V8-Powered Modified 1969 Volkswagen Beetle

7 days
$9,250
V8-Powered Modified 1969 Volkswagen Beetle
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (45)

Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN119414065
Mileage indicated200 Miles TMU
LocationBrea, California
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorTan
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Description

By 1969, the Volkswagen Beetle had transcended its origins as an affordable German commuter car to become a genuine cultural symbol. Originally conceived in the 1930s and refined over decades, the 1969 model retained the air-cooled 1.5-liter flat-four engine producing modest horsepower, but its simplicity made it cheap to own and easy to repair.

Yet one thing the Beetle never known for is speed and power. This ’69 Beetle is an exception.

The seller fabricated a front-engine square-tube frame, fitted with Chevy S-10 front suspension components, a 4-link rear setup, Strange coil-overs, and modern disc brakes all around. The seller then filled the chassis with a stated Chevy 350ci V8 backed by a TH350 automatic transmission. If that isn’t music enough, the interior is loaded with an aftermarket head unit and four modern speakers and two 8" subwoofers. Fitting a Chevy V8 in the front of a Beetle required fabricating a grille for the front hood and many other components to accomplish the results.

This Beetle has seen limited use since the modifications were performed.

This modified 1969 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered by the seller with a clean California title.

Highlights

  • Iconic VW Beetle with a V8 punch

  • Chevy 350ci V8

  • TH350 automatic transmission

  • Touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Fabricated chrome-plated grilles

    • Molded rear license plate holder

    • Headlights with built-in turn signals

    • Ford-style taillights

    • Custom paint

  • Interior

    • Aftermarket head unit with Bluetooth connectivity

    • Rear seat replaced with four 6 x 9 speakers and two 8" sub-woofers

    • Refurbished tan interior and carpeting

    • Dolphin gauges

  • Engine

    • Chevrolet 350ci V8

    • TH350 automatic transmission

    • Rear-mounted battery

  • Brakes/Suspension

    • Tube frame

    • Chevy S-10 front suspension components

    • 4-link rear suspension

    • Strange coil-overs

    • Front and rear disc brakes

    • Chrome steel wheels

Known Imperfections

  • Paint blemishes as shown in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller has owned this 1969 Volkswagen Beetle since 2021, and all modifications were completed under current ownership.

Additional Information

From the seller: “New build with approximately 50 miles since complete. Lots of one-off parts. Everything is new, runs great, ride is surprisingly smooth.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

V8-Powered Modified 1969 Volkswagen Beetle

Current bid
David517
David517
$9,250
Seller
mmkooiman67
mmkooiman67
EndingWed, Jul 01 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids12
Views2,669
How it works
Bids
David517's avatar
David517
Jun 23 at 6:06 PM
$9,250bid placed 
MARKMESSENS's avatar
MARKMESSENS
Jun 23 at 12:23 AM
$9,000bid placed 
KV_P22RQF's avatar
KV_P22RQF
Jun 22 at 11:52 PM
$8,000bid placed 
MARKMESSENS's avatar
MARKMESSENS
Jun 21 at 12:07 AM
$7,750bid placed 
KV_P22RQF's avatar
KV_P22RQF
Jun 19 at 7:17 PM
$5,250bid placed 

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