Auction ended.

Fuel-Injected 1969 Dodge Coronet Super Bee Coupe 4-Speed

Sold for on 07/07/26
Result
Fuel-Injected 1969 Dodge Coronet Super Bee Coupe 4-Speed
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Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWM21H9A292827
Mileage indicated6,500 Miles TMU
LocationConroe, Texas
Engine383ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlack

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Description

Redesigned with a more rounded “fuselage” body, the 1969 Dodge Coronet was offered a range of engines from modest six-cylinders to powerful V8s. A standout was the Super Bee, an affordable high-performance model aimed at street racers. Standard features included a bumblebee tail stripe, bold graphics, heavy-duty suspension, and a 383ci Magnum V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Known for straight-line speed and value, the Super Bee helped cement the Coronet’s reputation during the peak of America’s muscle car era.

This ‘69 Super Bee coupe is refinished in metallic blue and received additional refurbishment work following the seller’s acquisition in 2016. Power is provided by a 383ci V8 fed by electronic fuel injection and paired with a four-speed manual transmission.

The body features LED lighting and is accented by white tail stripes, while staggered-diameter Coys alloy wheels are stopped by Wilwood disc brakes at each corner. A dual-exhaust system exists at the rear or through Holley electric cutouts.

Inside, bolstered Procar front seats are upholstered in black vinyl and separated by a center console. Dakota Digital instrumentation and a Sniper EFI controller are mounted in front of a wood-rim steering wheel and joined by amenities like air conditioning and power steering.

This modified 1969 Dodge Coronet Super Bee is now offered with a 440ci engine block, indoor car cover, assortment of service records, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Super Bee Coupe refinished in metallic blue

  • Fuel-injected 383ci Magnum V8

  • Rebuilt four-speed manual transmission

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • The VIN (WM21H9A292827) decodes as follows:

    • W – Dodge Coronet

    • M – Medium trim (Super Bee)

    • 21 – 2-door coupe

    • H – 383ci V8

    • 9 – 1969 model year

    • A – Lynch Road, Detroit, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 292827 – Sequential build number

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Metallic blue paint with white tail stripes

    • LED lights with sequential taillights

    • 17” front and 18” rear Coys alloy wheels

    • Nitto NT555 G2 tires measure 245/45 front and 295/45 rear

  • Interior

    • Procar Elite Lumbar DLX front seats

    • Dakota Digital instrumentation

    • Old Air Products air conditioning

    • Wood-rim steering wheel and shift knob

    • Super Bee-embroidered floor mats

  • Engine

    • Mopar Performance air cleaner and valve covers

    • Holley Sniper EFI with MSD distributor

    • Edelbrock RPM Aluminum heads and intake manifold

    • Comp-cam set with:

      • Hydraulic lifters

      • Adjustable rockers

      • Push rods

      • Timing chain

    • Cylinders bored .030 over

    • Long-tube header dual exhaust with Holley electric cutouts and Pypes mufflers

    • Griffin 26” two-row aluminum radiator with dual electric fans

    • GM 120-amp single wire alternator conversion

    • Firm Feel Inc. power steering gearbox and pump

    • Centerforce dual-friction clutch and flywheel with hydraulic throwout bearing

    • 8 3/4 rear end with 3.23 gears

  • Braking/Suspension

    • Wilwood calipers over drilled and slotted discs, with a hydroboost system

    • Frame connectors

    • CalTracs traction bars

Servicing & Documentation

  • The seller reports that the tires were recently mounted, and reports that the transmission was overhauled in April 2026.

  • An assortment of service records will accompany the car.

Known Imperfections

  • Scratch on the left quarter panel

  • Rear quarter windows show wear

Ownership History

This 1969 Dodge Coronet Super Bee was refinished in its current shade of metallic blue under previous ownership and acquired by the seller in 2016, who completed the refurbishment.

Included Items

  • 440ci engine block

  • Tailored Covercraft indoor car cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Fuel-Injected 1969 Dodge Coronet Super Bee Coupe 4-Speed

Sold to
Tigger83
Tigger83
$58,690
Seller
Blynch936
Blynch936
EndedJul 07, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC
Bids28
Views12,665

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