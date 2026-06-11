Description

Introduced in 1961, the Jaguar E‑Type stunned the automotive world with its sculpted aerodynamic form, monocoque‑and‑subframe construction, and performance derived directly from Jaguar’s Le Mans–winning D‑Type. The E-Type was famously rumored to be called "the most beautiful car ever made" by Enzo Ferrari, and in 1996, a 1963 roadster model earned a permanent spot in New York's Museum of Modern Art.

Introduced in 1968, the Series II brought significant updates in response to evolving safety and emission standards, especially for the U.S. market. The glass headlight coverings were removed for the Series II, which featured larger taillights and new front and rear bumpers.

Under the hood, the 4.2-liter inline-six powerplant remained, but its compression was reduced, and it was now fed by a pair of Zenith-Stromberg carburetors. Roadster models were equipped with a four-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential as standard features.

This ‘70 XKE has been retrofitted with a triple SU carburetor setup and was originally delivered to Jaguar's U.S.-market distributor in late 1969. The car is finished in Regency Red with a black convertible soft top over black leather upholstery. It features four-wheel discs with inboard-mounted rear rotors and rides on a fully independent suspension system derived from Jaguar's Le Mans-winning racing cars.

This 1970 Jaguar XKE Series II Roadster four-speed is now offered with a Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate, a wheel knock-off tool, a jack, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Jaguar Heritage Trust Certificate

4.2-Liter Inline-Six

Retrofitted with triple SU carburetors

Four-speed manual transmission

Regency Red with a black convertible soft top

Black leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

4.2-Liter Inline-Six

Four-speed manual transmission

Regency Red with a black convertible soft top

Black leather upholstery

15” knock-off wire wheels

Four-wheel disc brakes

Fully independent suspension

Modifications

Triple SU carburetor conversion

Sony CD stereo

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, and a service document in the gallery, the following service was completed under current ownership.

Brake system overhaul, including a new brake reservoir, hoses, and calipers

Clutch replacement, including a resurface of the flywheel along with replacement of the master cylinder, slave cylinder, reaction valve, and servo

Engine gaskets, mounts, water pump, and head bolts replaced

Known Imperfections

Stone chips on the front end

Gas gauge and clock inoperative

Cracking on leather upholstery

Tape applied to the left interior rocker sill

Worn leather upholstery on the left rocker sill

Ownership History

The car spent time in Texas before being relocated to Tennessee when it was acquired by the seller in July 2024.

Included Items

Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate

Wheel knock-off tool

Jack

Additional Information