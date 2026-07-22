1970 MG MGB Roadster
Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The MG MGB offers one of the most rewarding classic driving experiences available at any price point, and with over half a million produced during an 18-year production run between 1962 and 1980, the MGB Roadster remains the best-selling British sports car of all time.
For the 1970 model year, the MGB was “Leylandised” with a steel bonnet replacing the previous aluminum, leather upholstery was used in favor of vinyl, Leyland badging appeared on both front wings, and the MG chrome grille was replaced with a black recessed unit with separate moldings on the outer perimeter.
This MGB Roadster was acquired by the seller in spring 2008, and it has been refinished in red over black upholstery. Power comes from a 1.8-liter inline-four engine that is fed by twin SU carburetors with Coopers air cleaners.
An uninstalled convertible top frame, cover, and tonneau cover, as well as MG-branded seat covers, are included in the sale.
This 1970 MG MGB Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
1.8L inline-four engine with SU carburetors
5-speed manual transmission
Refinished in red over black vinyl
14” wire-spoke knock-off wheels
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Rear luggage rack
Factory Equipment
1.8L inline-four engine with SU carburetors
5-speed manual transmission
Smiths instrumentation
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Known Imperfections
Imperfections consistent with an older restoration
Convertible top not installed
Parcel shelf and trunk upholstery missing
Corrosion on underbody components
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in 2008.
Included Items
Convertible top frame
Convertible top cover
Tonneau cover
MG-branded seat covers
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.