Auction ended.

Fuel-Injected 1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop

Bid to $46,000 on 06/22/26
Result
Fuel-Injected 1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop
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Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINRS23L9A277959
Mileage indicated88,500 Miles TMU
LocationSevierville, Tennessee
Engine440ci Super Commando V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
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Video gallery

1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop - Idling & Driving
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1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop - Dyno
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1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop - Dyno 2
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Description

Often referred to as the “gentleman’s muscle car,” the 1969 Plymouth GTX came standard with high-performance big-block V8 power, upgraded suspension, and premium interior appointments compared to its Road Runner sibling. For ‘69, subtle styling revisions included a redesigned grille, new taillight treatment, and refined trim details, while maintaining the aggressive performance pedigree that defined the model.

This 1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop is finished in Ivy Green over a black vinyl interior. According to the seller, this GTX (which bears an RS23 VIN) has undergone a refurbishment with select performance-oriented modifications. Powered by a 440ci Super Commando V8 paired with a TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission, it features a Holley Sniper fuel-injection system, Edelbrock heads, a rear disc brake conversion, and an aftermarket exhaust system.

This fuel-Injected 1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop is now offered with a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 440ci Super Commando V8

  • TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Ivy Green metallic over a black vinyl interior

  • Holley Sniper EFI fuel injection system

  • Edelbrock aluminum cylinder heads

  • Performance exhaust with headers

  • Aftermarket air-conditioning system

Factory Equipment

  • VIN Decode (RS23L9A277959):

    • R – Plymouth Belvedere/Satellite series

    • S – GTX trim

    • 23 – 2-door hardtop

    • L – 440ci Super Commando V8

    • 9 – 1969 model year

    • A – Lynch Road, Michigan, assembly plant

  • Partial Fender Tag Decode:

    • F8 – Ivy Green exterior paint

    • P6X – Premium black vinyl bucket seat interior

    • E86 - 440ci V8 with 4-barrel carburetor

    • D32 – TorqueFlite automatic transmission

  • 440ci V8 engine

  • Bucket seats with center console

  • TorqueFlite automatic transmission

  • Power steering

Modifications

  • Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection system

  • Edelbrock aluminum cylinder heads

  • Aftermarket exhaust headers

  • JB stainless steel exhaust system

  • Rear disc brake conversion

  • Upgraded suspension components

  • RetroSound audio system

  • Aftermarket air-conditioning system

  • Hood pins added

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed as part of an overhaul:

  • Upgraded suspension components installed

  • Brake system modified with rear disc conversion

  • Fuel system modernization and EFI installation

  • Exhaust system replaced with stainless performance setup

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since refurbishment

Ownership History

According to the seller, this GTX has been refurbished and is now offered with a clean Tennessee title.

Included Items

  • Spare tire

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Fuel-Injected 1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop

Last bid
jk_ju7e9n
jk_ju7e9n
$46,000
Seller
DH_6rmmie
DH_6rmmie
EndedJun 22, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids52
Views14,519
Bids
jk_ju7e9n's avatar
jk_ju7e9n
Jun 22 at 6:13 PM
$46,000bid placed 
magnum14's avatar
magnum14
Jun 22 at 6:02 PM
$45,750bid placed 
JeffreyDSmith_0hzk's avatar
JeffreyDSmith_0hzk
Jun 22 at 5:54 PM
$45,500bid placed 
magnum14's avatar
magnum14
Jun 22 at 5:50 PM
$45,250bid placed 
jk_ju7e9n's avatar
jk_ju7e9n
Jun 22 at 5:44 PM
$45,000bid placed 

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