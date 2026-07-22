Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The MG MGB offers one of the most rewarding classic driving experiences available at any price point, and with over half a million produced during an 18-year production run between 1962 and 1980, the MGB Roadster remains the best-selling British sports car of all time.

For the 1970 model year, the MGB was “Leylandised” with a steel bonnet replacing the previous aluminum, leather upholstery was used in favor of vinyl, Leyland badging appeared on both front wings, and the MG chrome grille was replaced with a black recessed unit with separate moldings on the outer perimeter.

This MGB Roadster was acquired by the seller in spring 2008, and it has been refinished in red over black upholstery. Power comes from a 1.8-liter inline-four engine that is fed by twin SU carburetors with Coopers air cleaners.

An uninstalled convertible top frame, cover, and tonneau cover, as well as MG-branded seat covers, are included in the sale.

This 1970 MG MGB Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

1.8L inline-four engine with SU carburetors

5-speed manual transmission

Refinished in red over black vinyl

14” wire-spoke knock-off wheels

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Rear luggage rack

Factory Equipment

1.8L inline-four engine with SU carburetors

5-speed manual transmission

Smiths instrumentation

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Known Imperfections

Imperfections consistent with an older restoration

Convertible top not installed

Parcel shelf and trunk upholstery missing

Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in 2008.

Included Items