Description

The 1969 Pontiac Firebird was a one-year-only design within the first generation of the brand's performance car, distinguished by a reworked "bird beak" front end with an integrated bumper, new federally mandated side marker lights, and various other tweaks.

This example is finished in Warwick Blue over a black vinyl interior, and it was acquired by the seller in 2016. The car's stock engine has been replaced with a Chevrolet 350ci V8, fitted with a Holley 4-barrel carburetor, an HEI ignition system, and an aluminum radiator, and paired with a Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission.

Additional features include "400" badging, rear window louvers, American Racing wheels, and aftermarket interior touches, and the vehicle is equipped with power steering and front disc brakes.

This 1969 Pontiac Firebird is now offered with a clean Oklahoma title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One-year-only '69 Firebird styling

Warwick Blue over black vinyl

Hood repainted black over the cowl-induction bulge

"400" badging

Chevrolet 350ci V8 with HEI ignition

Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Firebird "bird beak" front end with integrated bumper

Power front disc brakes

Chrome rear bumper

Bucket seats

Modifications

Chevrolet 350ci V8

Holley 4-barrel carburetor

HEI ignition system

Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

Aluminum radiator

Power steering

Rear window louvers

"400" badging

American Racing wheels

Auxiliary gauges mounted under the dashboard

JVC stereo head unit

Aftermarket steering wheel and gear selector

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint imperfections and corrosion

The dashboard and driver's seat upholstery requires repair

Wiring issues are noted by the seller

Ownership History

This 1969 Pontiac Firebird was acquired by the seller in 2016.