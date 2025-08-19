Description

The 1969 model year marked the debut of Pontiac's extensively redesigned A-body intermediates, bringing cleaner sheetmetal and a broader stance to the LeMans lineup. Sharing its basic architecture with the GTO, the LeMans offered many of the same styling cues while remaining a comfortable and stylish cruiser.

This 1969 Pontiac LeMans Convertible is powered by a 350ci V8 equipped with a two-barrel carburetor and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.

The car was refurbished during the mid-2010s, and it has been refinished in Nissan Creamy Yellow. It features a power-operated black soft top over replacement black vinyl upholstery, and the seller reports that the seat foam and carpeting have been replaced. Modifications include a dual exhaust system with Flowmaster mufflers, a leather-wrapped four-spoke steering wheel, AutoMeter instrumentation, a retro-style aftermarket stereo, and 17-inch BG Rod Works Old School wheels.

This 1969 Pontiac LeMans Convertible is now offered with a custom embroidered boot cover, spare takeoff parts, and a clean Washington State title in the seller's name.

Highlights

350ci V8 engine with two-barrel carburetor

3-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in Nissan Creamy Yellow (C with a black power-operated soft top

Black vinyl bucket-seat interior with woodgrain accents

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (237679B174904) decodes as: 2 – Pontiac Motor Division 37 – LeMans Series 67 – 2-Door Convertible body style 9 – 1969 model year B – Assembled at Baltimore, Maryland 174904 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Flex cooling fan and shift kit

Dual exhaust system with Flowmaster mufflers

Leather-wrapped 4-spoke steering wheel

Electronic AutoMeter instrumentation

Retro stereo with auxiliary input

Staggered 15" front and 17” rear BG Rod Works Old School wheels

Custom embroidered boot cover

GTO-style rear spoiler

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work was performed during refurbishment:

Exterior repainted and soft top replaced

Seat foam, seat covers, and carpeting replaced

Alternator replaced

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Some paint flaws as outlined in the photo gallery

Some chrome peeling on the rear bumper

Tires purchased in 2014

Ownership History

The seller reports that the car was refurbished in the mid-2010s, prior to their 2016 acquisition.

From the seller: " I purchased the vehicle in 2017 from a lifelong mechanic and classic car enthusiast in Redding, CA. Since then, the car has never been driven in the rain, and I believe it had been kept out of the rain for a considerable period before my ownership as well."

Included Items