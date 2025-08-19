1969 Pontiac LeMans Convertible
Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
The 1969 model year marked the debut of Pontiac's extensively redesigned A-body intermediates, bringing cleaner sheetmetal and a broader stance to the LeMans lineup. Sharing its basic architecture with the GTO, the LeMans offered many of the same styling cues while remaining a comfortable and stylish cruiser.
This 1969 Pontiac LeMans Convertible is powered by a 350ci V8 equipped with a two-barrel carburetor and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.
The car was refurbished during the mid-2010s, and it has been refinished in Nissan Creamy Yellow. It features a power-operated black soft top over replacement black vinyl upholstery, and the seller reports that the seat foam and carpeting have been replaced. Modifications include a dual exhaust system with Flowmaster mufflers, a leather-wrapped four-spoke steering wheel, AutoMeter instrumentation, a retro-style aftermarket stereo, and 17-inch BG Rod Works Old School wheels.
This 1969 Pontiac LeMans Convertible is now offered with a custom embroidered boot cover, spare takeoff parts, and a clean Washington State title in the seller's name.
Highlights
350ci V8 engine with two-barrel carburetor
3-speed automatic transmission
Refinished in Nissan Creamy Yellow (C with a black power-operated soft top
Black vinyl bucket-seat interior with woodgrain accents
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (237679B174904) decodes as:
2 – Pontiac Motor Division
37 – LeMans Series
67 – 2-Door Convertible body style
9 – 1969 model year
B – Assembled at Baltimore, Maryland
174904 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Flex cooling fan and shift kit
Dual exhaust system with Flowmaster mufflers
Leather-wrapped 4-spoke steering wheel
Electronic AutoMeter instrumentation
Retro stereo with auxiliary input
Staggered 15" front and 17” rear BG Rod Works Old School wheels
Custom embroidered boot cover
GTO-style rear spoiler
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work was performed during refurbishment:
Exterior repainted and soft top replaced
Seat foam, seat covers, and carpeting replaced
Alternator replaced
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Some paint flaws as outlined in the photo gallery
Some chrome peeling on the rear bumper
Tires purchased in 2014
Ownership History
The seller reports that the car was refurbished in the mid-2010s, prior to their 2016 acquisition.
From the seller: "I purchased the vehicle in 2017 from a lifelong mechanic and classic car enthusiast in Redding, CA. Since then, the car has never been driven in the rain, and I believe it had been kept out of the rain for a considerable period before my ownership as well."
Included Items
Rochester Quadrajet 4-barrel carburetor, rebuild kit, and intake manifold
Spare alternator, cooling fan, and parts to convert to 700R4 transmission
Custom "'69 LeMans" embroidered boot cover
Container of touch-up paint
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.