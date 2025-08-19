Description

By 1969, the Volkswagen Beetle had transcended its origins as an affordable German commuter car to become a genuine cultural symbol. Originally conceived in the 1930s and refined over decades, the 1969 model retained the air-cooled 1.5-liter flat-four engine producing modest horsepower, but its simplicity made it cheap to own and easy to repair.

Yet one thing the Beetle never known for is speed and power. This ’69 Beetle is an exception.

The seller fabricated a front-engine square-tube frame, fitted with Chevy S-10 front suspension components, a 4-link rear setup, Strange coil-overs, and modern disc brakes all around. The seller then filled the chassis with a stated Chevy 350ci V8 backed by a TH350 automatic transmission. If that isn’t music enough, the interior is loaded with an aftermarket head unit and four modern speakers and two 8" subwoofers. Fitting a Chevy V8 in the front of a Beetle required fabricating a grille for the front hood and many other components to accomplish the results.

This Beetle has seen limited use since the modifications were performed.

This modified 1969 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered by the seller with a clean California title.

Highlights

Iconic VW Beetle with a V8 punch

Chevy 350ci V8

TH350 automatic transmission

Touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers

Modifications

Exterior Fabricated chrome-plated grilles Molded rear license plate holder Headlights with built-in turn signals Ford-style taillights Custom paint

Interior Aftermarket head unit with Bluetooth connectivity Rear seat replaced with four 6 x 9 speakers and two 8" sub-woofers Refurbished tan interior and carpeting Dolphin gauges

Engine Chevrolet 350ci V8 TH350 automatic transmission Rear-mounted battery

Brakes/Suspension Tube frame Chevy S-10 front suspension components 4-link rear suspension Strange coil-overs Front and rear disc brakes Chrome steel wheels



Known Imperfections

Paint blemishes as shown in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller has owned this 1969 Volkswagen Beetle since 2021, and all modifications were completed under current ownership.

Additional Information

From the seller: “New build with approximately 50 miles since complete. Lots of one-off parts. Everything is new, runs great, ride is surprisingly smooth.”