1970 Jaguar XKE Series II Coupe
Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present this second round of the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers.
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The 1970 Jaguar E‑Type was among the final Series 2 cars during a period in which Jaguar refined its iconic sports car to meet new safety and emissions standards, particularly for the U.S. market. Introduced in 1968, the Series II retained the legendary 4.2‑liter XK inline‑six engine, producing smooth, tractable power and exceptional high‑speed touring ability. Open headlamps, a redesigned grille for improved cooling, and uprated brakes distinguished it from earlier cars.
The E‑Type was offered in three body styles: the Open Two‑Seater (OTS), the roomy 2+2, and the Fixed Head Coupe (FHC). The FHC is often considered the most aesthetically pure, with its flowing roofline, wraparound rear glass, and purposeful grand‑touring stance.
This 1970 Jaguar was refurbished by a previous owner in factory correct British Racing Green over Cinnamon leather upholstery. The car’s original 4.2L inline-six has twin Zenith‑Stromberg carburetors and is mated to a four-speed manual transmission.
This 1970 Jaguar XKE Series II Coupe is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection
4.2L DOHC inline six-cylinder engine twin Zenith‑Stromberg carburetors
Four-speed manual transmission
Refinished in factory correct British Racing Green paint
Bucket seats with Cinnamon leather upholstery
Jaguar Heritage Trust Certificate
Factory Equipment
Engine stamping 7R 9915-9 corresponds with the Jaguar Heritage Certificate
Body stamping 4R 23136 corresponds with the Jaguar Heritage Certificate
15‑inch wire wheels
Power‑assisted four‑wheel disc brakes
Rack‑and‑pinion steering
Wood‑rimmed steering wheel
Full instrumentation with Smiths gauges
Center console with rocker switches
Carpeting throughout cabin and luggage area
The chassis number (1R27561) decodes as:
1 – Left-hand drive (primarily for North America)
R – Fixed Head Coupe (FHC)
27561 – Sequential production number
Servicing & Documentation
Some repair and maintenance records included
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1970 Jaguar XKE Coupe are presented in the gallery
Every effort was made to try and verify the gearbox number (KE11200) for this car from both the interior of the car and from underneath the car. Due to its location, an image of that stamping was not obtainable, and the seller opted to not invest in taking the interior apart to gain access to where the stamping was on the top of the transmission.
The passenger rear back up light is burnt out
Ownership History
This 1970 Jaguar XKE is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.
Additional Information
The seller states, "The odometer mileage is original."
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.