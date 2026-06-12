Description

1970 marked the second year the Pontiac GTO’s Judge package was available, building on the bold, image-driven Pontiac formula. With its signature graphics, functional Ram Air hood, and unmistakable road presence, the Judge quickly established itself as one of the most recognizable muscle cars of the era, pairing aggressive styling with genuine performance at the height of Detroit’s horsepower wars.

Built in September 1969 at Pontiac’s Michigan assembly plant, this GTO Judge was originally delivered to Al Crandall Pontiac-Cadillac in Hillsdale, Michigan, according to the included Pontiac Historical Services documents.

The car is finished in Granada Gold over a Saddle interior, and it retains a numbers-matching 400 cubic-inch Ram Air III V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Kept by the seller for the past 13 years, this GTO is equipped with power-assisted steering and front disc brakes, bucket front seats, and a push-button AM radio.

This 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge is now offered with an owner’s manual, Pontiac Historical Services documents, a copy of the window sticker, factory build sheet, and New York State registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a numbers-matching 400ci Ram Air III V8

4-speed manual transmission

Finished in Granada Gold with Saddle interior

Pontiac Historical Services (PHS) and historical records

Factory Equipment

Mechanical: 400ci Ram Air III V8 4-speed manual transmission (M20) Safe-T-Track limited-slip differential Power steering (variable ratio) Power front disc brakes Ride and Handling suspension package

Exterior: “The Judge” package including: Rear deck spoiler Judge side stripes and decals Blacked-out grille accents Rally II wheels Granada Gold exterior finish (Code 58) Sandalwood Cordova vinyl top Wheel opening moldings Soft Ray tinted windshield

Interior: Saddle interior trim Push-button AM radio Floor-mounted shifter with T-handle Deluxe steering wheel Full carpeting and trim package



Servicing & Documentation

This GTO Judge is accompanied by Pontiac Historical Services (PHS) documentation, a copy of the factory build sheet, and a reproduction window sticker.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic wear consistent with age and originality

Some pitting around rear window molding

Radio exhibits static

Clock is inoperative

Ownership History

This 1970 GTO Judge has been owned by the current seller for approximately 13 years. It is now offered with New York State registration in the seller's name.

Included Items

Pontiac Historical Services (PHS) documentation

Reproduction window sticker

Owner’s manual

Build sheet

Spare tire

Additional Information

This 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York State registration. The car's previous Pennsylvania title lists an "Antique" note from 2005.