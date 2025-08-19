350-Powered 1969 Pontiac Firebird Coupe
Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
The 1969 Pontiac Firebird was a one-year-only design within the first generation of the brand's performance car, distinguished by a reworked "bird beak" front end with an integrated bumper, new federally mandated side marker lights, and various other tweaks.
This example is finished in Warwick Blue over a black vinyl interior, and it was acquired by the seller in 2016. The car's stock engine has been replaced with a Chevrolet 350ci V8, fitted with a Holley 4-barrel carburetor, an HEI ignition system, and an aluminum radiator, and paired with a Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission.
Additional features include "400" badging, rear window louvers, American Racing wheels, and aftermarket interior touches, and the vehicle is equipped with power steering and front disc brakes.
This 1969 Pontiac Firebird is now offered with a clean Oklahoma title in the seller's name.
Highlights
One-year-only '69 Firebird styling
Warwick Blue over black vinyl
Hood repainted black over the cowl-induction bulge
"400" badging
Chevrolet 350ci V8 with HEI ignition
Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Firebird "bird beak" front end with integrated bumper
Power front disc brakes
Chrome rear bumper
Bucket seats
Modifications
Chevrolet 350ci V8
Holley 4-barrel carburetor
HEI ignition system
Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission
Aluminum radiator
Power steering
Rear window louvers
"400" badging
American Racing wheels
Auxiliary gauges mounted under the dashboard
JVC stereo head unit
Aftermarket steering wheel and gear selector
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint imperfections and corrosion
The dashboard and driver's seat upholstery requires repair
Wiring issues are noted by the seller
Ownership History
This 1969 Pontiac Firebird was acquired by the seller in 2016.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.