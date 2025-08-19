1969 Pontiac LeMans Convertible

8 days
$12,000
1969 Pontiac LeMans Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (71)

Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN237679B174904
Mileage indicated3,055 Miles TMU
LocationLacey, Washington
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorCreamy Yellow
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1969 Pontiac LeMans Convertible - Walk Around
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1969 Pontiac LeMans Convertible - Top Operation
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1969 Pontiac LeMans Convertible - Start Up & Driving
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Description

The 1969 model year marked the debut of Pontiac's extensively redesigned A-body intermediates, bringing cleaner sheetmetal and a broader stance to the LeMans lineup. Sharing its basic architecture with the GTO, the LeMans offered many of the same styling cues while remaining a comfortable and stylish cruiser.

This 1969 Pontiac LeMans Convertible is powered by a 350ci V8 equipped with a two-barrel carburetor and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.

The car was refurbished during the mid-2010s, and it has been refinished in Nissan Creamy Yellow. It features a power-operated black soft top over replacement black vinyl upholstery, and the seller reports that the seat foam and carpeting have been replaced. Modifications include a dual exhaust system with Flowmaster mufflers, a leather-wrapped four-spoke steering wheel, AutoMeter instrumentation, a retro-style aftermarket stereo, and 17-inch BG Rod Works Old School wheels.

This 1969 Pontiac LeMans Convertible is now offered with a custom embroidered boot cover, spare takeoff parts, and a clean Washington State title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 350ci V8 engine with two-barrel carburetor

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Refinished in Nissan Creamy Yellow (C with a black power-operated soft top

  • Black vinyl bucket-seat interior with woodgrain accents

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (237679B174904) decodes as:

    • 2 – Pontiac Motor Division

    • 37 – LeMans Series

    • 67 – 2-Door Convertible body style

    • 9 – 1969 model year

    • B – Assembled at Baltimore, Maryland

    • 174904 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Flex cooling fan and shift kit

  • Dual exhaust system with Flowmaster mufflers

  • Leather-wrapped 4-spoke steering wheel

  • Electronic AutoMeter instrumentation

  • Retro stereo with auxiliary input

  • Staggered 15" front and 17” rear BG Rod Works Old School wheels

  • Custom embroidered boot cover

  • GTO-style rear spoiler

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work was performed during refurbishment:

  • Exterior repainted and soft top replaced

  • Seat foam, seat covers, and carpeting replaced

  • Alternator replaced

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Some paint flaws as outlined in the photo gallery

  • Some chrome peeling on the rear bumper

  • Tires purchased in 2014

Ownership History

The seller reports that the car was refurbished in the mid-2010s, prior to their 2016 acquisition.

From the seller: "I purchased the vehicle in 2017 from a lifelong mechanic and classic car enthusiast in Redding, CA. Since then, the car has never been driven in the rain, and I believe it had been kept out of the rain for a considerable period before my ownership as well."

Included Items

  • Rochester Quadrajet 4-barrel carburetor, rebuild kit, and intake manifold

  • Spare alternator, cooling fan, and parts to convert to 700R4 transmission

  • Custom "'69 LeMans" embroidered boot cover

  • Container of touch-up paint

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1969 Pontiac LeMans Convertible

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1969 Pontiac LeMans Convertible

Current bid
MarkBenson_yz9t
MarkBenson_yz9t
$12,000
Seller
JohnBBQ
JohnBBQ
EndingFri, Oct 02 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids2
Views1,461

Comments & bids

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MarkBenson_yz9t's avatar
MarkBenson_yz9t
Sep 20 at 8:37 PM
$12,000bid placed 
Billy.Bronco's avatar
Billy.Bronco
Sep 20 at 4:06 AM
$1,000bid placed 

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