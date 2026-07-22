Auction ended.

1970 MG MGB Roadster

No reserve
Sold for on 07/22/26
Result
1970 MG MGB Roadster
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All photos (69)

Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINGHN5UA189208G
Mileage indicated92,350 Miles TMU
LocationHuntsville, Ohio
Engine1.8L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The MG MGB offers one of the most rewarding classic driving experiences available at any price point, and with over half a million produced during an 18-year production run between 1962 and 1980, the MGB Roadster remains the best-selling British sports car of all time.

For the 1970 model year, the MGB was “Leylandised” with a steel bonnet replacing the previous aluminum, leather upholstery was used in favor of vinyl, Leyland badging appeared on both front wings, and the MG chrome grille was replaced with a black recessed unit with separate moldings on the outer perimeter.

This MGB Roadster was acquired by the seller in spring 2008, and it has been refinished in red over black upholstery. Power comes from a 1.8-liter inline-four engine that is fed by twin SU carburetors with Coopers air cleaners.

An uninstalled convertible top frame, cover, and tonneau cover, as well as MG-branded seat covers, are included in the sale.

This 1970 MG MGB Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 1.8L inline-four engine with SU carburetors

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Refinished in red over black vinyl

  • 14” wire-spoke knock-off wheels

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Rear luggage rack

Factory Equipment

  • 1.8L inline-four engine with SU carburetors

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Smiths instrumentation

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections consistent with an older restoration

  • Convertible top not installed

  • Parcel shelf and trunk upholstery missing

  • Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in 2008.

Included Items

  • Convertible top frame

  • Convertible top cover

  • Tonneau cover

  • MG-branded seat covers

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1970 MG MGB Roadster · No reserve

Sold to
HughCrooks_q9vk
HughCrooks_q9vk
$7,000
Seller
CJV1956
CJV1956
EndedJul 22, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids22
Views17,838

Comments & bids

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HughCrooks_q9vk's avatar
HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 22 at 5:23 PM
$6,500bid placed 
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dc_1nsb2fl
Jul 22 at 3:08 PM
$6,250bid placed 
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HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 22 at 2:19 AM
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HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 21 at 3:18 AM
$5,750bid placed 
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dc_1nsb2fl
Jul 21 at 2:03 AM
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HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 17 at 6:46 AM
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Rsrodscott
Jul 14 at 7:12 PM
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CW_40vip7
Jul 14 at 6:26 PM
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HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 14 at 3:21 PM
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Rsrodscott
Jul 14 at 3:11 PM
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HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 14 at 3:28 AM
$2,445bid placed 
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Roy_Rasmussen
Jul 14 at 3:00 AM
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HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 12 at 6:08 PM
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HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 12 at 1:23 AM
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Jul 11 at 5:26 PM
$1,900bid placed 
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HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 10 at 10:23 PM
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Jul 9 at 4:42 PM
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