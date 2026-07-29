22-Years-Owned 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible
Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The sixth-generation Cadillac Eldorado combined bold styling, front-wheel-drive engineering, and comfort that defined Cadillacs of the early 1970s. These personal luxury cars featured dramatic proportions, hidden windshield wipers, a massive V8 engine, and a plush ride quality. Drop top examples represent one of the final eras of full-size American luxury convertibles before the segment largely disappeared from the market.
Finished in metallic blue with a white soft top over blue leather upholstery, this 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible is powered by an 8.2-liter V8 paired with a Turbo Hydra-Matic three-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. Purchased by the seller in 2004, equipment includes a power-adjustable front bench seat, automatic climate control, power windows, front disc brakes, and power steering. The seller notes the rear suspension was modified with air shocks and replacement springs, eliminating Cadillac's Automatic Level Control rear suspension system.
This 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible is now offered at no reserve with service records, factory literature, shop manuals, a convertible boot cover, spare tire, and a clean Virginia title in the seller's name.
Highlights
22-years-owned (since 2004)
8.2L V8
3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission
Finished in metallic blue with a white convertible soft top
Blue leather upholstery with wood veneer accents
Rear air shocks
Factory Equipment
Front-wheel drive
Power steering
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Torsion-bar front suspension
Power-adjustable front bench seat
Power windows
AM/FM stereo
Remote-controlled driver's side mirror
Cornering lights
Chrome bumpers
Modifications
Rear air shocks installed in 2006
Servicing & Documentation
Some service records accompany the vehicle. The seller reports that the flywheel was replaced during their ownership.
Known Imperfections
Notable scuff and paint peeling on passenger side fender
Dashboard exhibits discoloration and age-related wear
Front seat covers show creases and cracking
Rear bench cover separating from seat back
Paint peeling on driver’s side quarter panel
Wear visible and cracks in steering wheel
Air conditioning system inoperable
Radio 8-track stereo inoperable
Cruise control inoperable; components have been removed.
Ownership History
From the seller, "I purchased this Cadillac in 2004. The sky blue color of the vehicle and matching dark blue leather seats make this car special."
Included Items
Factory literature and service manuals
Service records
Boot cover
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.