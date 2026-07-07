Description

Redesigned with a more rounded “fuselage” body, the 1969 Dodge Coronet was offered a range of engines from modest six-cylinders to powerful V8s. A standout was the Super Bee, an affordable high-performance model aimed at street racers. Standard features included a bumblebee tail stripe, bold graphics, heavy-duty suspension, and a 383ci Magnum V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Known for straight-line speed and value, the Super Bee helped cement the Coronet’s reputation during the peak of America’s muscle car era.

This ‘69 Super Bee coupe is refinished in metallic blue and received additional refurbishment work following the seller’s acquisition in 2016. Power is provided by a 383ci V8 fed by electronic fuel injection and paired with a four-speed manual transmission.

The body features LED lighting and is accented by white tail stripes, while staggered-diameter Coys alloy wheels are stopped by Wilwood disc brakes at each corner. A dual-exhaust system exists at the rear or through Holley electric cutouts.

Inside, bolstered Procar front seats are upholstered in black vinyl and separated by a center console. Dakota Digital instrumentation and a Sniper EFI controller are mounted in front of a wood-rim steering wheel and joined by amenities like air conditioning and power steering.

This modified 1969 Dodge Coronet Super Bee is now offered with a 440ci engine block, indoor car cover, assortment of service records, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Super Bee Coupe refinished in metallic blue

Fuel-injected 383ci Magnum V8

Rebuilt four-speed manual transmission

Four-wheel disc brakes

Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

The VIN (WM21H9A292827) decodes as follows: W – Dodge Coronet M – Medium trim (Super Bee) 21 – 2-door coupe H – 383ci V8 9 – 1969 model year A – Lynch Road, Detroit, Michigan, assembly plant 292827 – Sequential build number



Modifications

Exterior Metallic blue paint with white tail stripes LED lights with sequential taillights 17” front and 18” rear Coys alloy wheels Nitto NT555 G2 tires measure 245/45 front and 295/45 rear

Interior Procar Elite Lumbar DLX front seats Dakota Digital instrumentation Old Air Products air conditioning Wood-rim steering wheel and shift knob Super Bee-embroidered floor mats

Engine Mopar Performance air cleaner and valve covers Holley Sniper EFI with MSD distributor Edelbrock RPM Aluminum heads and intake manifold Comp-cam set with: Hydraulic lifters Adjustable rockers Push rods Timing chain Cylinders bored .030 over Long-tube header dual exhaust with Holley electric cutouts and Pypes mufflers Griffin 26” two-row aluminum radiator with dual electric fans GM 120-amp single wire alternator conversion Firm Feel Inc. power steering gearbox and pump Centerforce dual-friction clutch and flywheel with hydraulic throwout bearing 8 3/4 rear end with 3.23 gears

Braking/Suspension Wilwood calipers over drilled and slotted discs, with a hydroboost system Frame connectors CalTracs traction bars



Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that the tires were recently mounted, and reports that the transmission was overhauled in April 2026.

An assortment of service records will accompany the car.

Known Imperfections

Scratch on the left quarter panel

Rear quarter windows show wear

Ownership History

This 1969 Dodge Coronet Super Bee was refinished in its current shade of metallic blue under previous ownership and acquired by the seller in 2016, who completed the refurbishment.

Included Items