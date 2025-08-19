30-Years-Owned, Modified 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda 4-Speed
Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
Some cars from the Muscle era need little introduction. The 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda is one of them.
Chrysler took the E-body platform—wider, lower, and finally its own design instead of a warmed-over Valiant—and stuffed in the 426 Hemi, that hemispherical-head monster born on NASCAR ovals and somehow street-legal.
Only 666 were built that year, and just 284 came with the A833 4-speed manual and pistol-grip shifter paired with a beefy Dana 60 rear end. Motorcade magazine reported, “King Kong in a Barracuda isn’t a monkey on your back—it’s a hairy machine that commands respect, admiration, and awe.”
This Rally Red ‘Cuda has been modified with a 426ci-based Hemi V8 said to have been stroked to 472ci by Larry Shepard of Hemis Only. The V8 features an aftermarket bell housing and Hooker headers, and it delivers power rearward via a four-speed manual transmission and Super Track Pak 4.10:10 gearing. The car is fitted with a Shaker-style hood, Rallye gauges, a six-way driver's seat, and power-assisted brakes. An Alpine CD player is fitted in its dash.
This 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda is now offered with a clean Arizona in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Genuine 1970 Hemi 'Cuda with documentation
One of 284 4-speed 1970 Hemi 'Cudas produced
426ci Hemi V8 bored and stroked to 472ci
A833 4-speed manual transmission with pistol-grip shifter
Rally Red (FE5) paint with Black vinyl bucket seat interior (H6X9)
Factory Equipment
The Fender Tag decodes as:
E74 - 426 V8 "Hemi" Dual 4 Barrel Carburetors
D21 - 4 Speed Manual Transmission Floor Shift (A833)
H - High Trim Grade
6 - Vinyl Bucket Seats
X9 - Black interior
C12 – Scheduled to be built December 1969 on the 12th day
FE3 – Rally Red
A22 – Elastomeric Bumpers Front & Rear
A34 – Super Track Pak Package
A62 – Rallye Instrument Cluster
B51 – Power Brakes
C51 – Bench Seat Split 50/50
C62 – Driver's (Left) 6 Way Adjustable Bucket Seat
G36 – Painted Racing Mirrors: Driver Side Remote Adjusting / Passenger Side Manual Adjusting
J45 – Hood Tie Down Pins
J54 – Sports Hood
M21 – Drip Rail Moldings
M25 – Body Sill Moldings
M31 – Body Belt Moldings
M88 – Deck Molding Treatment (Tail Light Panel Molding)
N41 – Dual Exhaust
N42 – Bright Exhaust Tips
N85 – Tachometer
N96 – Carb Fresh Air Package (Shaker hood)
The chassis number (BS23ROB216488) decodes as:
B – Plymouth Barracuda/'Cuda (E-body line)
S – Special price class — Plymouth 'Cuda
23 – Two-door hardtop
R – 426 Hemi, dual 4-bbl carbs, V8
0 – 1970 model year
B – Assembled at Hamtramck, Michigan
216488 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Non-original engine reportedly bored and stroked to 472ci
Hooker Headers
Strange Engineering custom driveshaft
Explosion-proof bell housing
Electronic ignition upgrade
Rear window louver
Alpine AM/FM/CD Stereo
Servicing & Documentation
The following is said to have been completed by the seller:
Recent refurbishment and respray in original color
Recent engine and transmission rebuild (see gallery)
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
The tachometer is inoperative
Included Items
Full-size spare tire and jack
Ownership History
The seller states that this 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda was purchased 30 years ago from the original owner.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.