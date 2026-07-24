Auction ended.

Turbocharged 505-Powered 1969 Pontiac Firebird Coupe

Bid to $33,333 on 07/24/26
Result
Turbocharged 505-Powered 1969 Pontiac Firebird Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (133)

Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN223379L113259
Mileage indicated3,050 Miles TMU
LocationGreeley, Colorado
EngineTurbocharged 505ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorDark Blue Metallic
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1969 Pontiac Firebird - Idling & Walk Around
Play
1969 Pontiac Firebird - Dyno
Play

Description

Introduced for the 1967 model year as Pontiac’s answer to the growing pony car market, the Firebird combined distinctive styling with a wide range of performance-oriented powertrains. By 1969, the first-generation Firebird had evolved into one of Pontiac’s most recognizable muscle-era offerings, featuring revised styling and a strong performance reputation that made it a favorite platform for both street and drag racing enthusiasts.

This modified 1969 Pontiac Firebird is reportedly powered by a Butler Performance–built, turbocharged 505 cubic-inch V8 based on a Pontiac IA II block. Notable engine components include an Eagle 4340 forged steel crankshaft, forged H-beam connecting rods, Ross forged pistons, ported and polished Edelbrock CNC-machined cylinder heads, an aluminum intake manifold, a 102mm Holley throttle body, 120 lb/hr Holley fuel injectors, and upgraded cooling system components.

Power is routed through a GM TH400 three-speed automatic transmission equipped with a manual valve body, dual external transmission coolers, and a PTC torque converter. The transmission sends power to a narrowed 12-bolt rear axle fitted with a Mark Williams 3.31:1 gear set, 40-spline axles, and a Mark Williams Drivelines heavy-duty Posi unit.

Additional performance upgrades include Holley electronic fuel injection, an air-to-air-intercooled BorgWarner S475 turbocharger, four-wheel Wilwood disc brakes, and upgraded fuel and cooling systems with black braided hoses and AN fittings throughout. The front suspension features QA1 control arms paired with CalTracs 90/10 drag shocks, while the rear is equipped with CalTracs split mono leafsprings with a slider system, CalTracs traction bars, and nine-position adjustable shocks.

Finished in Jazz Blue Pearl over black vinyl upholstery featuring TMI seats, this Firebird has been further modified with a roll cage, racing harnesses, Weld Racing wheels, and numerous additional performance-oriented upgrades.

This modified 1969 Pontiac Firebird is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Reportedly powered by a Butler Performance 505ci Pontiac V8

  • BorgWarner S475 turbocharger system

  • Holley & Edelbrock electronic fuel injection components

  • GM TH400 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Narrowed 12-bolt rear axle said to have Mark Williams internals

  • Finished in dark metallic blue over retrimmed black vinyl interior

  • Roll cage and G-Force Racing Gear harnesses

  • 4-wheel disc brake conversion

Modifications

  • Powertrain:

    • Tuned to run on E85

    • Butler Performance 505ci Pontiac V8 engine

    • Pontiac IA II aftermarket engine block

    • Full comp hydraulic roller cam

    • Scorpion rocker arms

    • S475 turbocharger

    • Edelbrock performance cylinder heads

    • Holley & Edelbrock electronic fuel injection components

    • Aftermarket dual exhaust system

    • Aluminum radiator

    • Twin electric cooling fans

    • Chrome alternator

    • Black braided hoses with AN-type fittings

    • Moroso oil catch can

    • Mallory ignition coil

    • Fuel cell

    • American Autowire harness

  • Drivetrain, Chassis, & Suspension:

    • GM TH400 automatic transmission

    • Narrowed 12-bolt rear axle

    • Mark Williams rear axle internals

    • B&M floor shifter

    • Subframe connectors

    • Front suspension:

      • QA1 control arms

      • CalTracs 90/10 drag shocks

    • Rear suspension:

      • CalTracs split mono leafsprings

      • Slider system

      • CalTracs traction bars,

      • 9-position adjustable shocks.

  • Brakes

    • Wilwood master cylinder

    • Front Wilwood disc brakes

    • Rear Classic Industries disc brakes

  • Exterior:

    • Repainted in PBX Jazz Blue Pearl approximately 6 years ago

    • Staggered-width Weld Racing wheels

    • P325/50R15 M&H Racemaster rear tires

    • Rear spoiler

    • Tinted windows

  • Interior:

    • TMI front bucket seats and rear bench

    • Classic Industries door panels

    • GT Grant steering wheel

    • G-Force Racing Gear 4-point harnesses

    • Chromoly roll cage with removable door bars

    • AutoMeter Phantom gauges

    • Dash-mounted boost gauge

    • Battery relocated to trunk in Taylor battery box

Servicing

According to the seller, the vehicle underwent a complete restoration and build process that included, but was not limited to, the following:

  • Installation of Butler Performance 505ci engine

  • Turbocharger system installation

  • Electronic fuel injection conversion

  • Cooling system upgrades

  • Fuel system upgrades

  • 4-wheel disc brake conversion

  • Rear axle modification

  • Interior refurbishment

  • Modified suspension

Known Imperfections

  • Up-close images detailing the vehicle's condition are viewable in the gallery.

Ownership History

This modified Firebird was titled in Montana prior to the seller's acquisition in May 2016.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Turbocharged 505-Powered 1969 Pontiac Firebird Coupe

Last bid
Michaeleen_Benson
Michaeleen_Benson
$33,333
Seller
Eds69bird
Eds69bird
EndedJul 24, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids18
Views24,432

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Michaeleen_Benson's avatar
Michaeleen_Benson
Jul 24 at 5:57 PM
$33,333bid placed 
Spinninwheels' avatar
Spinninwheels
Jul 24 at 5:39 PM
$31,500bid placed 
Firemedic7610's avatar
Firemedic7610
Jul 24 at 1:27 PM
$31,000bid placed 
Patl111's avatar
Patl111
Jul 20 at 9:58 PM
$30,000bid placed 
TJ_rpombx's avatar
TJ_rpombx
Jul 18 at 6:56 PM
$25,000bid placed 
WilliamScott-vo6saacd's avatar
WilliamScott-vo6saacd
Jul 18 at 6:37 PM
$22,000bid placed 
TJ_rpombx's avatar
TJ_rpombx
Jul 16 at 5:08 AM
$21,000bid placed 
rodimusprime's avatar
rodimusprime
Jul 16 at 3:39 AM
$18,500bid placed 
TJ_rpombx's avatar
TJ_rpombx
Jul 15 at 10:27 PM
$18,000bid placed 
Qtrmile's avatar
Qtrmile
Jul 14 at 7:48 PM
$13,750bid placed 
Enviro69's avatar
Enviro69
Jul 14 at 12:40 AM
$13,500bid placed 
MP_uvxemd's avatar
MP_uvxemd
Jul 13 at 5:47 PM
$13,250bid placed 
rodimusprime's avatar
rodimusprime
Jul 12 at 3:47 AM
$13,000bid placed 
CultivatedCollector's avatar
CultivatedCollector
Jul 11 at 9:10 PM
$10,000bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 11 at 5:55 PM
$2,200bid placed 
KV_P22RQF's avatar
KV_P22RQF
Jul 11 at 5:30 PM
$2,100bid placed 
rodimusprime's avatar
rodimusprime
Jul 11 at 4:35 PM
$2,000bid placed 
TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS's avatar
TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS
Jul 11 at 3:11 PM
$1,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026