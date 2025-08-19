350-Powered 1969 Pontiac Firebird Coupe

11 days
$14,000
350-Powered 1969 Pontiac Firebird Coupe
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All photos (53)

Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN223379N113433
Mileage indicated81,500 Miles TMU
LocationPocola, Oklahoma
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWarwick Blue
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The 1969 Pontiac Firebird was a one-year-only design within the first generation of the brand's performance car, distinguished by a reworked "bird beak" front end with an integrated bumper, new federally mandated side marker lights, and various other tweaks.

This example is finished in Warwick Blue over a black vinyl interior, and it was acquired by the seller in 2016. The car's stock engine has been replaced with a Chevrolet 350ci V8, fitted with a Holley 4-barrel carburetor, an HEI ignition system, and an aluminum radiator, and paired with a Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission.

Additional features include "400" badging, rear window louvers, American Racing wheels, and aftermarket interior touches, and the vehicle is equipped with power steering and front disc brakes.

This 1969 Pontiac Firebird is now offered with a clean Oklahoma title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One-year-only '69 Firebird styling

  • Warwick Blue over black vinyl

  • Hood repainted black over the cowl-induction bulge

  • "400" badging

  • Chevrolet 350ci V8 with HEI ignition

  • Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Firebird "bird beak" front end with integrated bumper

  • Power front disc brakes

  • Chrome rear bumper

  • Bucket seats

Modifications

  • Chevrolet 350ci V8

  • Holley 4-barrel carburetor

  • HEI ignition system

  • Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Power steering

  • Rear window louvers

  • "400" badging

  • American Racing wheels

  • Auxiliary gauges mounted under the dashboard

  • JVC stereo head unit

  • Aftermarket steering wheel and gear selector

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint imperfections and corrosion

  • The dashboard and driver's seat upholstery requires repair

  • Wiring issues are noted by the seller

Ownership History

This 1969 Pontiac Firebird was acquired by the seller in 2016.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1969 Pontiac Firebird Coupe

Current bid
MarkBenson_yz9t
MarkBenson_yz9t
$14,000
Seller
BM_sl69d2
BM_sl69d2
EndingMon, Oct 05 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids1
Views1,404

Comments & bids

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MarkBenson_yz9t's avatar
MarkBenson_yz9t
Sep 20 at 8:40 PM
$14,000bid placed 

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