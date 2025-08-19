V8-Powered Modified 1969 Volkswagen Beetle
Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:40 PM UTC
Description
By 1969, the Volkswagen Beetle had transcended its origins as an affordable German commuter car to become a genuine cultural symbol. Originally conceived in the 1930s and refined over decades, the 1969 model retained the air-cooled 1.5-liter flat-four engine producing modest horsepower, but its simplicity made it cheap to own and easy to repair.
Yet one thing the Beetle never known for is speed and power. This ’69 Beetle is an exception.
The seller fabricated a front-engine square-tube frame, fitted with Chevy S-10 front suspension components, a 4-link rear setup, Strange coil-overs, and modern disc brakes all around. The seller then filled the chassis with a stated Chevy 350ci V8 backed by a TH350 automatic transmission. If that isn’t music enough, the interior is loaded with an aftermarket head unit and four modern speakers and two 8" subwoofers. Fitting a Chevy V8 in the front of a Beetle required fabricating a grille for the front hood and many other components to accomplish the results.
This Beetle has seen limited use since the modifications were performed.
This modified 1969 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered by the seller with a clean California title.
Highlights
Iconic VW Beetle with a V8 punch
Chevy 350ci V8
TH350 automatic transmission
Touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers
Modifications
Exterior
Fabricated chrome-plated grilles
Molded rear license plate holder
Headlights with built-in turn signals
Ford-style taillights
Custom paint
Interior
Aftermarket head unit with Bluetooth connectivity
Rear seat replaced with four 6 x 9 speakers and two 8" sub-woofers
Refurbished tan interior and carpeting
Dolphin gauges
Engine
Chevrolet 350ci V8
TH350 automatic transmission
Rear-mounted battery
Brakes/Suspension
Tube frame
Chevy S-10 front suspension components
4-link rear suspension
Strange coil-overs
Front and rear disc brakes
Chrome steel wheels
Known Imperfections
Paint blemishes as shown in the gallery
Ownership History
The seller has owned this 1969 Volkswagen Beetle since 2021, and all modifications were completed under current ownership.
Additional Information
From the seller: “New build with approximately 50 miles since complete. Lots of one-off parts. Everything is new, runs great, ride is surprisingly smooth.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.