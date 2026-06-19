1970 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible
Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
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Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
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In the late 1960s, Oldsmobile got the groovy idea to create the fictional mad scientist Dr. Oldsmobile, a lab coat-wearing hype man for the brand's powerful 4-4-2 and W-machines. But truth be told, Olds muscle cars didn't need much help — 1964's modest 4-4-2 performance option had grown into a 455ci V8-powered monster by 1970.
Built on a sturdy A-body perimeter frame, the 1970 4-4-2 was available in two-door post Sports Coupe, two-door hardtop Holiday Coupe, and Convertible bodies. And all featured round, beautiful styling with a unique grille, dual exhaust tips, and special badging, along with a premium interior, which helped separate the 4-4-2s from regular Cutlasses.
The big news was 4-4-2’s massive 455ci V8, which produced a mind-bending 500 pound-feet of torque and 365 horsepower. Backed by a manual or automatic transmission, a heavy-duty suspension, and 14-inch wheels wearing soon-to-be bald performance tires, the 4-4-2 was both greatly admired and greatly feared on America’s boulevards. With only 2,933 1970 Convertibles leaving the factory that year, 4-4-2 drop tops were both fast and rare.
This convertible has been refinished in red with black stripes, and wears black upholstery with a matching top. The 455 is said to be a 396021F block with E heads, and wears light modifications including an Edelbrock intake manifold and ceramic-coated headers. The carb has been rebuilt, with the big block being fired with an HEI distributor and fresh spark plugs. A Hurst shifter commands a previously overhauled three-speed automatic transmission.
This 1970 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Convertible is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
1 of 2,933 1970 4-4-2 Convertibles, with only 2,336 equipped with the automatic transmission
Refinished in Red with Black stripes
Cold air induction hood and rear deck spoiler
15” wheels now wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
Black upholstery
Power Black convertible top
455ci Oldsmobile V8 factory rated when new at 365 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque
Rebuilt 3-speed automatic transmission with Hurst shifter
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (344670M397341) decodes as:
3 – Oldsmobile
44 – 4-4-2
67 – 2-Door Convertible
0 – 1970
M – Lansing, Michigan, assembly plant
397341 – Sequential production number
4-4-2-specific grille, dual exhaust tips, and special badging
Strato-Bucket seats with console
Sport instrument cluster with woodgrain dash insert
Deluxe radio
Power steering, windows, and door locks
Rallye-Sports suspension
Front power disc brakes
112” wheelbase and 203” body
Modifications
Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold
Aftermarket air filter with top filtration for cold air induction hood
Ceramic-coated headers and dual exhaust system
HEI distributor
Edelbrock chrome valve covers
Replacement shocks and springs
Moser differential with 3.73-ratio gears
Repainted in Red
Known Imperfections
Paint chip on driver side door
Images detailing the condition of the 1970 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Convertible are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1970 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Convertible is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
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