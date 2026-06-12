1970 Pontiac GTO Judge 400 Ram Air III 4-Speed
Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Description
1970 marked the second year the Pontiac GTO’s Judge package was available, building on the bold, image-driven Pontiac formula. With its signature graphics, functional Ram Air hood, and unmistakable road presence, the Judge quickly established itself as one of the most recognizable muscle cars of the era, pairing aggressive styling with genuine performance at the height of Detroit’s horsepower wars.
Built in September 1969 at Pontiac’s Michigan assembly plant, this GTO Judge was originally delivered to Al Crandall Pontiac-Cadillac in Hillsdale, Michigan, according to the included Pontiac Historical Services documents.
The car is finished in Granada Gold over a Saddle interior, and it retains a numbers-matching 400 cubic-inch Ram Air III V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Kept by the seller for the past 13 years, this GTO is equipped with power-assisted steering and front disc brakes, bucket front seats, and a push-button AM radio.
This 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge is now offered with an owner’s manual, Pontiac Historical Services documents, a copy of the window sticker, factory build sheet, and New York State registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a numbers-matching 400ci Ram Air III V8
4-speed manual transmission
Finished in Granada Gold with Saddle interior
Pontiac Historical Services (PHS) and historical records
Factory Equipment
Mechanical:
400ci Ram Air III V8
4-speed manual transmission (M20)
Safe-T-Track limited-slip differential
Power steering (variable ratio)
Power front disc brakes
Ride and Handling suspension package
Exterior:
“The Judge” package including:
Rear deck spoiler
Judge side stripes and decals
Blacked-out grille accents
Rally II wheels
Granada Gold exterior finish (Code 58)
Sandalwood Cordova vinyl top
Wheel opening moldings
Soft Ray tinted windshield
Interior:
Saddle interior trim
Push-button AM radio
Floor-mounted shifter with T-handle
Deluxe steering wheel
Full carpeting and trim package
Servicing & Documentation
This GTO Judge is accompanied by Pontiac Historical Services (PHS) documentation, a copy of the factory build sheet, and a reproduction window sticker.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic wear consistent with age and originality
Some pitting around rear window molding
Radio exhibits static
Clock is inoperative
Ownership History
This 1970 GTO Judge has been owned by the current seller for approximately 13 years. It is now offered with New York State registration in the seller's name.
Included Items
Pontiac Historical Services (PHS) documentation
Reproduction window sticker
Owner’s manual
Build sheet
Spare tire
Additional Information
This 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York State registration. The car's previous Pennsylvania title lists an "Antique" note from 2005.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.