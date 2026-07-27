1970 Pontiac GTO Judge 400 Ram Air III 4-Speed
Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
1970 marked the second year the Pontiac GTO's Judge package was available, building on Pontiac's bold, image-driven performance formula. With its distinctive graphics, rear spoiler, Rally II wheels, and functional Ram Air induction, the Judge quickly established itself as one of the most recognizable muscle cars of the era, pairing aggressive styling with genuine performance at the height of Detroit's horsepower wars.
Built at Pontiac's Fremont, California assembly plant, this GTO Judge is documented by its factory build sheet as having been delivered in Palladium Silver over a blue bucket-seat interior. Factory equipment included the Judge package, a Ram Air III 400 cubic-inch V8, M20 four-speed manual transmission, Safe-T-Track differential, power steering, power front disc brakes, console, Rally II wheels, and Soft Ray tinted glass.
Acquired by the seller in 2004 and held for the past 22 years, the car reportedly underwent a frame-off refurbishment approximately 20 years ago. During the restoration, the body was refinished in its factory-correct Palladium Silver and the blue interior was refreshed, including restoration of the dashboard and center console by Just Dashes.
Power comes from a Ram Air III-equipped 400ci V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission, a combination rated at 366 horsepower when new. Additional equipment includes a center console, bucket seats, AM radio, power-assisted steering, and power front disc brakes.
This 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge is now offered with a copy of the build sheet, Pontiac Historic Services (PHS) documentation, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
22 years under current ownership
Powered by a 400ci Ram Air III V8
4-speed manual transmission and Safe-T-Track differential
Finished in Palladium Silver over Blue interior
Copy of build sheet and PHS documents included
Factory Equipment
Chassis number (242370Z120969) decodes as:
24 – Series: Pontiac GTO
237 – Body style: 2-door hardtop coupe
0 – Model year: 1970
Z – Assembly plant: Fremont, California
120969 – Sequential production number
Factory Build Sheet Equipment
The Judge package
400ci Ram Air III V8 (engine stamp WS is visible in the gallery)
M20 4-speed manual transmission
Safe-T-Track differential
Power front disc brakes
Variable-ratio power steering
Heavy-duty suspension and shocks
Rally II wheels with trim rings
Center console
Blue Strato bucket seats
Soft Ray tinted glass
AM radio
Palladium Silver (PP) paint
Blue interior (trim code 56)
Modifications
Refurbished dashboard and center console by Just Dashes
Front chin spoiler
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, a frame-off refurbishment was completed approximately 20 years ago, during which the vehicle was repainted in Palladium Silver. The Blue interior was partially refreshed, including refurbishment of the dashboard and center console by Just Dashes of Sherman Oaks, California.
The engine and transmission are also said to have been overhauled, while various braking, suspension, fuel-system, and hydraulic components were replaced.
Supporting documentation includes a copy of the factory build sheet and Pontiac Historical Services (PHS) records, both of which are included in the gallery for reference.
Known Imperfections
Paint peeling on the inner fender panels in engine compartment
Paint imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment
Trunk finish is not correctly detailed and features spatter paint
Headrest covers cracking and damaged
Heater core uninstalled (included)
Carpet exhibits fading
Radio inoperable
Ownership History
According to the seller, this GTO is a three-owner example that originally came from Lander, Wyoming. The seller reports the car has been maintained following a frame-off refurbishment completed approximately 20 years ago. It is now offered with a clean Colorado title.
Included Items
Copy of build sheet and PHS documentation
Notarized ownership provenance
Removed stock intake manifold
Removed stock distributor
Heater core
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.