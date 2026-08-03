Description

Created as the performance flagship of the Mustang lineup, the Mach 1 blended aggressive styling, competition-inspired engineering, and some of Ford's most potent powertrain offerings into a package that quickly became one of the most desirable muscle cars of the era. Introduced during the height of the horsepower wars, the Mach 1 paired distinctive visual enhancements with upgraded suspension, interior, and driveline components, making it equally at home on the street or at the strip.

Among the available engine choices, the legendary 428 Cobra Jet stood near the top of the hierarchy. Developed from Ford's FE-series big-block architecture, the Cobra Jet earned a reputation for delivering performance that exceeded its factory ratings. While officially advertised at 335 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque, enthusiasts and period testing suggested actual output was considerably higher, helping cement the 428 CJ's status as one of the most formidable factory muscle car engines of its day.

Powered by a Q-Code 428 cubic-inch Cobra Jet V8 paired with a three-speed C6 Select-Shift automatic transmission, this 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 SportsRoof was built at Ford's Dearborn, Michigan assembly plant and finished in Calypso Coral over a Black Clarion Knit/Corinthian Vinyl interior.

This 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 428 Cobra Jet is now offered with a Marti Report, dealer invoice, and a transferrable Maine registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Mach 1 performance and appearance package

Q-Code 428ci Cobra Jet V8

3-speed C6 Select-Shift automatic transmission

Finished in Calypso Coral over Black vinyl

Marti Report and dealer invoice included

Factory Equipment

Chassis number (0F05Q111391) decodes as: 0 – Model year: 1970 F – Assembly plant: Dearborn, Michigan 05 – Mach 1 SportsRoof Q – 428 Cobra Jet V8 111391 – Sequential production number

The door data plate decodes as: Body code 63C – Mach 1 SportsRoof Color code 1 – Calypso Coral paint Trim code 3A – Black Clarion Knit/Corinthian Vinyl bucket seats Axle code O – 3.00:1 Traction-Lok rear axle Transmission code U – C6 Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission DSO 46 – Indianapolis ordering district

Powertrain & Performance: 428ci Cobra Jet V8 C6 Select-Shift Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission 3.00:1 Traction-Lok rear axle Competition suspension Power steering Power front disc brakes Dual exhaust with bright chrome extensions

Exterior: Mach 1 performance and appearance package Black hood stripe treatment Hood scoop with integrated turn-signal indicators Rear deck spoiler Color-keyed racing mirrors Rocker panel moldings Argent styled steel wheels F70x14 belted tires with raised white letters Deep-dish wheel covers Honeycomb rear panel with pop-open fuel cap

Interior: Black Clarion Knit/Corinthian Vinyl high-back bucket seats Center console with floor shifter Rim-Blow Deluxe steering wheel Full instrumentation with tachometer Trip odometer Color-keyed carpeting AM radio



Known Imperfections

Section of rubber seal missing on driver's side window

Rubber grip band missing from steering wheel

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Ownership History

From the seller: “Extremely rare and highly sought-after, this 1970 Mustang Mach 1 is one of just 364 examples equipped with the 428 Cobra Jet engine, according to the accompanying Marti Report. Finished in Calypso Coral with a black interior, it retains its original Q-code 428 Cobra Jet V8 and original C6 Select-Shift Cruise-O-Matic transmission. The car recently underwent a light restoration that included refinishing all exterior black trim pieces and freshening the engine compartment, while preserving much of its original character.

Produced on September 30, 1969, and originally delivered to Pearson Ford in Zionsville, Indiana, this well-optioned Mach 1 was factory-equipped with the black hood stripe, rear deck spoiler, Traction-Lok differential, power front disc brakes, power steering, F70x14 raised white-letter tires, argent-styled steel wheels, AM radio, and tachometer. The odometer shows just under 52,000 miles, and the factory dealer invoice is included.

Inside, the chrome dash bezels on both the driver and passenger sides have been replaced, while the remainder of the interior remains largely original and presents in excellent condition, including the front and rear seats. Combining rare Cobra Jet performance, desirable factory options, extensive documentation, and a striking factory color combination, this Mach 1 is a standout example of Ford’s muscle car era.”

Included Items