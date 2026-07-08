Description

Introduced for the 1968 model year and refined for 1969, the Dodge Charger R/T was the pinnacle of Mopar’s muscle car era, blending aggressive styling with formidable big-block performance. As the performance-focused trim within the Charger lineup, the R/T (Road/Track) designation signified serious intent, combining available high-output V8 engines with upgraded chassis and braking components. The 1969 model remains especially iconic thanks to its distinctive split grille, hidden headlights, and sweeping fastback profile.

At the heart of the Charger R/T was Chrysler’s legendary 440ci “Magnum” V8, delivering effortless torque and strong straight-line performance. When paired with the robust A727 TorqueFlite three-speed automatic transmission and a Sure Grip limited-slip rear differential, the combination offered both durability and period-correct muscle car driving dynamics.

This 1969 Dodge Charger R/T wears B5 Blue Metallic with a white transverse tail stripe and white vinyl roof over blue vinyl upholstery. Conveniences include power steering and power-assisted front disc brakes. The car was refurbished under prior ownership, and it has been modified with a “Six Pack” triple carburetor conversion.

This 1969 Dodge Charger R/T is now offered with a car cover and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 440ci “Magnum” V8 paired with a TorqueFlite automatic transmission

3.23 Sure Grip rear differential

Finished in B5 Blue Metallic with white tail stripe and white vinyl roof

Blue vinyl interior

Factory Equipment

The trim tag is viewable in the gallery. Some feature highlights include:

440ci (7.2L) Magnum V8

A727 TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission

3.23: Sure Grip limited-slip rear differential

Power front disc/rear drum brakes

B5 Blue Metallic paint

White transverse tail stripe

White vinyl roof

Chrome bumpers and trim

15” Magnum 500-style wheels wearing staggered BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

Blue vinyl upholstery

Full instrumentation

Center console

Modifications

Triple Holley two-barrel “Six Pack” carburetor conversion

Servicing

According to the seller, the engine was overhauled under prior ownership and the following service work has been performed:

Carburetors overhauled and adjusted

Transmission serviced

Speedometer cable transmission adapter replaced

Spark plugs and points replaced.

Timing adjusted

Oil and filter changed

Fuel tank sending unit replaced

Brakes inspected, adjusted, and bled

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment

Tears noted on driver and passenger upper door pads near B-pillar

Radio is inoperable

Ownership History

This 1969 Dodge Charger R/T is now offered with a clean Florida title.

Included Items

Car cover

Spare tire

Spanner

Jack

Additional Information

From the seller: "A real sweet, high-end driver-quality Charger: not a trailer queen."