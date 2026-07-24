Turbocharged 505-Powered 1969 Pontiac Firebird Coupe
Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1967 model year as Pontiac’s answer to the growing pony car market, the Firebird combined distinctive styling with a wide range of performance-oriented powertrains. By 1969, the first-generation Firebird had evolved into one of Pontiac’s most recognizable muscle-era offerings, featuring revised styling and a strong performance reputation that made it a favorite platform for both street and drag racing enthusiasts.
This modified 1969 Pontiac Firebird is reportedly powered by a Butler Performance–built, turbocharged 505 cubic-inch V8 based on a Pontiac IA II block. Notable engine components include an Eagle 4340 forged steel crankshaft, forged H-beam connecting rods, Ross forged pistons, ported and polished Edelbrock CNC-machined cylinder heads, an aluminum intake manifold, a 102mm Holley throttle body, 120 lb/hr Holley fuel injectors, and upgraded cooling system components.
Power is routed through a GM TH400 three-speed automatic transmission equipped with a manual valve body, dual external transmission coolers, and a PTC torque converter. The transmission sends power to a narrowed 12-bolt rear axle fitted with a Mark Williams 3.31:1 gear set, 40-spline axles, and a Mark Williams Drivelines heavy-duty Posi unit.
Additional performance upgrades include Holley electronic fuel injection, an air-to-air-intercooled BorgWarner S475 turbocharger, four-wheel Wilwood disc brakes, and upgraded fuel and cooling systems with black braided hoses and AN fittings throughout. The front suspension features QA1 control arms paired with CalTracs 90/10 drag shocks, while the rear is equipped with CalTracs split mono leafsprings with a slider system, CalTracs traction bars, and nine-position adjustable shocks.
Finished in Jazz Blue Pearl over black vinyl upholstery featuring TMI seats, this Firebird has been further modified with a roll cage, racing harnesses, Weld Racing wheels, and numerous additional performance-oriented upgrades.
This modified 1969 Pontiac Firebird is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Reportedly powered by a Butler Performance 505ci Pontiac V8
BorgWarner S475 turbocharger system
Holley & Edelbrock electronic fuel injection components
GM TH400 3-speed automatic transmission
Narrowed 12-bolt rear axle said to have Mark Williams internals
Finished in dark metallic blue over retrimmed black vinyl interior
Roll cage and G-Force Racing Gear harnesses
4-wheel disc brake conversion
Modifications
Powertrain:
Tuned to run on E85
Butler Performance 505ci Pontiac V8 engine
Pontiac IA II aftermarket engine block
Full comp hydraulic roller cam
Scorpion rocker arms
S475 turbocharger
Edelbrock performance cylinder heads
Holley & Edelbrock electronic fuel injection components
Aftermarket dual exhaust system
Aluminum radiator
Twin electric cooling fans
Chrome alternator
Black braided hoses with AN-type fittings
Moroso oil catch can
Mallory ignition coil
Fuel cell
American Autowire harness
Drivetrain, Chassis, & Suspension:
GM TH400 automatic transmission
Narrowed 12-bolt rear axle
Mark Williams rear axle internals
B&M floor shifter
Subframe connectors
Front suspension:
QA1 control arms
CalTracs 90/10 drag shocks
Rear suspension:
CalTracs split mono leafsprings
Slider system
CalTracs traction bars,
9-position adjustable shocks.
Brakes
Wilwood master cylinder
Front Wilwood disc brakes
Rear Classic Industries disc brakes
Exterior:
Repainted in PBX Jazz Blue Pearl approximately 6 years ago
Staggered-width Weld Racing wheels
P325/50R15 M&H Racemaster rear tires
Rear spoiler
Tinted windows
Interior:
TMI front bucket seats and rear bench
Classic Industries door panels
GT Grant steering wheel
G-Force Racing Gear 4-point harnesses
Chromoly roll cage with removable door bars
AutoMeter Phantom gauges
Dash-mounted boost gauge
Battery relocated to trunk in Taylor battery box
Servicing
According to the seller, the vehicle underwent a complete restoration and build process that included, but was not limited to, the following:
Installation of Butler Performance 505ci engine
Turbocharger system installation
Electronic fuel injection conversion
Cooling system upgrades
Fuel system upgrades
4-wheel disc brake conversion
Rear axle modification
Interior refurbishment
Modified suspension
Known Imperfections
Up-close images detailing the vehicle's condition are viewable in the gallery.
Ownership History
This modified Firebird was titled in Montana prior to the seller's acquisition in May 2016.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.