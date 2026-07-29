Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The sixth-generation Cadillac Eldorado combined bold styling, front-wheel-drive engineering, and comfort that defined Cadillacs of the early 1970s. These personal luxury cars featured dramatic proportions, hidden windshield wipers, a massive V8 engine, and a plush ride quality. Drop top examples represent one of the final eras of full-size American luxury convertibles before the segment largely disappeared from the market.

Finished in metallic blue with a white soft top over blue leather upholstery, this 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible is powered by an 8.2-liter V8 paired with a Turbo Hydra-Matic three-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. Purchased by the seller in 2004, equipment includes a power-adjustable front bench seat, automatic climate control, power windows, front disc brakes, and power steering. The seller notes the rear suspension was modified with air shocks and replacement springs, eliminating Cadillac's Automatic Level Control rear suspension system.

This 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible is now offered at no reserve with service records, factory literature, shop manuals, a convertible boot cover, spare tire, and a clean Virginia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

22-years-owned (since 2004)

8.2L V8

3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

Finished in metallic blue with a white convertible soft top

Blue leather upholstery with wood veneer accents

Rear air shocks

Factory Equipment

Front-wheel drive

Power steering

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Torsion-bar front suspension

Power-adjustable front bench seat

Power windows

AM/FM stereo

Remote-controlled driver's side mirror

Cornering lights

Chrome bumpers

Modifications

Rear air shocks installed in 2006

Servicing & Documentation

Some service records accompany the vehicle. The seller reports that the flywheel was replaced during their ownership.

Known Imperfections

Notable scuff and paint peeling on passenger side fender

Dashboard exhibits discoloration and age-related wear

Front seat covers show creases and cracking

Rear bench cover separating from seat back

Paint peeling on driver’s side quarter panel

Wear visible and cracks in steering wheel

Air conditioning system inoperable

Radio 8-track s tereo inoperable

Cruise control inoperable; components have been removed.

Ownership History

From the seller, "I purchased this Cadillac in 2004. The sky blue color of the vehicle and matching dark blue leather seats make this car special."

Included Items