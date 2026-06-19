Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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The 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix Model J represented a bold departure from its predecessor, emerging as one of the most striking American personal luxury cars of its era. Completely redesigned from the ground up, the 1969 model shed the full-size platform of earlier Grand Prix generations in favor of a sleek, unique 118-inch wheelbase version of GM’s A-body platform — essentially a stretched GTO.

The Model J trim stood as the top-of-the-line offering, distinguished by the longest hood ever on an American car, a short rear deck, and a distinctive recessed grille that gave the car an air of sophisticated aggression. The interior matched the exterior’s ambition, featuring a driver-focused cockpit with a deeply curved instrument panel, rich woodgrain accents, and available bucket seats.

Under the hood, buyers could choose the standard 400ci V8 as on this Grand Prix, or opt for the 428ci V8, both backed by a 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. Critically acclaimed upon release, the 1969 Grand Prix won the Motor Trend Car of the Year award.

Finished in Antique Gold with a matching vinyl interior and a black vinyl top, this example features bucket seats and a center console.

This 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix Model J is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Finished in Antique Gold with a Black vinyl top

Gold vinyl bucket seat interior

400ci V8 and 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Strato bucket seats with center console

Woodgrain trim on instrument panel and console

Pontiac A-body derived chassis with unique frame modifications

Wide track stance and heavy-duty suspension tuning

Power steering and power brakes

The chassis number (276579P196592) decodes as: 2 – Pontiac Motor Division 76 – Series Grand Prix 57 – Body Style 2-door Hardtop Coupe 9 – Model Year 1969 P – Pontiac, Michigan, Assembly Plant 196592 – Production sequence number



Modifications

Aftermarket air conditioning system

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix Model J are presented in the gallery

Aftermarket air conditioning throws belt

Ownership History

This 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix Model J is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa.

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, “This particular ’69 is nothing but eye candy. An aftermarket A/C system is installed; however, it throws the belt off so there may need to be some pulley aligning necessary for it to work correctly. Otherwise, the car is truly impressive.”