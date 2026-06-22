Description

Often referred to as the “gentleman’s muscle car,” the 1969 Plymouth GTX came standard with high-performance big-block V8 power, upgraded suspension, and premium interior appointments compared to its Road Runner sibling. For ‘69, subtle styling revisions included a redesigned grille, new taillight treatment, and refined trim details, while maintaining the aggressive performance pedigree that defined the model.

This 1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop is finished in Ivy Green over a black vinyl interior. According to the seller, this GTX (which bears an RS23 VIN) has undergone a refurbishment with select performance-oriented modifications. Powered by a 440ci Super Commando V8 paired with a TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission, it features a Holley Sniper fuel-injection system, Edelbrock heads, a rear disc brake conversion, and an aftermarket exhaust system.

This fuel-Injected 1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop is now offered with a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 440ci Super Commando V8

TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Ivy Green metallic over a black vinyl interior

Holley Sniper EFI fuel injection system

Edelbrock aluminum cylinder heads

Performance exhaust with headers

Aftermarket air-conditioning system

Factory Equipment

VIN Decode (RS23L9A277959): R – Plymouth Belvedere/Satellite series S – GTX trim 23 – 2-door hardtop L – 440ci Super Commando V8 9 – 1969 model year A – Lynch Road, Michigan, assembly plant

Partial Fender Tag Decode: F8 – Ivy Green exterior paint P6X – Premium black vinyl bucket seat interior E86 - 440ci V8 with 4-barrel carburetor D32 – TorqueFlite automatic transmission

440ci V8 engine

Bucket seats with center console

TorqueFlite automatic transmission

Power steering

Modifications

Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection system

Edelbrock aluminum cylinder heads

Aftermarket exhaust headers

JB stainless steel exhaust system

Rear disc brake conversion

Upgraded suspension components

RetroSound audio system

Aftermarket air-conditioning system

Hood pins added

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed as part of an overhaul:

Upgraded suspension components installed

Brake system modified with rear disc conversion

Fuel system modernization and EFI installation

Exhaust system replaced with stainless performance setup

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since refurbishment

Ownership History

According to the seller, this GTX has been refurbished and is now offered with a clean Tennessee title.

Included Items