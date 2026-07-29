Auction ended.

22-Years-Owned 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 07/29/26
Result
22-Years-Owned 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (110)

Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN693671Q410813
Mileage indicated88,700 Miles TMU
LocationAbingdon, Virginia
Engine8.2L V8
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMetallic Blue
Interior colorBlue

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The sixth-generation Cadillac Eldorado combined bold styling, front-wheel-drive engineering, and comfort that defined Cadillacs of the early 1970s. These personal luxury cars featured dramatic proportions, hidden windshield wipers, a massive V8 engine, and a plush ride quality. Drop top examples represent one of the final eras of full-size American luxury convertibles before the segment largely disappeared from the market.

Finished in metallic blue with a white soft top over blue leather upholstery, this 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible is powered by an 8.2-liter V8 paired with a Turbo Hydra-Matic three-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. Purchased by the seller in 2004, equipment includes a power-adjustable front bench seat, automatic climate control, power windows, front disc brakes, and power steering. The seller notes the rear suspension was modified with air shocks and replacement springs, eliminating Cadillac's Automatic Level Control rear suspension system.

This 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible is now offered at no reserve with service records, factory literature, shop manuals, a convertible boot cover, spare tire, and a clean Virginia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 22-years-owned (since 2004)

  • 8.2L V8

  • 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

  • Finished in metallic blue with a white convertible soft top

  • Blue leather upholstery with wood veneer accents

  • Rear air shocks

Factory Equipment

  • Front-wheel drive

  • Power steering

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Torsion-bar front suspension

  • Power-adjustable front bench seat

  • Power windows

  • AM/FM stereo

  • Remote-controlled driver's side mirror

  • Cornering lights

  • Chrome bumpers

Modifications

  • Rear air shocks installed in 2006

Servicing & Documentation

Some service records accompany the vehicle. The seller reports that the flywheel was replaced during their ownership.

Known Imperfections

  • Notable scuff and paint peeling on passenger side fender

  • Dashboard exhibits discoloration and age-related wear

  • Front seat covers show creases and cracking

  • Rear bench cover separating from seat back

  • Paint peeling on driver’s side quarter panel

  • Wear visible and cracks in steering wheel

  • Air conditioning system inoperable

  • Radio 8-track stereo inoperable

  • Cruise control inoperable; components have been removed.

Ownership History

From the seller, "I purchased this Cadillac in 2004. The sky blue color of the vehicle and matching dark blue leather seats make this car special."

Included Items

  • Factory literature and service manuals

  • Service records

  • Boot cover

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible

Service Records: 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

22-Years-Owned 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
DDunlap81
DDunlap81
$8,828
Seller
Yamato
Yamato
EndedJul 29, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids25
Views22,860

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

DDunlap81's avatar
DDunlap81
Jul 29 at 5:04 PM
$8,250bid placed 
WALNUTZ's avatar
WALNUTZ
Jul 29 at 2:59 AM
$8,000bid placed 
DDunlap81's avatar
DDunlap81
Jul 28 at 11:19 PM
$7,250bid placed 
WALNUTZ's avatar
WALNUTZ
Jul 28 at 8:22 PM
$7,000bid placed 
DDunlap81's avatar
DDunlap81
Jul 28 at 8:13 PM
$6,250bid placed 
WALNUTZ's avatar
WALNUTZ
Jul 28 at 8:12 PM
$6,000bid placed 
DDunlap81's avatar
DDunlap81
Jul 22 at 3:11 PM
$5,700bid placed 
mrottaw's avatar
mrottaw
Jul 20 at 11:50 PM
$5,450bid placed 
DDunlap81's avatar
DDunlap81
Jul 20 at 3:21 PM
$4,600bid placed 
Bigmo's avatar
Bigmo
Jul 19 at 3:37 AM
$4,500bid placed 
DDunlap81's avatar
DDunlap81
Jul 19 at 3:35 AM
$4,400bid placed 
Bigmo's avatar
Bigmo
Jul 19 at 12:21 AM
$4,300bid placed 
JohnPeterson_xx4o's avatar
JohnPeterson_xx4o
Jul 18 at 9:30 PM
$4,125bid placed 
Bigmo's avatar
Bigmo
Jul 18 at 8:54 PM
$4,000bid placed 
RS_w564tc's avatar
RS_w564tc
Jul 18 at 12:21 PM
$3,800bid placed 
HughCrooks_q9vk's avatar
HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 18 at 4:20 AM
$3,700bid placed 
JohnPeterson_xx4o's avatar
JohnPeterson_xx4o
Jul 18 at 2:50 AM
$3,600bid placed 
HughCrooks_q9vk's avatar
HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 17 at 11:33 PM
$3,100bid placed 
WALNUTZ's avatar
WALNUTZ
Jul 17 at 9:30 PM
$3,000bid placed 
DDunlap81's avatar
DDunlap81
Jul 17 at 5:33 PM
$1,800bid placed 
Kingspeedshop's avatar
Kingspeedshop
Jul 17 at 5:05 PM
$1,700bid placed 
mrottaw's avatar
mrottaw
Jul 17 at 4:34 PM
$1,550bid placed 
jilindi's avatar
jilindi
Jul 17 at 3:29 PM
$500bid placed 
RS_w564tc's avatar
RS_w564tc
Jul 17 at 2:53 PM
$400bid placed 
DDunlap81's avatar
DDunlap81
Jul 17 at 1:24 PM
$300bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026