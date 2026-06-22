Fuel-Injected 1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop
Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
Often referred to as the “gentleman’s muscle car,” the 1969 Plymouth GTX came standard with high-performance big-block V8 power, upgraded suspension, and premium interior appointments compared to its Road Runner sibling. For ‘69, subtle styling revisions included a redesigned grille, new taillight treatment, and refined trim details, while maintaining the aggressive performance pedigree that defined the model.
This 1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop is finished in Ivy Green over a black vinyl interior. According to the seller, this GTX (which bears an RS23 VIN) has undergone a refurbishment with select performance-oriented modifications. Powered by a 440ci Super Commando V8 paired with a TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission, it features a Holley Sniper fuel-injection system, Edelbrock heads, a rear disc brake conversion, and an aftermarket exhaust system.
This fuel-Injected 1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop is now offered with a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 440ci Super Commando V8
TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Ivy Green metallic over a black vinyl interior
Holley Sniper EFI fuel injection system
Edelbrock aluminum cylinder heads
Performance exhaust with headers
Aftermarket air-conditioning system
Factory Equipment
VIN Decode (RS23L9A277959):
R – Plymouth Belvedere/Satellite series
S – GTX trim
23 – 2-door hardtop
L – 440ci Super Commando V8
9 – 1969 model year
A – Lynch Road, Michigan, assembly plant
Partial Fender Tag Decode:
F8 – Ivy Green exterior paint
P6X – Premium black vinyl bucket seat interior
E86 - 440ci V8 with 4-barrel carburetor
D32 – TorqueFlite automatic transmission
440ci V8 engine
Bucket seats with center console
TorqueFlite automatic transmission
Power steering
Modifications
Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection system
Edelbrock aluminum cylinder heads
Aftermarket exhaust headers
JB stainless steel exhaust system
Rear disc brake conversion
Upgraded suspension components
RetroSound audio system
Aftermarket air-conditioning system
Hood pins added
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed as part of an overhaul:
Upgraded suspension components installed
Brake system modified with rear disc conversion
Fuel system modernization and EFI installation
Exhaust system replaced with stainless performance setup
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since refurbishment
Ownership History
According to the seller, this GTX has been refurbished and is now offered with a clean Tennessee title.
Included Items
Spare tire
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.