Description

1970 marked the second year the Pontiac GTO's Judge package was available, building on Pontiac's bold, image-driven performance formula. With its distinctive graphics, rear spoiler, Rally II wheels, and functional Ram Air induction, the Judge quickly established itself as one of the most recognizable muscle cars of the era, pairing aggressive styling with genuine performance at the height of Detroit's horsepower wars.

Built at Pontiac's Fremont, California assembly plant, this GTO Judge is documented by its factory build sheet as having been delivered in Palladium Silver over a blue bucket-seat interior. Factory equipment included the Judge package, a Ram Air III 400 cubic-inch V8, M20 four-speed manual transmission, Safe-T-Track differential, power steering, power front disc brakes, console, Rally II wheels, and Soft Ray tinted glass.

Acquired by the seller in 2004 and held for the past 22 years, the car reportedly underwent a frame-off refurbishment approximately 20 years ago. During the restoration, the body was refinished in its factory-correct Palladium Silver and the blue interior was refreshed, including restoration of the dashboard and center console by Just Dashes.

Power comes from a Ram Air III-equipped 400ci V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission, a combination rated at 366 horsepower when new. Additional equipment includes a center console, bucket seats, AM radio, power-assisted steering, and power front disc brakes.

This 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge is now offered with a copy of the build sheet, Pontiac Historic Services (PHS) documentation, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

22 years under current ownership

Powered by a 400ci Ram Air III V8

4-speed manual transmission and Safe-T-Track differential

Finished in Palladium Silver over Blue interior

Copy of build sheet and PHS documents included

Factory Equipment

Chassis number (242370Z120969) decodes as: 24 – Series: Pontiac GTO 237 – Body style: 2-door hardtop coupe 0 – Model year: 1970 Z – Assembly plant: Fremont, California 120969 – Sequential production number

Factory Build Sheet Equipment The Judge package 400ci Ram Air III V8 (engine stamp WS is visible in the gallery) M20 4-speed manual transmission Safe-T-Track differential Power front disc brakes Variable-ratio power steering Heavy-duty suspension and shocks Rally II wheels with trim rings Center console Blue Strato bucket seats Soft Ray tinted glass AM radio Palladium Silver (PP) paint Blue interior (trim code 56)



Modifications

Refurbished dashboard and center console by Just Dashes

Front chin spoiler

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, a frame-off refurbishment was completed approximately 20 years ago, during which the vehicle was repainted in Palladium Silver. The Blue interior was partially refreshed, including refurbishment of the dashboard and center console by Just Dashes of Sherman Oaks, California.

The engine and transmission are also said to have been overhauled, while various braking, suspension, fuel-system, and hydraulic components were replaced.

Supporting documentation includes a copy of the factory build sheet and Pontiac Historical Services (PHS) records, both of which are included in the gallery for reference.

Known Imperfections

Paint peeling on the inner fender panels in engine compartment

Paint imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

Trunk finish is not correctly detailed and features spatter paint

Headrest covers cracking and damaged

Heater core uninstalled (included)

Carpet exhibits fading

Radio inoperable

Ownership History

According to the seller, this GTO is a three-owner example that originally came from Lander, Wyoming. The seller reports the car has been maintained following a frame-off refurbishment completed approximately 20 years ago. It is now offered with a clean Colorado title.

Included Items