Description

Introduced for the 1967 model year as Pontiac’s answer to the growing pony car market, the Firebird combined distinctive styling with a wide range of performance-oriented powertrains. By 1969, the first-generation Firebird had evolved into one of Pontiac’s most recognizable muscle-era offerings, featuring revised styling and a strong performance reputation that made it a favorite platform for both street and drag racing enthusiasts.

This modified 1969 Pontiac Firebird is reportedly powered by a Butler Performance–built, turbocharged 505 cubic-inch V8 based on a Pontiac IA II block. Notable engine components include an Eagle 4340 forged steel crankshaft, forged H-beam connecting rods, Ross forged pistons, ported and polished Edelbrock CNC-machined cylinder heads, an aluminum intake manifold, a 102mm Holley throttle body, 120 lb/hr Holley fuel injectors, and upgraded cooling system components.

Power is routed through a GM TH400 three-speed automatic transmission equipped with a manual valve body, dual external transmission coolers, and a PTC torque converter. The transmission sends power to a narrowed 12-bolt rear axle fitted with a Mark Williams 3.31:1 gear set, 40-spline axles, and a Mark Williams Drivelines heavy-duty Posi unit.

Additional performance upgrades include Holley electronic fuel injection, an air-to-air-intercooled BorgWarner S475 turbocharger, four-wheel Wilwood disc brakes, and upgraded fuel and cooling systems with black braided hoses and AN fittings throughout. The front suspension features QA1 control arms paired with CalTracs 90/10 drag shocks, while the rear is equipped with CalTracs split mono leafsprings with a slider system, CalTracs traction bars, and nine-position adjustable shocks.

Finished in Jazz Blue Pearl over black vinyl upholstery featuring TMI seats, this Firebird has been further modified with a roll cage, racing harnesses, Weld Racing wheels, and numerous additional performance-oriented upgrades.

This modified 1969 Pontiac Firebird is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Reportedly powered by a Butler Performance 505ci Pontiac V8

BorgWarner S475 turbocharger system

Holley & Edelbrock electronic fuel injection components

GM TH400 3-speed automatic transmission

Narrowed 12-bolt rear axle said to have Mark Williams internals

Finished in dark metallic blue over retrimmed black vinyl interior

Roll cage and G-Force Racing Gear harnesses

4-wheel disc brake conversion

Modifications

Powertrain: Tuned to run on E85 Butler Performance 505ci Pontiac V8 engine Pontiac IA II aftermarket engine block Full comp hydraulic roller cam Scorpion rocker arms S475 turbocharger Edelbrock performance cylinder heads Holley & Edelbrock electronic fuel injection components Aftermarket dual exhaust system Aluminum radiator Twin electric cooling fans Chrome alternator Black braided hoses with AN-type fittings Moroso oil catch can Mallory ignition coil Fuel cell American Autowire harness

Drivetrain, Chassis, & Suspension: GM TH400 automatic transmission Narrowed 12-bolt rear axle Mark Williams rear axle internals B&M floor shifter Subframe connectors Front suspension: QA1 control arms CalTracs 90/10 drag shocks Rear suspension: CalTracs split mono leafsprings Slider system CalTracs traction bars, 9-position adjustable shocks.

Brakes Wilwood master cylinder Front Wilwood disc brakes Rear Classic Industries disc brakes

Exterior: Repainted in PBX Jazz Blue Pearl approximately 6 years ago Staggered-width Weld Racing wheels P325/50R15 M&H Racemaster rear tires Rear spoiler Tinted windows

Interior: TMI front bucket seats and rear bench Classic Industries door panels GT Grant steering wheel G-Force Racing Gear 4-point harnesses Chromoly roll cage with removable door bars AutoMeter Phantom gauges Dash-mounted boost gauge Battery relocated to trunk in Taylor battery box



Servicing

According to the seller, the vehicle underwent a complete restoration and build process that included, but was not limited to, the following:

Installation of Butler Performance 505ci engine

Turbocharger system installation

Electronic fuel injection conversion

Cooling system upgrades

Fuel system upgrades

4-wheel disc brake conversion

Rear axle modification

Interior refurbishment

Modified suspension

Known Imperfections

Up-close images detailing the vehicle's condition are viewable in the gallery.

Ownership History

This modified Firebird was titled in Montana prior to the seller's acquisition in May 2016.