Auction ended.

1970 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $37,250 on 06/19/26
Result
1970 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (139)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN344670M397341
Mileage indicated13,800 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine455ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

1970 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

In the late 1960s, Oldsmobile got the groovy idea to create the fictional mad scientist Dr. Oldsmobile, a lab coat-wearing hype man for the brand's powerful 4-4-2 and W-machines. But truth be told, Olds muscle cars didn't need much help — 1964's modest 4-4-2 performance option had grown into a 455ci V8-powered monster by 1970.

Built on a sturdy A-body perimeter frame, the 1970 4-4-2 was available in two-door post Sports Coupe, two-door hardtop Holiday Coupe, and Convertible bodies. And all featured round, beautiful styling with a unique grille, dual exhaust tips, and special badging, along with a premium interior, which helped separate the 4-4-2s from regular Cutlasses.

The big news was 4-4-2’s massive 455ci V8, which produced a mind-bending 500 pound-feet of torque and 365 horsepower. Backed by a manual or automatic transmission, a heavy-duty suspension, and 14-inch wheels wearing soon-to-be bald performance tires, the 4-4-2 was both greatly admired and greatly feared on America’s boulevards. With only 2,933 1970 Convertibles leaving the factory that year, 4-4-2 drop tops were both fast and rare.

This convertible has been refinished in red with black stripes, and wears black upholstery with a matching top. The 455 is said to be a 396021F block with E heads, and wears light modifications including an Edelbrock intake manifold and ceramic-coated headers. The carb has been rebuilt, with the big block being fired with an HEI distributor and fresh spark plugs. A Hurst shifter commands a previously overhauled three-speed automatic transmission.

This 1970 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Convertible is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • 1 of 2,933 1970 4-4-2 Convertibles, with only 2,336 equipped with the automatic transmission

  • Refinished in Red with Black stripes

  • Cold air induction hood and rear deck spoiler

  • 15” wheels now wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

  • Black upholstery

  • Power Black convertible top

  • 455ci Oldsmobile V8 factory rated when new at 365 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque

  • Rebuilt 3-speed automatic transmission with Hurst shifter

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (344670M397341) decodes as:

    • 3 – Oldsmobile

    • 44 – 4-4-2

    • 67 – 2-Door Convertible

    • 0 – 1970

    • M – Lansing, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 397341 – Sequential production number

  • 4-4-2-specific grille, dual exhaust tips, and special badging

  • Strato-Bucket seats with console

  • Sport instrument cluster with woodgrain dash insert

  • Deluxe radio

  • Power steering, windows, and door locks

  • Rallye-Sports suspension

  • Front power disc brakes

  • 112” wheelbase and 203” body

Modifications

  • Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

  • Aftermarket air filter with top filtration for cold air induction hood

  • Ceramic-coated headers and dual exhaust system

  • HEI distributor

  • Edelbrock chrome valve covers

  • Replacement shocks and springs

  • Moser differential with 3.73-ratio gears

  • Repainted in Red

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chip on driver side door

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1970 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Convertible are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1970 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Convertible is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1970 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible

Last bid
dayedreemer_jn98
dayedreemer_jn98
$37,250
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
Bids36
Views15,933
Bids
dayedreemer_jn98's avatar
dayedreemer_jn98
Jun 19 at 6:44 PM
$37,250bid placed 
krobsklassics' avatar
krobsklassics
Jun 19 at 6:43 PM
$37,000bid placed 
Freshon7's avatar
Freshon7
Jun 19 at 6:43 PM
$36,000bid placed 
dayedreemer_jn98's avatar
dayedreemer_jn98
Jun 19 at 6:41 PM
$35,500bid placed 
Freshon7's avatar
Freshon7
Jun 19 at 6:40 PM
$35,000bid placed 

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