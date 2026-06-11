1970 Jaguar XKE Series II Roadster 4-Speed
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
Description
Introduced in 1961, the Jaguar E‑Type stunned the automotive world with its sculpted aerodynamic form, monocoque‑and‑subframe construction, and performance derived directly from Jaguar’s Le Mans–winning D‑Type. The E-Type was famously rumored to be called "the most beautiful car ever made" by Enzo Ferrari, and in 1996, a 1963 roadster model earned a permanent spot in New York's Museum of Modern Art.
Introduced in 1968, the Series II brought significant updates in response to evolving safety and emission standards, especially for the U.S. market. The glass headlight coverings were removed for the Series II, which featured larger taillights and new front and rear bumpers.
Under the hood, the 4.2-liter inline-six powerplant remained, but its compression was reduced, and it was now fed by a pair of Zenith-Stromberg carburetors. Roadster models were equipped with a four-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential as standard features.
This ‘70 XKE has been retrofitted with a triple SU carburetor setup and was originally delivered to Jaguar's U.S.-market distributor in late 1969. The car is finished in Regency Red with a black convertible soft top over black leather upholstery. It features four-wheel discs with inboard-mounted rear rotors and rides on a fully independent suspension system derived from Jaguar's Le Mans-winning racing cars.
This 1970 Jaguar XKE Series II Roadster four-speed is now offered with a Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate, a wheel knock-off tool, a jack, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Jaguar Heritage Trust Certificate
4.2-Liter Inline-Six
Retrofitted with triple SU carburetors
Four-speed manual transmission
Regency Red with a black convertible soft top
Black leather upholstery
Factory Equipment
4.2-Liter Inline-Six
Four-speed manual transmission
Regency Red with a black convertible soft top
Black leather upholstery
15” knock-off wire wheels
Four-wheel disc brakes
Fully independent suspension
Modifications
Triple SU carburetor conversion
Sony CD stereo
Servicing & Documentation
Per the seller, and a service document in the gallery, the following service was completed under current ownership.
Brake system overhaul, including a new brake reservoir, hoses, and calipers
Clutch replacement, including a resurface of the flywheel along with replacement of the master cylinder, slave cylinder, reaction valve, and servo
Engine gaskets, mounts, water pump, and head bolts replaced
Known Imperfections
Stone chips on the front end
Gas gauge and clock inoperative
Cracking on leather upholstery
Tape applied to the left interior rocker sill
Worn leather upholstery on the left rocker sill
Ownership History
The car spent time in Texas before being relocated to Tennessee when it was acquired by the seller in July 2024.
Included Items
Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate
Wheel knock-off tool
Jack
Additional Information
From the seller: “Car is all original with a new boot cover and carpet. The top is in excellent condition. Runs and drives really well.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.