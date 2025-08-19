Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present this second round of the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers.

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The 1970 Jaguar E‑Type was among the final Series 2 cars during a period in which Jaguar refined its iconic sports car to meet new safety and emissions standards, particularly for the U.S. market. Introduced in 1968, the Series II retained the legendary 4.2‑liter XK inline‑six engine, producing smooth, tractable power and exceptional high‑speed touring ability. Open headlamps, a redesigned grille for improved cooling, and uprated brakes distinguished it from earlier cars.

The E‑Type was offered in three body styles: the Open Two‑Seater (OTS), the roomy 2+2, and the Fixed Head Coupe (FHC). The FHC is often considered the most aesthetically pure, with its flowing roofline, wraparound rear glass, and purposeful grand‑touring stance.

This 1970 Jaguar was refurbished by a previous owner in factory correct British Racing Green over Cinnamon leather upholstery. The car’s original 4.2L inline-six has twin Zenith‑Stromberg carburetors and is mated to a four-speed manual transmission.

This 1970 Jaguar XKE Series II Coupe is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

4.2L DOHC inline six-cylinder engine twin Zenith‑Stromberg carburetors

Four-speed manual transmission

Refinished in factory correct British Racing Green paint

Bucket seats with Cinnamon leather upholstery

Jaguar Heritage Trust Certificate

Factory Equipment

Engine stamping 7R 9915-9 corresponds with the Jaguar Heritage Certificate

Body stamping 4R 23136 corresponds with the Jaguar Heritage Certificate

15‑inch wire wheels

Power‑assisted four‑wheel disc brakes

Rack‑and‑pinion steering

Wood‑rimmed steering wheel

Full instrumentation with Smiths gauges

Center console with rocker switches

Carpeting throughout cabin and luggage area

The chassis number (1R27561) decodes as: 1 – Left-hand drive (primarily for North America) R – Fixed Head Coupe (FHC) 27561 – Sequential production number



Servicing & Documentation

Some repair and maintenance records included

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1970 Jaguar XKE Coupe are presented in the gallery

Every effort was made to try and verify the gearbox number (KE11200) for this car from both the interior of the car and from underneath the car. Due to its location, an image of that stamping was not obtainable, and the seller opted to not invest in taking the interior apart to gain access to where the stamping was on the top of the transmission.

The passenger rear back up light is burnt out

Ownership History

This 1970 Jaguar XKE is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Additional Information

The seller states, "The odometer mileage is original."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com