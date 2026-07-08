Auction ended.

1969 Dodge Charger R/T

Bid to $49,250 on 07/08/26
Result
1969 Dodge Charger R/T
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
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Gallery photo 6
All photos (52)

Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINXS29L9G225520
Mileage indicated22 Miles TMU
LocationBradenton, Florida
Engine440ci “Magnum” V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorB5 Blue Metallic
Interior colorBlue

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Description

Introduced for the 1968 model year and refined for 1969, the Dodge Charger R/T was the pinnacle of Mopar’s muscle car era, blending aggressive styling with formidable big-block performance. As the performance-focused trim within the Charger lineup, the R/T (Road/Track) designation signified serious intent, combining available high-output V8 engines with upgraded chassis and braking components. The 1969 model remains especially iconic thanks to its distinctive split grille, hidden headlights, and sweeping fastback profile.

At the heart of the Charger R/T was Chrysler’s legendary 440ci “Magnum” V8, delivering effortless torque and strong straight-line performance. When paired with the robust A727 TorqueFlite three-speed automatic transmission and a Sure Grip limited-slip rear differential, the combination offered both durability and period-correct muscle car driving dynamics.

This 1969 Dodge Charger R/T wears B5 Blue Metallic with a white transverse tail stripe and white vinyl roof over blue vinyl upholstery. Conveniences include power steering and power-assisted front disc brakes. The car was refurbished under prior ownership, and it has been modified with a “Six Pack” triple carburetor conversion.

This 1969 Dodge Charger R/T is now offered with a car cover and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 440ci “Magnum” V8 paired with a TorqueFlite automatic transmission

  • 3.23 Sure Grip rear differential

  • Finished in B5 Blue Metallic with white tail stripe and white vinyl roof

  • Blue vinyl interior

Factory Equipment

The trim tag is viewable in the gallery. Some feature highlights include:

  • 440ci (7.2L) Magnum V8

  • A727 TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission

  • 3.23: Sure Grip limited-slip rear differential

  • Power front disc/rear drum brakes

  • B5 Blue Metallic paint

  • White transverse tail stripe

  • White vinyl roof

  • Chrome bumpers and trim

  • 15” Magnum 500-style wheels wearing staggered BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

  • Blue vinyl upholstery

  • Full instrumentation

  • Center console

Modifications

  • Triple Holley two-barrel “Six Pack” carburetor conversion

Servicing

According to the seller, the engine was overhauled under prior ownership and the following service work has been performed:

  • Carburetors overhauled and adjusted

  • Transmission serviced

  • Speedometer cable transmission adapter replaced

  • Spark plugs and points replaced.

  • Timing adjusted

  • Oil and filter changed

  • Fuel tank sending unit replaced

  • Brakes inspected, adjusted, and bled

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment

  • Tears noted on driver and passenger upper door pads near B-pillar

  • Radio is inoperable

Ownership History

This 1969 Dodge Charger R/T is now offered with a clean Florida title.

Included Items

  • Car cover

  • Spare tire

  • Spanner

  • Jack

Additional Information

From the seller: "A real sweet, high-end driver-quality Charger: not a trailer queen."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1969 Dodge Charger R/T

Last bid
moparmitch68-71
moparmitch68-71
$49,250
Seller
monsieur
monsieur
EndedJul 08, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids27
Views25,524

Comments & bids

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moparmitch68-71's avatar
moparmitch68-71
Jul 8 at 5:32 PM
$49,250bid placed 
moparmitch68-71's avatar
moparmitch68-71
Jul 8 at 4:11 PM
$49,000bid placed 
Supersport427's avatar
Supersport427
Jul 8 at 4:10 PM
$48,500bid placed 
moparmitch68-71's avatar
moparmitch68-71
Jul 7 at 10:42 PM
$48,000bid placed 
Hawkswin1's avatar
Hawkswin1
Jul 7 at 10:37 PM
$45,250bid placed 
moparmitch68-71's avatar
moparmitch68-71
Jul 6 at 3:50 PM
$45,000bid placed 
Hawkswin1's avatar
Hawkswin1
Jul 4 at 6:56 PM
$28,000bid placed 
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BIGb-1924
Jul 4 at 12:48 PM
$27,750bid placed 
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Sbailey
Jul 4 at 1:37 AM
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BIGb-1924
Jul 2 at 1:14 AM
$25,000bid placed 
Bedrock03's avatar
Bedrock03
Jul 1 at 7:31 AM
$24,750bid placed 
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BIGb-1924
Jul 1 at 1:45 AM
$24,500bid placed 
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KY_4bvaq5
Jun 30 at 5:39 PM
$24,000bid placed 
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BIGb-1924
Jun 30 at 1:59 AM
$23,000bid placed 
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HU_hwi5fn
Jun 30 at 1:57 AM
$22,000bid placed 
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BIGb-1924
Jun 30 at 1:50 AM
$20,500bid placed 
HU_hwi5fn's avatar
HU_hwi5fn
Jun 29 at 1:17 PM
$20,000bid placed 
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BIGb-1924
Jun 27 at 1:28 AM
$17,500bid placed 
tonypryor_jn0e's avatar
tonypryor_jn0e
Jun 26 at 9:14 PM
$17,250bid placed 
Bedrock03's avatar
Bedrock03
Jun 26 at 5:06 PM
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Johnny0620
Jun 26 at 3:44 PM
$16,500bid placed 
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Crisgw
Jun 26 at 3:30 PM
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Johnny0620's avatar
Johnny0620
Jun 26 at 1:57 PM
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Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 26 at 7:15 AM
$15,750bid placed 
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BIGb-1924
Jun 26 at 2:46 AM
$15,500bid placed 
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JamesOesterreicher_m8cl
Jun 26 at 1:42 AM
$15,250bid placed 
PMPDADDY's avatar
PMPDADDY
Jun 24 at 11:05 PM
$15,000bid placed 

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