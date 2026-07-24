Description

Introduced for the 1967 model year, Chevrolet's second-generation C/K truck series featured a more modern chassis, improved ride quality, and a wider, lower appearance than its predecessor. Today, these trucks remain popular platforms for restoration, preservation, and customization thanks to their straightforward mechanical design, extensive parts availability, and timeless styling.

This 1970 Chevrolet C20 Pickup is finished in red over red vinyl and cloth upholstery and is reportedly powered by a Jasper-rebuilt 350 cubic-inch V8 fitted with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and MSD ignition components. Power goes to the rear wheels through a 700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission.

Since acquiring the truck in 2013, the seller has reportedly had the transmission overhauled, installed a Wellbuilt driveshaft, and performed cooling system and driveline service as well as fitted an aftermarket air-conditioning system and a hidden Kenwood head unit with Bluetooth. The truck's fenders have "Custom/10" badges.

This 1970 Chevrolet C20 Pickup is now offered with factory literature, service records, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

13 years under current ownership

Jasper 350ci V8 engine

700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission

Red exterior finish over a red vinyl and cloth interior

Aftermarket air conditioning and cruise control

Gaylord hard lockable bed cover

Factory Equipment

Chassis number (CE240Z173532) decodes as: C – Chevrolet E – V8 engine 2 – 3/4-ton class 4 – Pickup body style 0 – Model year: 1970 Z – Assembly plant: Fremont, California 173532 – Sequential production number

Fleetside longbed configuration

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Heater and defroster

Bench seating

Modifications

Jasper-rebuilt 350ci V8 with remanufactured short block and reconditioned cylinder heads featuring replacement valves, seats, and guides

Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor with electric choke conversion

MSD Ready-to-Run distributor, MSD Blaster 2 coil, and MSD ignition wires

700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission conversion

Wellbuilt driveshaft with replacement center support bearing and upgraded U-joints

3.73 rear axle gearing

Aluminum radiator

Front and rear sway bars

Rear suspension track bar

Custom/10 badging

Hard lockable Gaylord bed cover

Wood-rim steering wheel

Aftermarket tachometer

Glovebox-mounted Kenwood CD head unit with Bluetooth connectivity

Aftermarket air-conditioning and heating system

Dakota Digital CRS-2000 cruise control system

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports the following work was completed within the past three years:

Transmission inspection and diagnosis

Transmission cooling system power flush completed

Provided service records attached document service work performed between 2014 and 2023, which can be viewed in the gallery and the Service Records attached below. The seller reports the following work:

700R4 automatic transmission overhaul

Rear axle shafts and axle bearings replaced

Steering gear replaced

Rag joint replaced

Steering column overhauled

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment

Water leak on the passenger side a-pillar area

Driver side headlight adjustment needed

Ownership History

The seller has had this truck since 2013. It is now offered with a clean Michigan title.

From the seller: “We bought ‘Little Red’ from my mechanic after I retired. He brought it out west in 1989, drove it home, and started a frame-off restoration. The truck was painted red in 1990. He put the engine back in because it ran so well.

We bought Red in 2013, and the work done over the years is documented. We built this truck to travel, and over the years we toured eight states. Red has performed great and never had any major problems, except on a Michigan trip when I had a transmission issue. A bearing in the tail of the transmission came apart and was repaired (see documents dated 8-17-23). I was concerned about why it happened, so I had the driveshaft rebuilt and found out there was a slight bend in the front section. That is what destroyed the bearing in the transmission.

After 50 years, my wife told me she had always wanted a convertible, so we found one we could get into: a 2005 Silver SSR. That changed our plans quite a bit. Even after putting air conditioning in Red, I never got the windows tinted because she prefers the convertible, which is easier for both of us to get in and out of. We hope you enjoy Red as much as we did.”

Included Items