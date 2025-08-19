30-Years-Owned, Modified 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda 4-Speed

3 days
$80,000
30-Years-Owned, Modified 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda 4-Speed
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All photos (128)

Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINBS23R0B216488
Mileage indicated39,600 Miles TMU
LocationHereford, Arizona
Engine477ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRally Red
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Walkaround
Play
1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Interior Viewing
Play
1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Engine Bay
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1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Start-up
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Description

Some cars from the Muscle era need little introduction. The 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda is one of them.

Chrysler took the E-body platform—wider, lower, and finally its own design instead of a warmed-over Valiant—and stuffed in the 426 Hemi, that hemispherical-head monster born on NASCAR ovals and somehow street-legal.

Only 666 were built that year, and just 284 came with the A833 4-speed manual and pistol-grip shifter paired with a beefy Dana 60 rear end. Motorcade magazine reported, “King Kong in a Barracuda isn’t a monkey on your back—it’s a hairy machine that commands respect, admiration, and awe.”

This Rally Red ‘Cuda has been modified with a 426ci-based Hemi V8 said to have been stroked to 472ci by Larry Shepard of Hemis Only. The V8 features an aftermarket bell housing and Hooker headers, and it delivers power rearward via a four-speed manual transmission and Super Track Pak 4.10:10 gearing. The car is fitted with a Shaker-style hood, Rallye gauges, a six-way driver's seat, and power-assisted brakes. An Alpine CD player is fitted in its dash.

This 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda is now offered with a clean Arizona in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Genuine 1970 Hemi 'Cuda with documentation

  • One of 284 4-speed 1970 Hemi 'Cudas produced

  • 426ci Hemi V8 bored and stroked to 472ci

  • A833 4-speed manual transmission with pistol-grip shifter

  • Rally Red (FE5) paint with Black vinyl bucket seat interior (H6X9)

Factory Equipment

  • The Fender Tag decodes as:

    • E74 - 426 V8 "Hemi" Dual 4 Barrel Carburetors

    • D21 - 4 Speed Manual Transmission Floor Shift (A833)

    • H - High Trim Grade

    • 6 - Vinyl Bucket Seats

    • X9 - Black interior

    • C12 – Scheduled to be built December 1969 on the 12th day

    • FE3 – Rally Red

    • A22 – Elastomeric Bumpers Front & Rear

    • A34 – Super Track Pak Package

    • A62 – Rallye Instrument Cluster

    • B51 – Power Brakes

    • C51 – Bench Seat Split 50/50

    • C62 – Driver's (Left) 6 Way Adjustable Bucket Seat

    • G36 – Painted Racing Mirrors: Driver Side Remote Adjusting / Passenger Side Manual Adjusting

    • J45 – Hood Tie Down Pins

    • J54 – Sports Hood

    • M21 – Drip Rail Moldings

    • M25 – Body Sill Moldings

    • M31 – Body Belt Moldings

    • M88 – Deck Molding Treatment (Tail Light Panel Molding)

    • N41 – Dual Exhaust

    • N42 – Bright Exhaust Tips

    • N85 – Tachometer

    • N96 – Carb Fresh Air Package (Shaker hood)

  • The chassis number (BS23ROB216488) decodes as:

    • B – Plymouth Barracuda/'Cuda (E-body line)

    • S – Special price class — Plymouth 'Cuda

    • 23 – Two-door hardtop

    • R – 426 Hemi, dual 4-bbl carbs, V8

    • 0 – 1970 model year

    • B – Assembled at Hamtramck, Michigan

    • 216488 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Non-original engine reportedly bored and stroked to 472ci

  • Hooker Headers

  • Strange Engineering custom driveshaft

  • Explosion-proof bell housing

  • Electronic ignition upgrade

  • Rear window louver

  • Alpine AM/FM/CD Stereo

Servicing & Documentation

The following is said to have been completed by the seller:

  • Recent refurbishment and respray in original color

  • Recent engine and transmission rebuild (see gallery)

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • The tachometer is inoperative

Included Items

  • Full-size spare tire and jack

Ownership History

The seller states that this 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda was purchased 30 years ago from the original owner.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

30-Years-Owned, Modified 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda 4-Speed

Current bid
DG1521
DG1521
$80,000
Seller
MoParMan5252
MoParMan5252
EndingMon, Sep 14 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Views12,680

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