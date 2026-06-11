Auction ended.

1970 Jaguar XKE Series II Roadster 4-Speed

Bid to $50,500 on 06/11/26
Result
1970 Jaguar XKE Series II Roadster 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (72)

Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1R11434
Mileage indicated45,250 Miles TMU
LocationSoddy Daisy , Tennessee
Engine4.2-liter inline-six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

Introduced in 1961, the Jaguar E‑Type stunned the automotive world with its sculpted aerodynamic form, monocoque‑and‑subframe construction, and performance derived directly from Jaguar’s Le Mans–winning D‑Type. The E-Type was famously rumored to be called "the most beautiful car ever made" by Enzo Ferrari, and in 1996, a 1963 roadster model earned a permanent spot in New York's Museum of Modern Art.

Introduced in 1968, the Series II brought significant updates in response to evolving safety and emission standards, especially for the U.S. market. The glass headlight coverings were removed for the Series II, which featured larger taillights and new front and rear bumpers.

Under the hood, the 4.2-liter inline-six powerplant remained, but its compression was reduced, and it was now fed by a pair of Zenith-Stromberg carburetors. Roadster models were equipped with a four-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential as standard features.

This ‘70 XKE has been retrofitted with a triple SU carburetor setup and was originally delivered to Jaguar's U.S.-market distributor in late 1969. The car is finished in Regency Red with a black convertible soft top over black leather upholstery. It features four-wheel discs with inboard-mounted rear rotors and rides on a fully independent suspension system derived from Jaguar's Le Mans-winning racing cars.

This 1970 Jaguar XKE Series II Roadster four-speed is now offered with a Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate, a wheel knock-off tool, a jack, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Jaguar Heritage Trust Certificate

  • 4.2-Liter Inline-Six

  • Retrofitted with triple SU carburetors

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Regency Red with a black convertible soft top

  • Black leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • 4.2-Liter Inline-Six

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Regency Red with a black convertible soft top

  • Black leather upholstery

  • 15” knock-off wire wheels

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Fully independent suspension

Modifications

  • Triple SU carburetor conversion

  • Sony CD stereo

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, and a service document in the gallery, the following service was completed under current ownership.

  • Brake system overhaul, including a new brake reservoir, hoses, and calipers

  • Clutch replacement, including a resurface of the flywheel along with replacement of the master cylinder, slave cylinder, reaction valve, and servo

  • Engine gaskets, mounts, water pump, and head bolts replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Stone chips on the front end

  • Gas gauge and clock inoperative

  • Cracking on leather upholstery

  • Tape applied to the left interior rocker sill

  • Worn leather upholstery on the left rocker sill

Ownership History

The car spent time in Texas before being relocated to Tennessee when it was acquired by the seller in July 2024.

Included Items

  • Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate

  • Wheel knock-off tool

  • Jack

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “Car is all original with a new boot cover and carpet. The top is in excellent condition. Runs and drives really well.”

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1970 Jaguar E-Type Roadster

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1970 Jaguar XKE Series II Roadster 4-Speed

Last bid
RG_c3epp5
RG_c3epp5
$50,500
Seller
Pacmaf
Pacmaf
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
Bids85
Views33,948
Bids
RG_c3epp5's avatar
RG_c3epp5
Jun 11 at 6:09 PM
$50,500bid placed 
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf's avatar
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
Jun 11 at 6:08 PM
$50,000bid placed 
GL1995's avatar
GL1995
Jun 11 at 6:08 PM
$49,555bid placed 
NickMonroe_b9y5's avatar
NickMonroe_b9y5
Jun 11 at 6:07 PM
$49,300bid placed 
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf's avatar
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
Jun 11 at 6:07 PM
$49,000bid placed 

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