • Clock is inoperative

Ownership History

This 1970 GTO Judge has been owned by the current seller for approximately 13 years. It is now offered with New York State registration in the seller's name.

Included Items

  • Pontiac Historical Services (PHS) documentation

  • Reproduction window sticker

  • Owner’s manual

  • Build sheet

  • Spare tire

Additional Information

This 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York State registration. The car's previous Pennsylvania title lists an "Antique" note from 2005.

Additional documents

Historical Documentation: 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1970 Pontiac GTO Judge 400 Ram Air III 4-Speed

Sold to
BruMon_tb46
BruMon_tb46
$69,550
Seller
RSimGTOJudge
RSimGTOJudge
EndedJun 12, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids43
Views26,735
Bids
BruMon_tb46's avatar
BruMon_tb46
Jun 12 at 6:07 PM
$65,000bid placed 
spunbearing's avatar
spunbearing
Jun 12 at 6:06 PM
$64,000bid placed 
BruMon_tb46's avatar
BruMon_tb46
Jun 12 at 6:04 PM
$63,500bid placed 
spunbearing's avatar
spunbearing
Jun 12 at 6:02 PM
$62,000bid placed 
BruMon_tb46's avatar
BruMon_tb46
Jun 12 at 6:01 PM
$61,500bid placed 

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