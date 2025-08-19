Description

Some cars from the Muscle era need little introduction. The 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda is one of them.

Chrysler took the E-body platform—wider, lower, and finally its own design instead of a warmed-over Valiant—and stuffed in the 426 Hemi, that hemispherical-head monster born on NASCAR ovals and somehow street-legal.

Only 666 were built that year, and just 284 came with the A833 4-speed manual and pistol-grip shifter paired with a beefy Dana 60 rear end. Motorcade magazine reported, “King Kong in a Barracuda isn’t a monkey on your back—it’s a hairy machine that commands respect, admiration, and awe.”

This Rally Red ‘Cuda has been modified with a 426ci-based Hemi V8 said to have been stroked to 472ci by Larry Shepard of Hemis Only. The V8 features an aftermarket bell housing and Hooker headers, and it delivers power rearward via a four-speed manual transmission and Super Track Pak 4.10:10 gearing. The car is fitted with a Shaker-style hood, Rallye gauges, a six-way driver's seat, and power-assisted brakes. An Alpine CD player is fitted in its dash.

This 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda is now offered with a clean Arizona in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Genuine 1970 Hemi 'Cuda with documentation

One of 284 4-speed 1970 Hemi 'Cudas produced

426ci Hemi V8 bored and stroked to 472ci

A833 4-speed manual transmission with pistol-grip shifter

Rally Red (FE5) paint with Black vinyl bucket seat interior (H6X9)

Factory Equipment

The Fender Tag decodes as: E74 - 426 V8 "Hemi" Dual 4 Barrel Carburetors D21 - 4 Speed Manual Transmission Floor Shift (A833) H - High Trim Grade 6 - Vinyl Bucket Seats X9 - Black interior C12 – Scheduled to be built December 1969 on the 12th day FE3 – Rally Red A22 – Elastomeric Bumpers Front & Rear A34 – Super Track Pak Package A62 – Rallye Instrument Cluster B51 – Power Brakes C51 – Bench Seat Split 50/50 C62 – Driver's (Left) 6 Way Adjustable Bucket Seat G36 – Painted Racing Mirrors: Driver Side Remote Adjusting / Passenger Side Manual Adjusting J45 – Hood Tie Down Pins J54 – Sports Hood M21 – Drip Rail Moldings M25 – Body Sill Moldings M31 – Body Belt Moldings M88 – Deck Molding Treatment (Tail Light Panel Molding) N41 – Dual Exhaust N42 – Bright Exhaust Tips N85 – Tachometer N96 – Carb Fresh Air Package (Shaker hood)

The chassis number (BS23ROB216488) decodes as: B – Plymouth Barracuda/'Cuda (E-body line) S – Special price class — Plymouth 'Cuda 23 – Two-door hardtop R – 426 Hemi, dual 4-bbl carbs, V8 0 – 1970 model year B – Assembled at Hamtramck, Michigan 216488 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Non-original engine reportedly bored and stroked to 472ci

Hooker Headers

Strange Engineering custom driveshaft

Explosion-proof bell housing

Electronic ignition upgrade

Rear window louver

Alpine AM/FM/CD Stereo

Servicing & Documentation

The following is said to have been completed by the seller:

Recent refurbishment and respray in original color

Recent engine and transmission rebuild (see gallery)

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

The tachometer is inoperative

Included Items

Full-size spare tire and jack

Ownership History

The seller states that this 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda was purchased 30 years ago from the original owner.