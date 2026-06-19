Auction ended.

1969 Pontiac Grand Prix Model J

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $13,500 on 06/19/26
Result
1969 Pontiac Grand Prix Model J
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (127)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 8:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN276579P196592
Mileage indicated13,600 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine400ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

1969 Pontiac Grand Prix Model J Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix Model J represented a bold departure from its predecessor, emerging as one of the most striking American personal luxury cars of its era. Completely redesigned from the ground up, the 1969 model shed the full-size platform of earlier Grand Prix generations in favor of a sleek, unique 118-inch wheelbase version of GM’s A-body platform — essentially a stretched GTO.

The Model J trim stood as the top-of-the-line offering, distinguished by the longest hood ever on an American car, a short rear deck, and a distinctive recessed grille that gave the car an air of sophisticated aggression. The interior matched the exterior’s ambition, featuring a driver-focused cockpit with a deeply curved instrument panel, rich woodgrain accents, and available bucket seats.

Under the hood, buyers could choose the standard 400ci V8 as on this Grand Prix, or opt for the 428ci V8, both backed by a 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. Critically acclaimed upon release, the 1969 Grand Prix won the Motor Trend Car of the Year award.

Finished in Antique Gold with a matching vinyl interior and a black vinyl top, this example features bucket seats and a center console.

This 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix Model J is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Finished in Antique Gold with a Black vinyl top

  • Gold vinyl bucket seat interior

  • 400ci V8 and 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Strato bucket seats with center console

  • Woodgrain trim on instrument panel and console

  • Pontiac A-body derived chassis with unique frame modifications

  • Wide track stance and heavy-duty suspension tuning

  • Power steering and power brakes

  • The chassis number (276579P196592) decodes as:

    • 2 – Pontiac Motor Division

    • 76 – Series Grand Prix

    • 57 – Body Style 2-door Hardtop Coupe

    • 9 – Model Year 1969

    • P – Pontiac, Michigan, Assembly Plant

    • 196592 – Production sequence number

Modifications

  • Aftermarket air conditioning system

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix Model J are presented in the gallery

  • Aftermarket air conditioning throws belt

Ownership History

This 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix Model J is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa.

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, “This particular ’69 is nothing but eye candy. An aftermarket A/C system is installed; however, it throws the belt off so there may need to be some pulley aligning necessary for it to work correctly. Otherwise, the car is truly impressive.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1969 Pontiac Grand Prix Model J

Last bid
razziz
razziz
$13,500
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 8:00 PM UTC
Bids14
Views11,446
Bids
razziz's avatar
razziz
Jun 19 at 7:58 PM
$13,500bid placed 
JBRSR1's avatar
JBRSR1
Jun 19 at 7:13 PM
$13,250bid placed 
Ds_7p0zbl's avatar
Ds_7p0zbl
Jun 18 at 2:38 PM
$13,000bid placed 
Ds_7p0zbl's avatar
Ds_7p0zbl
Jun 16 at 11:52 PM
$12,500bid placed 
Sunreyz's avatar
Sunreyz
Jun 15 at 6:33 AM
$11,500bid placed 

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