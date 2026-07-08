1969 Dodge Charger R/T
Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
Introduced for the 1968 model year and refined for 1969, the Dodge Charger R/T was the pinnacle of Mopar’s muscle car era, blending aggressive styling with formidable big-block performance. As the performance-focused trim within the Charger lineup, the R/T (Road/Track) designation signified serious intent, combining available high-output V8 engines with upgraded chassis and braking components. The 1969 model remains especially iconic thanks to its distinctive split grille, hidden headlights, and sweeping fastback profile.
At the heart of the Charger R/T was Chrysler’s legendary 440ci “Magnum” V8, delivering effortless torque and strong straight-line performance. When paired with the robust A727 TorqueFlite three-speed automatic transmission and a Sure Grip limited-slip rear differential, the combination offered both durability and period-correct muscle car driving dynamics.
This 1969 Dodge Charger R/T wears B5 Blue Metallic with a white transverse tail stripe and white vinyl roof over blue vinyl upholstery. Conveniences include power steering and power-assisted front disc brakes. The car was refurbished under prior ownership, and it has been modified with a “Six Pack” triple carburetor conversion.
This 1969 Dodge Charger R/T is now offered with a car cover and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 440ci “Magnum” V8 paired with a TorqueFlite automatic transmission
3.23 Sure Grip rear differential
Finished in B5 Blue Metallic with white tail stripe and white vinyl roof
Blue vinyl interior
Factory Equipment
The trim tag is viewable in the gallery. Some feature highlights include:
440ci (7.2L) Magnum V8
A727 TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission
3.23: Sure Grip limited-slip rear differential
Power front disc/rear drum brakes
B5 Blue Metallic paint
White transverse tail stripe
White vinyl roof
Chrome bumpers and trim
15” Magnum 500-style wheels wearing staggered BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
Blue vinyl upholstery
Full instrumentation
Center console
Modifications
Triple Holley two-barrel “Six Pack” carburetor conversion
Servicing
According to the seller, the engine was overhauled under prior ownership and the following service work has been performed:
Carburetors overhauled and adjusted
Transmission serviced
Speedometer cable transmission adapter replaced
Spark plugs and points replaced.
Timing adjusted
Oil and filter changed
Fuel tank sending unit replaced
Brakes inspected, adjusted, and bled
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment
Tears noted on driver and passenger upper door pads near B-pillar
Radio is inoperable
Ownership History
This 1969 Dodge Charger R/T is now offered with a clean Florida title.
Included Items
Car cover
Spare tire
Spanner
Jack
Additional Information
From the seller: "A real sweet, high-end driver-quality Charger: not a trailer queen."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.