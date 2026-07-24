350-Powered 1970 Chevrolet C20 Pickup
Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1967 model year, Chevrolet's second-generation C/K truck series featured a more modern chassis, improved ride quality, and a wider, lower appearance than its predecessor. Today, these trucks remain popular platforms for restoration, preservation, and customization thanks to their straightforward mechanical design, extensive parts availability, and timeless styling.
This 1970 Chevrolet C20 Pickup is finished in red over red vinyl and cloth upholstery and is reportedly powered by a Jasper-rebuilt 350 cubic-inch V8 fitted with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and MSD ignition components. Power goes to the rear wheels through a 700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission.
Since acquiring the truck in 2013, the seller has reportedly had the transmission overhauled, installed a Wellbuilt driveshaft, and performed cooling system and driveline service as well as fitted an aftermarket air-conditioning system and a hidden Kenwood head unit with Bluetooth. The truck's fenders have "Custom/10" badges.
This 1970 Chevrolet C20 Pickup is now offered with factory literature, service records, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
13 years under current ownership
Jasper 350ci V8 engine
700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission
Red exterior finish over a red vinyl and cloth interior
Aftermarket air conditioning and cruise control
Gaylord hard lockable bed cover
Factory Equipment
Chassis number (CE240Z173532) decodes as:
C – Chevrolet
E – V8 engine
2 – 3/4-ton class
4 – Pickup body style
0 – Model year: 1970
Z – Assembly plant: Fremont, California
173532 – Sequential production number
Fleetside longbed configuration
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Heater and defroster
Bench seating
Modifications
Jasper-rebuilt 350ci V8 with remanufactured short block and reconditioned cylinder heads featuring replacement valves, seats, and guides
Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor with electric choke conversion
MSD Ready-to-Run distributor, MSD Blaster 2 coil, and MSD ignition wires
700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission conversion
Wellbuilt driveshaft with replacement center support bearing and upgraded U-joints
3.73 rear axle gearing
Aluminum radiator
Front and rear sway bars
Rear suspension track bar
Custom/10 badging
Hard lockable Gaylord bed cover
Wood-rim steering wheel
Aftermarket tachometer
Glovebox-mounted Kenwood CD head unit with Bluetooth connectivity
Aftermarket air-conditioning and heating system
Dakota Digital CRS-2000 cruise control system
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports the following work was completed within the past three years:
Transmission inspection and diagnosis
Transmission cooling system power flush completed
Provided service records attached document service work performed between 2014 and 2023, which can be viewed in the gallery and the Service Records attached below. The seller reports the following work:
700R4 automatic transmission overhaul
Rear axle shafts and axle bearings replaced
Steering gear replaced
Rag joint replaced
Steering column overhauled
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment
Water leak on the passenger side a-pillar area
Driver side headlight adjustment needed
Ownership History
The seller has had this truck since 2013. It is now offered with a clean Michigan title.
From the seller: “We bought ‘Little Red’ from my mechanic after I retired. He brought it out west in 1989, drove it home, and started a frame-off restoration. The truck was painted red in 1990. He put the engine back in because it ran so well.
We bought Red in 2013, and the work done over the years is documented. We built this truck to travel, and over the years we toured eight states. Red has performed great and never had any major problems, except on a Michigan trip when I had a transmission issue. A bearing in the tail of the transmission came apart and was repaired (see documents dated 8-17-23). I was concerned about why it happened, so I had the driveshaft rebuilt and found out there was a slight bend in the front section. That is what destroyed the bearing in the transmission.
After 50 years, my wife told me she had always wanted a convertible, so we found one we could get into: a 2005 Silver SSR. That changed our plans quite a bit. Even after putting air conditioning in Red, I never got the windows tinted because she prefers the convertible, which is easier for both of us to get in and out of. We hope you enjoy Red as much as we did.”
Included Items
Removed stock heater components
Partial service records
Factory literature
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.