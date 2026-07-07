Fuel-Injected 1969 Dodge Coronet Super Bee Coupe 4-Speed
Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC
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Description
Redesigned with a more rounded “fuselage” body, the 1969 Dodge Coronet was offered a range of engines from modest six-cylinders to powerful V8s. A standout was the Super Bee, an affordable high-performance model aimed at street racers. Standard features included a bumblebee tail stripe, bold graphics, heavy-duty suspension, and a 383ci Magnum V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Known for straight-line speed and value, the Super Bee helped cement the Coronet’s reputation during the peak of America’s muscle car era.
This ‘69 Super Bee coupe is refinished in metallic blue and received additional refurbishment work following the seller’s acquisition in 2016. Power is provided by a 383ci V8 fed by electronic fuel injection and paired with a four-speed manual transmission.
The body features LED lighting and is accented by white tail stripes, while staggered-diameter Coys alloy wheels are stopped by Wilwood disc brakes at each corner. A dual-exhaust system exists at the rear or through Holley electric cutouts.
Inside, bolstered Procar front seats are upholstered in black vinyl and separated by a center console. Dakota Digital instrumentation and a Sniper EFI controller are mounted in front of a wood-rim steering wheel and joined by amenities like air conditioning and power steering.
This modified 1969 Dodge Coronet Super Bee is now offered with a 440ci engine block, indoor car cover, assortment of service records, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Super Bee Coupe refinished in metallic blue
Fuel-injected 383ci Magnum V8
Rebuilt four-speed manual transmission
Four-wheel disc brakes
Black vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
The VIN (WM21H9A292827) decodes as follows:
W – Dodge Coronet
M – Medium trim (Super Bee)
21 – 2-door coupe
H – 383ci V8
9 – 1969 model year
A – Lynch Road, Detroit, Michigan, assembly plant
292827 – Sequential build number
Modifications
Exterior
Metallic blue paint with white tail stripes
LED lights with sequential taillights
17” front and 18” rear Coys alloy wheels
Nitto NT555 G2 tires measure 245/45 front and 295/45 rear
Interior
Procar Elite Lumbar DLX front seats
Dakota Digital instrumentation
Old Air Products air conditioning
Wood-rim steering wheel and shift knob
Super Bee-embroidered floor mats
Engine
Mopar Performance air cleaner and valve covers
Holley Sniper EFI with MSD distributor
Edelbrock RPM Aluminum heads and intake manifold
Comp-cam set with:
Hydraulic lifters
Adjustable rockers
Push rods
Timing chain
Cylinders bored .030 over
Long-tube header dual exhaust with Holley electric cutouts and Pypes mufflers
Griffin 26” two-row aluminum radiator with dual electric fans
GM 120-amp single wire alternator conversion
Firm Feel Inc. power steering gearbox and pump
Centerforce dual-friction clutch and flywheel with hydraulic throwout bearing
8 3/4 rear end with 3.23 gears
Braking/Suspension
Wilwood calipers over drilled and slotted discs, with a hydroboost system
Frame connectors
CalTracs traction bars
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports that the tires were recently mounted, and reports that the transmission was overhauled in April 2026.
An assortment of service records will accompany the car.
Known Imperfections
Scratch on the left quarter panel
Rear quarter windows show wear
Ownership History
This 1969 Dodge Coronet Super Bee was refinished in its current shade of metallic blue under previous ownership and acquired by the seller in 2016, who completed the refurbishment.
Included Items
440ci engine block
Tailored Covercraft indoor car cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.