Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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In the late 1960s, Oldsmobile got the groovy idea to create the fictional mad scientist Dr. Oldsmobile, a lab coat-wearing hype man for the brand's powerful 4-4-2 and W-machines. But truth be told, Olds muscle cars didn't need much help — 1964's modest 4-4-2 performance option had grown into a 455ci V8-powered monster by 1970.

Built on a sturdy A-body perimeter frame, the 1970 4-4-2 was available in two-door post Sports Coupe, two-door hardtop Holiday Coupe, and Convertible bodies. And all featured round, beautiful styling with a unique grille, dual exhaust tips, and special badging, along with a premium interior, which helped separate the 4-4-2s from regular Cutlasses.

The big news was 4-4-2’s massive 455ci V8, which produced a mind-bending 500 pound-feet of torque and 365 horsepower. Backed by a manual or automatic transmission, a heavy-duty suspension, and 14-inch wheels wearing soon-to-be bald performance tires, the 4-4-2 was both greatly admired and greatly feared on America’s boulevards. With only 2,933 1970 Convertibles leaving the factory that year, 4-4-2 drop tops were both fast and rare.

This convertible has been refinished in red with black stripes, and wears black upholstery with a matching top. The 455 is said to be a 396021F block with E heads, and wears light modifications including an Edelbrock intake manifold and ceramic-coated headers. The carb has been rebuilt, with the big block being fired with an HEI distributor and fresh spark plugs. A Hurst shifter commands a previously overhauled three-speed automatic transmission.

This 1970 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Convertible is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

1 of 2,933 1970 4-4-2 Convertibles, with only 2,336 equipped with the automatic transmission

Refinished in Red with Black stripes

Cold air induction hood and rear deck spoiler

15” wheels now wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

Black upholstery

Power Black convertible top

455ci Oldsmobile V8 factory rated when new at 365 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque

Rebuilt 3-speed automatic transmission with Hurst shifter

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (344670M397341) decodes as: 3 – Oldsmobile 44 – 4-4-2 67 – 2-Door Convertible 0 – 1970 M – Lansing, Michigan, assembly plant 397341 – Sequential production number

4-4-2-specific grille, dual exhaust tips, and special badging

Strato-Bucket seats with console

Sport instrument cluster with woodgrain dash insert

Deluxe radio

Power steering, windows, and door locks

Rallye-Sports suspension

Front power disc brakes

112” wheelbase and 203” body

Modifications

Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

Aftermarket air filter with top filtration for cold air induction hood

Ceramic-coated headers and dual exhaust system

HEI distributor

Edelbrock chrome valve covers

Replacement shocks and springs

Moser differential with 3.73-ratio gears

Repainted in Red

Known Imperfections

Paint chip on driver side door

Images detailing the condition of the 1970 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Convertible are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1970 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Convertible is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa