Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

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The 1969 Porsche 911E Coupe occupied a sweet spot in the early 911 range. Introduced for the ’69 model year, the 911E sat between the entry-level 911T and the high-performance 911S. The “E” stood for Einspritzung ("injection" in German), highlighting its use of Bosch mechanical fuel injection (MFI) rather than carburetors.

For 1969, Porsche also introduced the longer wheelbase chassis, improving stability and making the 911 more predictable at speed, and debuted Porsche's innovative self-leveling Boge struts, a technological advancement that helped maintain consistent ride height and handling composure under varying loads. The 911E produced 140 horsepower from its 2.0-liter air-cooled flat-six. Standard gearbox was a five-speed manual.

Features such as ventilated disc brakes, Fuchs alloy wheels, and upgraded interior appointments distinguished it from the 911T.

This example is finished in Blood-Orange over a black interior, with vinyl upholstery on Recaro bucket seats. Notable features include 15" forged Fuchs “deep six” alloy wheels, the desirable "S" brakes with aluminum front calipers and ventilated discs at all four corners, and Bosch mechanical fuel injection. The original self-leveling front struts have been replaced with Koni 911S units. Inside, you'll find a leather-covered steering wheel, full instrumentation including a tachometer, reclining bucket seats, 2+2 seating, and a Blaupunkt cassette player.

Dr. Hens had known this car for decades before finally acquiring it in 2007. He disassembled its numbers-matching 2.0L flat-six and had the case overhauled by Ollie's Engineering of Santa Ana, California. The remaining components, including the cylinder heads, crankshaft, connecting rods, and camshaft towers, were rebuilt and put into storage.

In preparation for this sale, the original mechanically injected engine was finally reassembled and fully refurbished, with many desirable updates and modifications. This included a rebuild of the entire mechanical fuel injection (MFI) system. The finished numbers-matching engine has since been reinstalled in the car.

This 1969 Porsche 911E is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with a tool roll and a clean Pennsylvania in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Finished in Blood-Orange paint

Black interior with vinyl upholstery

Rebuilt 2,015cc (2.0L) air-cooled flat-six engine

5-speed manual transmission

15” forged Fuchs “deep six” alloy wheels

911 “S” brakes with ventilated discs

Factory Equipment

Bosch mechanical fuel injection

Hydropneumatic self-leveling front suspension struts

Extended wheelbase

Aluminum engine lid grille

Capacitive Discharge (CD) electronic ignition system

Leather-covered steering wheel

Reclining bucket seats

2+2 seating

Modifications

AJ-USA Sport muffler

Blaupunkt cassette player

911S-sourced braking components

Koni 911S-sourced front struts

Engine with performance modifications

Service

Yokohama Avid Ascena LX tires 195/65R15 tires (2022 date codes)

Engine rebuilt in 2026 including: Shuffle pinned Deep inserts installed Piston squirters installed Updated timing chain idler arms installed Pressure fed chain tensioners installed Fresh head-studs with time-serts installed 911S Pistons/Cylinders installed Web Cam 104/102 camshafts fitted MFI Fuel-injection system fully refurbished



Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Various paint scratches and chips

Wear on interior surfaces

Included Items

Tool roll

Jack

Ownership History

This 1969 Porsche 911E is offered from The Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

Dr. Hens' representative states, “In the eighties Karl traveled to New York City with a friend whose blue 911 was undergoing repairs. They replaced the engine's main seal and reinstalled the engine. However, about 10 miles into the drive home, the car broke down. After changing the fuel filter they were able to continue the trip back to Albany, New York, with the car newly acquired by his friend. Years later, the friend went through a divorce and sold the car to Karl.

“Prior to Karl's ownership, the engine failed during a track event, the engine failed, and a different 2.2l engine was installed into the car. During the rebuild of the original, matching number MFI engine, he used factory oversized high compression 1969 911S pistons measuring 80.5 mm rather than the standard low compression 80.0 mm bore size pistons.”

Dr. Karl Hens states, "The original engine had a chain tensioner failure where the valves hit the pistons and he decided to put in a 2.2T engine from his 1970/1971 gemini blue 911 that was retired after an accident. I purchased the car with the 2.2 911T engine running very well in it, (for sale separately) and received the complete, original, matching 1969 911E engine that had experienced a chain tensioner failure in addition with the car. I took the engine apart in 2007, had the case fully rebuilt with all desirable updates like piston squirters, shuffle pins, deep case inserts etc. (work done in 2007 by Ollies in Santa Ana, CA by George (case) and Ike (heads) who were fantastic and very knowledgeable at that time), the crankshaft fully refurbished, the cylinder heads fully refurbished, the camshaft towers refurbished and updated with plugs for removable spray bars, purchased an excellent, factory Mahle 911S Biral first oversize 1969 911S piston/cylinder set and stored all fully refurbished pieces for that engine well packaged on a shelf since 2007/2008. Car features its original components including light weight magnesium timing housings, and the rare early magnesium light weight valve covers they came with in 1969. I updated the engine with the updated timing chain idler arms with the wider support areas and bushings and with pressure-fed chain tensioners.

"When I decided to sell the car in 2026, we took all refurbished components off the shelf, rebuilt the MFI system including the MFI pump, and assembled the engine to the highest standard.

"Recent work to the orange 1969 Porsche 911E matching engine #6291428:

The engine was fully rebuilt to a very high standard with more hp at Thoroughbred Motorsports LLC in 2026 at a cost of $29,000 including all machining etc. All high-end case modifications performed Shuffle pinned Deep inserts Fresh head-studs with time-serts 1971 onward piston squirters Genuine 2.0 counterweighted 911S crankshaft First oversize 80.50 mm 1969 Biral piston cylinder set WebCam 104/102 camshafts (between 911E and 911S with low torque favorable more modern MFI profile) updated timing chain idler arms and pressure fed tensioners Fully refurbished MFI system and pump by Dr. Karl at Thoroughbred Motorsports LLC Excellent, original heat exchangers and NOS AJ (Alan Johnson) sport muffler



"MFI idle/cold start actuator plastic piece for throttle linkage replaced in tunnel, as well as new shifter bushings installed.

"New fuel pump installed – '69s had front mounted pumps, plus fuel pressure regulator added in engine bay for more accurate pump input pressure (18-20psi) "14” Fuchs wheels replaced with correct 1969 deep Fuchs wheels, one rear wheel has excessive balancing weights but still zero-balanced – slight run-out of wheel plus potential defect in tire. "Car features desirable, original Cibie hood lights mounted on the fenders, wired with original Porsche round relays for “autobahn flash to pass” high-beam pull lever” function and come on with regular high-beams.

"Car features an outstanding interior, excellent door panels and as new original, NOT aftermarket, door pockets refinished by Autobahn interiors, seats and all original 1969 seat belts in great condition, carpets have tears from wear and stereo installation. "Engine was test run and adjusted, runs very well, will need fine tuning after break in – currently running with Lucas high zinc 20W50 break in oil that should be changed after 1,200 miles, tachometer is not functioning properly."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.